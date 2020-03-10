The Coronavirus Is The Pin Popping The 'Everything Bubble'

For certain industries - like travel, hospitality, and the shale oil drillers - this will be an extinction-level event for many players.

Bankruptcies are set to ripple across industries like wildfire. Mass layoffs will return with a vengeance.

The economic damage being wrought worldwide by the coronavirus is the black swan the system never saw coming.

For years, Peak Prosperity has been raising a loud warning of the 'Everything Bubble' that the world's central banks have blown in global asset prices.

Over that time, we've debated with hundreds of economic experts on what will be the trigger to "pop" this mania.

Well, now we're finding out.

As ugly as the swift -19% drop in markets from February's highs has been, this is just the start of the reckoning, folks.

To give you a clear understanding of what to expect during the bursting of the largest asset bubble in world history, Chris rushed to record this interview with John Rubino, author of The Money Bubble:

For those wondering what practical steps to take with their money as the Everything Bubble bursts: while Chris and John were recording, I was busy interviewing the lead partners from New Harbor Financial, Peak Prosperity's endorsed financial advisor.

In the short video below, they offer their seasoned take on the current market action, what they see as most likely to happen from here, and what they recommend investors consider now:

