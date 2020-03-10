Zoom Video Communications: Incredible Momentum But Not Immune To A Cyclical Downturn

While being one of the best growth stories in the market, current valuation represents a headwind for further upside, as the company may be challenged to exceed already sky-high expectations.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) has quickly asserted itself as one of the most important large-cap tech stocks since its May 2019 IPO, delivering impressive growth momentum. While several companies offer competing unified collaboration and communications platforms, Zoom's intuitive software and innovative features have made it a hit among users, driving widespread adoption across businesses. From its IPO price debut price of $65 per share, the stock is up 75% supported by one of the best growth stories in the market. Zoom just released its latest quarterly report highlighted by continued operating momentum and accelerating profitability. While recognizing the impressive trends, we take a more cautious view on shares at the current level amid higher macro uncertainties as the stock continues to trade at an aggressive valuation premium.

(Source: Finviz.com)

Q4 Earnings Recap

Zoom Video Communications reported its Q4 earnings on March 4th with non-GAAP EPS of $0.15, which was $0.08 ahead of expectations. Similarly, revenue on the quarter at $188.3 million beat estimates by $11.4% and was up an impressively 78% year over year. On a sequential quarterly basis, revenue increased by 13% from Q3.

(Source: Company IR)

For the full year, the first as a public company, revenues increased by 88%. In terms of operational metrics, Zoom ended the fiscal year with 81,900 customers with more than 10 employees, up 61% year over year. 641 customers generated over $100,000 in trailing twelve-month revenue, representing enterprise-level businesses. This metric is particularly important as it demonstrates Zoom is making inroads in capturing multinational corporations that may have used legacy alternatives. Comments by management noted Zoom onboarded Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) along with VMWare Inc. (VMW) as new customers this quarter.

One of the more bullish trends is the accelerating amount of revenue under contract in terms of unbilled and deferred revenue the company expects to recognize as revenue going forward. From the conference call, management described this dynamic.

Turning to the balance sheet. Deferred revenue at the end of the quarter was $231 million, up 83% year-over-year. Looking at both our billed and unbilled contracts, our remaining performance obligations, or RPO, totaled approximately $604 million, up 94% from $312 million last year. We expect to recognize approximately 62% or $375 million of the total RPO as revenue over the next 12 months as compared to 67% or $208 million in Q4 last year. This is a result of the mix shift between current RPO which grew 81% year-over-year, while non-current RPO grew 120% year-over-year as we closed longer term deals. The RPO results also reflect some expected seasonality benefits in Q4 due to our semi-annual quotas in the up-market segment of our business.

(Source: Company IR)

Zoom is benefiting from its scale. The gross margin reached 82.7% in the quarter from 81.5% in Q4 2019. Operating cash flow is up 129% year over year to $36.6 million with a strong conversion into free cash flow, which reached $26.6 million in the quarter. For the full year, free cash flow reached $114 million.

(Source: Company IR)

Zoom Video Full-Year Guidance

For the year ahead, management is guiding for revenue in a range between $905 and $915 million. If confirmed, the estimate at the midpoint represents an increase of 46% from $622 million in fiscal 2020. The non-GAAP operating income guidance between $110 and $120 million at the midpoint is a more modest 30% increase from $88.7 last year. Zoom sees continued momentum in global adoption and expects to convert recent "free" users to regular contracts. The other point to highlight is that the international market remains largely untapped for the company, representing just 20% of total revenues. Management expects the Asia-Pacific and EMEA regions to lead growth going forward.

(Source: Company IR)

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

Up 65% year to date in 2020, Zoom has been one of the best-performing large-cap tech stocks of 2020 and an exception amid the ongoing market rout. There is thinking here is that through the global coronavirus epidemic, the core video communications platform can benefit as people find alternative ways to conduct business and meetings outside physical settings. In many ways, teleconferencing and virtual meetings are now more important than ever, and the Zoom platform is quickly becoming the standard in the market across all industries.

We've had some luck covering Zoom Video in 2019, acknowledging the impressive operational trends while taking a more cautious view on valuation. In June of last year, we turned bearish when the stock first broke $100, warning that the legacy competition was not going down without a fight. Following a correction through Q3, we last turned bullish on the stock at $80 with a thesis that the stock was presenting trends that the market was ready to reward with positive sentiment irrespective of valuation.

