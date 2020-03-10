Freeport-McMoRan Gets On Buy Watchlist Again

Just like other commodity stocks, Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) shares found themselves under increased pressure due to coronavirus-related pressure. In the light of the recent stock price action, the company decided to provide an operational update to investors.

Freeport-McMoRan emphasized three key points: 1) Grasberg underground development continues on schedule; 2) the Loan Star project in Arizona nears completion; 3) the company is implementing initiatives to enhance productivity and decrease unit costs. At copper prices ranging $2.75-3.00 per pound, the company expects to generate free cash flow of $2-3 billion per annum in 2021 and 2022. The current copper price is $2.50 per pound.

The CEO commented: “Despite market volatility and potential economic impacts of the coronavirus and turmoil in the global oil market, our team remains focused on execution of our plans to enhance performance at low copper prices and provide opportunities for superior performance as market conditions improve”.

The key difference between the current situation and the environment in which Freeport-McMoRan operated in late 2015 is the company’s financial stability. Freeport-McMoRan finished the year 2019 with $2 billion of cash and $9.8 billion of long-term debt. Importantly, the company has just completed the sale of $700 million of 1.125% senior notes due 2028 and $600 million of its 4.250% senior notes due 2030. The proceeds from the offering will be used to buy 4.00% senior notes due 2021, 3.55% senior notes due 2022 and 4.00% senior notes due 2021. Following this move, Freeport-McMoRan will have to deal with less than $1 billion of maturities in 2021-2022, followed by $1.9 billion of debt maturities in 2023. In my opinion, this is an absolutely manageable amount.

I’d note that while copper prices have taken a material hit this year due to coronavirus-related problems, they are hanging on reasonably well. At this point, it looks like China is starting to get back on track, and the coronavirus fears shift from being focused on China to other countries. China is the most important demand factor for copper, so this is a rather positive development.

Not surprisingly, earnings estimates for Freeport-McMoRan have declined since my previous article was published. At that time (late January), the company was expected to generate earnings of $0.60 per share in 2020, $1.31 per share in 2021 and $1.90 per share in 2022. However, forward P/E numbers remained roughly the same - the market continues to value Freeport at about 8-10 earnings in 2021. Since no one really sees coronavirus problems impacting life in 2021 (this would have been a real catastrophe - in such a case, most stocks are overvalued even after the recent crash), estimates for 2021 are unlikely to fall in a rapid fashion. While Freeport-McMoRan shares will experience additional pressure in case global markets continue to fall, the company will get increased investor attention as a safer bet on post-crisis copper price upside.

The recent refinancing could not have been timed better: Freeport-McMoRan is now completely free of any liquidity crunch speculations. In my opinion, current levels look interesting for speculation just like they looked at the beginning of October 2019, when I believed that the stock was a buy. At that time, Freeport-McMoRan shares were under pressure due to recession fears and the U.S.-China trade war, while I believed that those fears were way overblown. However, the situation has changed, and now the perspective of recession is real due to coronavirus impact (Italy has just imposed a lockdown on the whole country!). In this environment, the stock certainly belongs to the “buy watchlist”, but a confirmation of market stabilization is required for both a momentum trade and a longer-term bet.

