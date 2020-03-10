Repsol: Diversifying Away From Fossil Fuels Proves Beneficial In 2019

One of the reasons for this is that the company's reporting currency declined against the dollar, which is what oil and gas are priced in.

On Thursday, February 20, 2020, Spanish oil and gas giant Repsol, S.A. (OTCQX:REPYF) (OTCQX:REPYY) announced its full-year 2019 earnings results. At first glance, these results were likely somewhat surprising as the company saw a much smaller revenue decline than most other large energy companies that have reported thus far, but disappointingly it did deliver a net loss. A closer look at the company's results reveals the reason for this as the Spanish company is somewhat more diversified than even its European peers and has been more aggressive at expanding its operations to include alternative sources of energy. I discussed this in my last article on the company. This could prove to be very good for shareholders over the long term, although the stock price of this high-yielding energy company has gotten punished just like its peers. This, therefore, might present an opportunity for investors to buy in.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Repsol's full-year 2019 earnings report:

Repsol reported total revenues of €49.01 billion in 2019. This represents a 1.4% decline compared to the prior year.

The company reported an operating loss of €3.251 billion in the 2019 fiscal year. This compares very unfavorably to the €2.453 billion operating profit that the company reported last year.

Repsol produced an average of 709,000 barrels of oil equivalents per day over the course of 2019. This represents a 0.84% decline over the 715,000 barrels of oil equivalents that the company averaged in the equivalent period of last year.

The company finally surpassed the one million customer mark for its utility business in Spain and Portugal. In Spain alone, this represents a 33% increase since November 2018.

Repsol S.A. reported a net loss of €3.251 billion in the 2019 fiscal year. This compares very unfavorably to the €2.453 billion net profit that the company reported in the 2018 fiscal year.

One thing that we have noted across the energy industry is that nearly every company that has reported its results thus far has seen a marked decrease in its financial performance. This is because neither Brent crude nor natural gas prices ever fully recovered from the crash that they encountered in December of 2018. In addition to this, refining margins were also lower on average in 2019 compared to 2018. We can see this here:

Source: Repsol S.A.

This affected Repsol too. It is easy to see why this would be the case. After all, if you are forced to sell your product for less money, then you will bring in less revenue all else being equal. However, Repsol did not see its revenues decline by as much as many of its peers did. This was admirable performance on the part of the Spanish giant.

One of the reasons for this is that the euro was on average weaker relative to the U.S. dollar than it was in 2018. This is shown in the chart above. As we can see, it took on average $1.18 to buy €1.00 in 2018 but only $1.12 to buy €1.00 on average in 2019. This actually benefited Repsol in 2019. As I explained in a few previous articles (such as this one), crude oil is priced in U.S. dollars all over the world. Unlike BP (BP), Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B), or Equinor (EQNR), Repsol reports its results in euro instead of U.S. dollars. Thus, the dollars that it is receiving for its products convert into more euro when the company converts them into euro for reporting or other purposes. This helps to offset the impact of the lower prices. A company like Total (TOT) would also benefit from this and that was a contributor to its strong results relative to its peers.

Another reason for the strong performance relative to its peers is that Repsol is more than just an oil and gas company. Repsol was the first company in the industry to commit to the targets set forth by the Paris Accords and as I discussed in my last article, it has already begun building a renewable energy business. On December 31, 2019, Repsol had 2,952 megawatts of power generation capacity in operation and another 1,185 megawatts under development, which makes the company one of the largest operators of renewable energy projects in the world. Many of these projects are located in Spain and Portugal, as we can see here:

Source: Repsol S.A.

This helped to offset some of the weakness in the oil and gas business as this unit added more than 250,000 customers in Spain alone over the past year, which represents a 33% year-over-year increase. Naturally, this would represent a great many additional customers paying bills to the company and thus providing a revenue boost.

It seems likely that this business unit will be a major part of the company's growth strategy going forward. In December, the Board of Directors approved new investments to incorporate and build two photovoltaic and one wind plant that will be capable of generating 1,600 megawatts of energy between them. In addition, the company recently stated that it intends to have a total of 7,500 megawatts of renewable energy generation capacity by 2025, a 3,000 megawatt increase over the previous level. As all of this new capacity comes online, it should have a positive impact on the company's top line and cash flow.

Repsol did not see its production increase year over year unlike many of its European peers. We can clearly see this here:

Source: Repsol S.A.

The company describes itself as pursuing value over volume. In short, it appears to only be developing projects where it can economically produce oil, which has given its upstream operations the ability to break even on a free cash flow basis even if the price of oil drops below $50 per barrel. As of the time of writing, Brent crude is trading at $51.57 per barrel, so this situation might better position the company to weather the current conditions in the industry than some of its peers.

Curiously, Repsol recently acquired Equinor's stake in the Eagle Ford Shale for $325 million. As I discussed in a recent article, U.S. shale plays tend to be expensive to develop and many of them cannot be economically exploited with oil prices at today's levels. This is the big reason why Equinor has been working to sell off its positions in North America's various onshore plays. It is conceivable that Repsol is making this purchase to bolster its reserves and plans to develop it when oil prices return to a normal level. This may be a long-term play as I can see no near-term catalyst for oil prices to go upward, particularly as the fears of the COVID-19 virus continue to spread and the market continues to experience a lack of liquidity.

One of the most important tasks for any oil and gas company is to explore or otherwise obtain new sources of oil and gas. This is because the oil and gas industry is an extractive one. These companies literally obtain their products by pulling them out of reservoirs in the ground. As each of these reservoirs only contains a finite quantity of resources, the company needs to find new resources to replace the ones that it removes from the ground or it will eventually run out of product to sell. Repsol touted the success that its exploration unit had in 2019 in the presentation that accompanied its earnings report:

Source: Repsol S.A.

Unfortunately, the company only had a proven reserve replacement ratio of 23% in 2019 and 94% in 2018. It needs to consistently keep this figure above 100% in order for the oil and gas business to be sustainable over the long term. This is therefore a worrying sign and could indicate that the company is moving away from the production of fossil fuels. I am not so sure that this is a good idea and would prefer a more balanced approach like Total or Equinor is taking.

Undoubtedly, the disappointment that most investors experienced while reviewing the highlights was caused by the fairly large net loss that we saw in the year. This may not be quite as bad as it seems because it was caused by an impairment charge against a few of the company's upstream assets, especially its onshore North American shale plays. Basically, the steep decline that we have seen in both oil and natural gas prices has made it uneconomic to develop these assets, which greatly reduces their value. The company does not believe that this situation will change anytime soon. As a result, it has opted to mark down their value on its balance sheet and accounting rules require that it take a corresponding charge against its income. This charge amounted to €4.115 billion, most of which was due to shale plays in North America. We can see this here:

Source: Repsol S.A.

It is important to note that Repsol still owns these assets; so should energy prices ever return to previous levels, then it will be able to reverse these charges in a later period. In addition, this was a non-cash charge and Repsol did not see €4.115 billion leave its bank account nor did it actually realize a loss here. As such, we can ignore this charge when looking at the actual performance of its operations and if we do that then the company would have had a net profit in the year.

In conclusion, these results were fairly attractive although the reserve development over the last few years concerns me. Repsol is certainly being much more aggressive than its peers about diversifying its operations away from simply oil and gas, which may or may not be a good idea. I would prefer a more balanced approach like its peers are doing as renewables are unlikely to replace fossil fuels anytime soon. Otherwise, Repsol may be an attractive international energy play.

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!

Disclosure: I am/we are long EQNR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.