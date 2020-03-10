Signet Is A Bargain Again At 10.2x P/E As Holiday Sales Sparkle Fades

Signet Jewelers' (SIG) huge bounce in early January after reporting strong fiscal year (FY) 2020 holiday season sales has been short-lived and the shares are back in bargain territory. The recent fall now leaves Signet's shares trading with a juicy 6.7% dividend yield that is fully covered by cash flows as this article will touch on later. Also, with the shares trading at $18.24, they are now valued at 10.2x P/E based on the $1.78 EPS mid-point of management's raised FY 2020 guidance. Moreover, based on management's non-GAAP (excluding restructuring charges) $3.65 EPS mid-point guidance for FY 2020, Signet's shares trade at a ridiculously cheap 5.0x P/E ratio!

In the January holiday update, the company reported strong holiday sales with same-store-sales up 1.6%, e-commerce sales up 13.5%, and management also raised FY 2020 guidance. This was enough to send the shorts running for cover and led Signet's share price to surge around 50% from $19 to $30. However, that optimism has now faded away with the shares back down around that $19 level. With Signet set to release FY 2020 results before markets open on Thursday, March 26, it might be time for investors to revisit the story.

Data by YCharts

Non-GAAP EPS Discrepancy Due to Restructuring

It is important for investors to understand what is causing the large discrepancy in the GAAP to non-GAAP guidance being given by management. The non-GAAP guidance excludes restructuring charges associated with Signet's transformation plan called "Path to Brilliance," goodwill impairment charges and gains on early extinguishment of debt. Some of these are cash charges, but many others are non-cash charges of assets that were paid for in prior years coming off the books.

As part of this "Path to Brilliance" restructuring, Signet planned to close approximately 165 stores in Fiscal 2020 and open 38 stores. The company expects it will have reduced its store base by approximately 12% over the three-year period from Fiscal Years 2018 to 2020, materially reducing its exposure to lower grade malls and simplifying the portfolio by exiting most of its regional banners. As of Q3 FY 2020 reporting, Signet expects the financial benefits from this restructuring to deliver $200 million-225 million of net cost savings in FYs 2019-2021, inclusive of the $85 million achieved in FY 2019.

The non-GAAP items the company is incurring are one-time in nature and not part of the ongoing operations. The restructuring is being carried out to align the company's footprint with changes in consumer shopping habits that should make the company more nimble in the future. There is nothing too shabby about Signet trading at 10.2x GAAP EPS guidance given the amount of turmoil the company is in. However, investors also need to be patient and keep in mind that the non-GAAP EPS valuation of 5.0x P/E represents the forward-looking operations once the restructuring is complete. That being said, management's guidance should always be taken with a grain of salt.

Dividend Well Covered by Cash Flows

In Signet's Q3 FY 2020 reporting, Signet showed cash flow from operations of $113.5M in the first nine months of the year which well covered the $58M of dividends paid to common shareholders and $23.4M dividends paid on the convertible preferred shares. As a seasonal business, cash generation looks even stronger on a trailing twelve-month basis with $497.7M generated from cash flow from operations. With only $135.4M spent on capital expenditures, this leaves $362.3M in free cash flow to be returned to shareholders. Of that, only $108.4M was actually paid out in dividends, so that places Signet's dividends in the past year at a healthy 30% payout ratio of free cash flows.

Debt Being Paid Down

Also notable is Signet's strong cash position and declining debt. As of Q3 FY 2020 reporting, Signet had $188.6M of cash and equivalents on the balance sheet which is up from $130.7M in the prior-year third quarter. Over the year, Signet also managed to reduce total debt (including short-term and long-term debt but excluding operating lease liabilities) by 19% to $793.8M from $983.0M. This increasing cash balance and declining debt is a great sign that more cash should be finding its way into shareholders' pockets soon.

Takeaway

Signet shares are back in bargain territory after the short-squeeze in early January has worked its way through and the enthusiasm of the turnaround has been squashed by broad market turmoil. Long-term value investors can collect a nice 6.7% dividend yield while we wait for these restructuring charges to make their way out of the GAAP financial reports. The company's cash flow deserves more respect from the market and once the dust settles, patient investors could be sitting pretty.

If you enjoyed this article and would like to read more of my work, click the "Follow" button at the top of the page to receive notifications when I post a new article!

Disclosure: I am/we are long SIG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long SIG with an average cost base of $27.50

Disclaimer: While the information and data presented in my articles are obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, they have not been independently verified. The material is intended only as general information for your convenience, and should not in any way be construed as investment advice. I advise readers to conduct their own independent research to build their own independent opinions and/or consult a qualified investment advisor before making any investment decisions. I explicitly disclaim any liability that may arise from investment decisions you make based on my articles.