The problem, however, is that the market and global economy is now facing an unprecedented situation that threatens a reset of global growth expectations. Even with the "virtualization" theme of Zoom and the underlying momentum of the service, we argue that the outlook has simply deteriorated based on macro trends. Zoom Video is not immune to a cyclical slowdown. A reduced level of business activity on the aggregate or at the margin now represents a downside risk to current estimates for the company.

(Source: Seeking Alpha Premium)

Consensus EPS estimates by fiscal 2023 at $0.95 represent a 3-year forward P/E ratio of 120.7x, highlighting extreme bullishness on the stock. Despite the impressive operating and financial trends, Zoom continues to be exceptionally expensive, trading at a 257x multiple on the year-ahead consensus EPS and 34.5x forward sales estimate. Out to fiscal 2022, the forward price-to-sales ratio at 26x highlights what will objectively be an expensive stock for the foreseeable future. Again, these are multiples on sales. The consensus EPS estimate for fiscal 2023, 2-years out, represents a forward P/E multiple of 120.7x, also expensive.

Data by YCharts

While these numbers are often associated with early-stage startups, Zoom investors already have a baseline of earnings and profitability metrics that are in high gear. The gross margin at 83% in Q4, for example, is a level that likely has limited structural upside. It's recognized that the business will scale, and profitability can trend higher, but over a 3- to 5-year time horizon required to begin justifying current valuation, management execution risks and market segment dynamics become more uncertain. We think it will be very difficult for the company to exceed market expectations required for the stock to see significant upside.

Its Cash Position Is a Gift and a Curse

The other consideration we are looking at is the company's cash position of $855 million, which we see as both a gift and a curse. On one hand, with zero financial debt, Zoom is fundamentally strong supported by a solid balance sheet. The risk we see is if management were to get adventurous with its "firepower" and attempt some type of acquisition in the video communication vertical to expand growth opportunities. While it's possible a good deal in the market may present itself, there is also the possibility that management takes a direction that would weaken the balance sheet position through a speculative purchase of a smaller related company.

Curiously, the possible use of cash did not come up during the latest conference call but was a topic of discussion back in September during the Q2 results conference call when Wall Street analysts posed a question to company management regarding whether they had any targets in mind. CEO Eric Yuan said the following:

I think, well, in terms of acquisition, I think, we are working very hard on day-to-day execution and huge opportunity ahead of us. And we do not see any great opportunity, right. If you know of any opportunity, please let us know. Otherwise, we are just laser focused on our execution to make sure our customer happy.

Our point here is that it's unclear how the market would react if Zoom announced a major deal with the ability to spend upwards of $1 billion, including potential share issuances. For the time being, investors can be content that the cash position supports the fundamental strength of the company. Given recurring free cash flow at an annual rate of over $120 million, down the line we expect management to make use of this growing "war chest".

Verdict

Recognizing Zoom Video as one of the best "growth stories" in the market with strong operational and financial momentum, we take a more cautious view given the current macro environment. We rate shares as a Hold, essentially downgrading from our previous more bullish view. While the stock is objectively expensive, this to us is a case where any major sell-off beyond ~$90 would likely be met with constant market support for the time being. At the same time, we think the valuation limits upside from current levels.

One of the ongoing uncertainties in the market is if the current coronavirus outbreak can indeed lead to a global cyclical slowdown and even a recessionary condition in the United States. We think such a scenario would be bearish for all companies, and Zoom Video would also have a downside as growth expectations get reset. Monitoring points for the company include its sales trends and the evolution of financial margins.

Build a Stronger Portfolio With The Core-Satellite Dossier Are you interested to learn how this idea can fit within a diversified portfolio? With the Core-Satellite Dossier, we sort through +4,000 ETFs/CEFs along with +16,000 U.S. stocks / ADRs to find the best trade ideas. Get access to all our exclusive features including: Model portfolios built around different strategies.

built around different strategies. A tracked watchlist of our top picks .

. A weekly "dossier" with an updated market outlook.

Access to analysts with a live chat

Exclusive research covering all asset classes and market segments. Click here for a two-week free trial and explore our content.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.