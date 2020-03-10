Weekly Market Notes - March 9, 2020

Summary

Tensions between Russia and Saudi Arabia over oil production are exacerbating uncertainties over the economic effects of the increasingly global spread of the coronavirus.

Bond yields moved sharply lower last week and the yield on the 10-year T-Note appears poised to begin the new week at a record low (near 0.50%).

While we are seeing near-term evidence of pessimism, the events of the past two weeks may be signaling that a deeper re-set in sentiment may be forthcoming.