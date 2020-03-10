Wall Street Breakfast: Futures Point To Rebound As Trump Talks Tax Cut

U.S. status as net oil exporter at risk

The country’s days as a net petroleum exporter may be numbered as plunging oil prices threaten domestic production, Bloomberg reports. For four of the last six weeks, the U.S. has shipped out more crude and refined products than it brought in, but the margin is relatively thin. After the worst price rout in nearly three decades, domestic drillers are facing a million-barrel drop in production that could curb U.S. exports and set back its progress toward energy independence. If shale output slips by more than 1M barrels per day this year, that could be enough to take the U.S. from net exporter back to net importer, Bloomberg estimates.

Saudi Arabia escalates oil price war

The kingdom plans to supply a record 12.3M barrels of oil per day next month, up 25% from the previous month, as it ratchets up its oil price war with Russia. The production boost pushes Aramco’s (ARMCO) supply over its maximum capacity, indicating it’s tapping Saudi Arabia’s strategic inventories to bring as much crude as quickly as it can onto the market. In February, it produced about 9.7M barrels per day. Russia’s energy minister parried back, saying Russia has the ability to boost production by 500,000 barrels per day, which could bring its output to a record 11.8M barrels per day.

Things look brighter in Hubei Province

Leaders in the province, the source of the global coronavirus outbreak, laid out plans to ease restrictions on Monday following a significant drop in the daily number of new infections and deaths from Covid-19. Officials said the government would lift travel restrictions in areas of low risk, allowing people to return to work after much of Hubei had been on lockdown during January.

Alibaba’s delivery staff back on the job

Alibaba's (NYSE:BABA) package and meal delivery units are fully staffed at pre-coronavirus levels, the latest example of how China’s largest corporations are getting back to work after Beijing’s entreaty to safeguard economic growth, Bloomberg writes. Cainiao, meal delivery unit Eli.me and grocery chain Freshippo are all back at full strength, according to a spokesperson. Cainiao, of which BABA owns 60%, boasts a network of millions of delivery people that can handle more than a billion packages daily during peak demand. Last week, Alibaba rival JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) forecast at least 10% revenue growth this quarter, suggesting surprising resilience in online retail.

Toyota cuts Lexus output on weaker China demand - report

Toyota (NYSE:TM) is reportedly cutting back on Lexus production against weaker Chinese demand during the coronavirus crisis. It's scaling back output of sedans and SUVs by 6% at two plants, in Fukuoka and Aichi prefectures. That cutback is expected to last for two weeks, starting March 16.

Coronavirus puts electric Cadillac model debut on hold

General Motors (NYSE:GM) has called off its early April introduction of the Cadillac Lyriq crossover, the first of several battery-powered models that CEO Mary Barra had said would debut in the next several years. The coronavirus is also affecting the automaker’s day-to-day operations, as the company has instructed its employees to hold meetings with suppliers and vendors via video calls instead of in-person meetings. GM considers the Lyriq a key in its efforts to restore the struggling Cadillac brand's prestige and battle Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) for luxury buyers.

Tesla plans Shanghai car parts expansion

Tesla (TSLA) plans to boost production capacity for certain car parts at its $2B factory in Shanghai as it seeks to localize its supply chain in the world’s biggest auto market, Reuters reports. Specifically, it plans to add more lines to produce more battery packs, electric motors, and motor controllers. For cooling pipes, a key part of the car’s heat management system, it aims to boost production to 260,000 sets per year, up from 150,000.

More U.S. hotel REITs pull guidance on Covid-19 impact

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) and Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) have added to the list of lodging REITs withdrawing guidance amid growing concerns about the COVID-19 virus outbreak. Park Hotels & Resorts reported $30M in lost rooms revenue from group customer cancellations, primarily in March and April. Sotherly Hotels expects governmental travel advisories, increased travel restrictions from corporations, and significant airline flight cancellations to adversely impact the REIT’s financial results for Q1 2020 and FY20.

Blackstone in talks for $4B deal to take SOHO China private

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) has entered exclusive talks to take office developer SOHO China Ltd. private, Reuters reports, in a deal that shows confidence via one of Blackstone's biggest China bets yet. It's a buyout worth about $4B, as Blackstone reportedly offered HK$6/share, which would be nearly a 100% premium to SOHO China's January price averaging HK$3.03. The deal would also involve Blackstone assuming debt that came to about $4.7B as of last June.