W&T Offshore: A Look Inside 2019 Results And Balance Sheet Risk Discussion

Shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI), the Gulf of Mexico-focused independent oil & gas company, have been recently sold off together with a multitude of other energy sector names. Not only the coronavirus’s debilitating effect on the global economy but also the failure of the OPEC+ to reach an agreement to at least prolong the existing oil production curbs resulted in a market-wide panic of a magnitude not seen in a few years.

The repercussions can be devastating. Some pundits voice the Brent crude price can plunge to below $30 per barrel or even deeper, especially considering Saudi Arabia has declared it launched a price war. If the kingdom brings all its wells on stream, the price will inevitably plummet even further. Outlook regarding West Texas Intermediate is gloomier, as it has been trading at a discount to the North Sea crude oil benchmark.

In my view, in the No Deal scenario, when Russia and Saudi Arabia fail to reach a consensus soon, the oil will stay close or below $30 for a few months, pushing the most vulnerable indebted producers to the brink of insolvency. A series of bankruptcies are inevitable.

In the article, I would like to assess WTI’s 2019 results and share my thoughts on how the company might fare under the severe pressure of this devastating oil price slump.

Note: WTI is the company’s ticker on the NYSE. In the piece, to refer to the North American light oil benchmark, I will write “West Texas Intermediate.”

The top line

On March 4, WTI posted the fourth quarter financial results; the company beat on both revenue and EPS. Full-year annual production jumped to 40,634 boepd on the back of two acquisitions: of the 75% interest in the Magnolia field (the company has already announced it would purchase the remaining 25% this year) from ConocoPhillips (COP) and the Mobile Bay from Exxon Mobil (XOM). Thanks to the deals, WTI’s proved reserves surged 75%. An essential remark here is that 60% of the end-2019 reserves are natural gas.

Bolstered by growing production, revenue hit $532.3 million for the year. The company even generated an organic free cash flow of $106.4 million, above the adjusted net income of $85.9 million, which signals earnings have high quality.

An important remark worth making here is that WTI’s production has a high share of natural gas. For instance, in the fourth quarter, liquids (crude oil and natural gas liquids) comprised only 45% of output; however, oil sales brought 74.7% of revenue.

The company forecasts 2020 production to go up from 16% to 28% compared to 2018; its output would be between 47.1 kboepd and 52.1 kboepd. Given the oil price slump, the production will likely be around the lower end, as it is quite self-evident the producer will scale capital budget back to protect its financial position, which is, frankly, not entirely safe. I will touch upon that in greater depth below.

In the news release, WTI also provided its 2020 capex guidance. It said the annual budget is expected to be from $50 million to $100 million. I believe it will most likely be close to $50 million, as oil prices around $30 per barrel will take a toll on operating cash flow, which will shrink or even dive to sub-zero level.

Debt and capital efficiency

WTI’s debt consists of two parts: 9.75% Senior Second Lien Notes and Credit Agreement (see page 13). Its cash pile on the balance is minuscule compared to the borrowings; at the end of 2019, it stood at $32.4 million (4.5% of total debt). Net debt comprises 71% of Enterprise Value. Its capital structure is surely better than it was in 2016 (thanks to the debt refinancing in 2018) when it had $1.49 billion in debt and a -208% Debt/Equity ratio but is still far from exemplary.

WTI’s shareholders' equity has been negative since 2015 due to massive borrowings on the balance sheet; so, both traditional and cash flow-based Return on Equity ratios are of no use here. For a broader context, the company’s long-term debt is close in value to its oil & natural gas properties. As of December 31, WTI had $748.8 million in hydrocarbon properties and $719.5 million in carrying value of long-term debt. I am currently working on an article on an oil heavyweight Occidental Petroleum (OXY), a significantly leveraged company, so, I suppose it would be pertinent to mention that OXY’s long-term debt stands at $39.6 billion while its PP&E is 2x higher. Moreover, WTI’s Total debt-to-total assets ratio stands at 72%. For instance, another GoM-focused oil player Murphy Oil (MUR) has a TD/TA ratio of just 24%. OXY’s TD/TA ratio is 36.2%.

Next, we should assess how the company’s borrowings compare to its operating metrics like EBITDA and cash flow. Considering 2019 figures, net debt/Adjusted EBITDA stood at 2.4x, which is not perfect but relatively acceptable. Net debt/Net operating cash flow equaled 2.95x.

The debt maturities schedule is another matter that should be examined. It is detailed on page 62 of the 2019 Form 10-K.

The company must pay $295.7 million in one to three years and $99.4 million in just one year. As a reminder, the company’s revenue was $532.3 million in 2019. Moreover, its 2019 net interest expense was above the annual operating income. It is worth noting that GAAP operating income was distorted by unrealized loss on commodity derivatives, and it is better to substitute it with adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA added up to $282.9 million in 2019; so, 21% of it was used to cover accrued net interest, and this is too high for my taste. To rewind, Murphy Oil’s 2019 net interest was equal to 14.6% of adjusted EBITDA.

So, in 2020, WTI will have to use 35% of 2019 adjusted EBITDA to cover interest, operating leases, and other liabilities; but the oil market meltdown might halve or even push its adjusted profit before DD&A, interest, and tax close to zero. This is really a gnawing concern.

Now, let’s quickly touch upon its capital efficiency. As I said above, ROE or CROE are irrelevant. But we might take a look at, for instance, Cash Return on Capital Employed which tells rather an interesting story. As of my estimations, 2019 CROCE was an astounding 31.5%. Also, in recent years, the company has been generating a phenomenal Cash Return on Assets that equaled 23% in 2019 and 38% in 2018. So, the company's efficiency is undoubtedly high.

Final thoughts

W&T Offshore has a low-decline gas-weighted offshore asset base; in this sense, it is much better positioned to grapple with the emerging headwinds than the shale-focused players who have to pour more funds into drilling & completion. On a negative side, though WTI managed to generate organic FCF on the back of surging production, its financial position is not perfect. I reckon that in the $30 West Texas Intermediate scenario, its balance sheet risk is high; however, WTI is dependent on natural gas, and if it does not plunge as deep as oil, the company will be somewhat protected.

After the OPEC+ deal that had been bolstering the oil price since 2016 had shattered, oil stocks’ prices went into a tailspin, as the looming oil price crisis leaves no room for optimism. Frankly speaking, I think there is no possibility the negotiations between the KSA and Russia will resume in the next weeks, and energy investors should be prepared for vertiginous volatility.

No doubt oil prices can organically go up in the somber scenario when the industry radically scales back capital expenditures and some most afflicted, usually small-cap players file for bankruptcy; in this case, global output will contract, thus propping up the price. But it might take close to a year. In this sense, I have a somber outlook regarding the energy sector and the E&P industry in particular.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.