Shifting Wealth In Times Of The Coronavirus

A decade ago, we defined Shifting Wealth as the shift in the gravity of the world economy and as the switch in net foreign assets toward Asia. The gravity shift occurred as a result of superior GDP growth of economies with large populations (notably China and India, some 40% of world population) from the 1990s. The switch in assets resulted from structural deficits of the US that were financed by Asian saving surplus. [1]

Starting with a deliberate China containment policy from the early 2000s by the US and Japan in particular, reinforced by a clearly protectionist policy stance by the Trump administration, the 2019-20 coronavirus (also COVID-19) outbreak has the potential to end three decades of Shifting Wealth.

End 2019, the coronavirus was first identified in the Chinese Hubei province, in Wuhan. China has by far the highest number of coronavirus-related infections (80k), recoveries (57k) and deaths (3k); other countries hard hit are South Korea, Italy and Iran[2]. The Chinese purchasing manager index Caixin Services PMI in the services sector collapsed almost 50% as a result of the coronavirus pandemic as economic activity came to an abrupt halt between January and February 2020.

As a result of Shifting Wealth, China plays a far greater role in global output, trade, tourism and commodity markets than only 20 years ago. This magnifies the economic spillovers to other countries from an adverse shock in China. In its latest Interim Projections, the OECD estimates China's real GDP growth rate (year on year) to drop from 6.1% in 2019 to 4.9% in 2020, but then to recover to 6.4% in 2021. Under this optimistic scenario, China's growth delta would be restored quickly, and Shifting Wealth would continue, reinforced by India's high growth. The OECD optimism is grounded on the assumption of a V-shaped recovery.

The key question now is whether the world will enjoy a V, just like a seasonal flu or a common cold from which people tend to recover quickly. There are other possibilities which, taken together, are more likely. A W-shape as people recover from coronavirus but then relapse; a long slump (U) as economic shock could cause lingering pain as the world economy digested the 2008 global financial crisis; finally, the world economy might suffer an L-shaped slump as it did after the 1970s oil shocks.

A 'V-shaped' hit seemed likely several weeks ago when infections were mostly a Chinese problem and China was dealing forcefully with the coronavirus. While the spreading of the virus has now slowed down to a trickle in China, the virus is now multiplying rapidly in Europe, in the US and elsewhere. As of today (March 8), the coronavirus has hit 103 countries and territories around the world as well as the Diamond Princess cruise ship harbored in Yokohama, Japan. Many of these countries don't have an efficient public health system (most prominently the US where testing is limited) or refuse to seriously engage in global solutions to the coronavirus crisis. On the altar of faith in the primacy of individual freedom and superiority of the market economy, strict quarantine campaigns are being launched too late or not at all[3]. Finally, at this point it can't be excluded that the coronavirus becomes endemic and becomes a periodic disease.

The best broad assessment about the economic fallout comes so far, in my view, from Richard Baldwin and Beatrice Weder di Mauro (2020)[4]. On the back of evidence and analysis by leading economists, their overall assessment is: "While a short-and-sharp crisis is still possible, it's looking less like the most likely outcome." By comparison, most German economists, money advisers and journalists still seem too complacent about the coronavirus threat. And they recommend what they always do: Keynesians demand stimulation, Ordoliberals warn against activism, financial advisors and journalists recommend not to sell but to keep on buying stoically (while the knife keeps falling). Financial markets are now reacting in a way that will impose additional pain on the real economy.

Baldwin and Weder discuss the virus in terms of the relative importance of supply vs. demand shock that determines the effectiveness of policy stimulus. They stress the supply-shock character of output disruption as supply shocks are more tangible, from an infected workforce via shuttered schools and workplaces, to hits to productivity. Countries at the core of global value chains (GVCs) are especially hard-hit by the virus-induced slump in manufacturing output - next to China (at the GVCs' center), these are South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Vietnam. These countries form the GVCs' core and - via intense trade, banking and investment links with the G7 economies - dominate world GDP, manufacturing and exports. That dominance results, at least in the short and midterm, in global supply-side contagion. Industrial sectors hardest hit are likely to be the optics and car industries. Protectionist deglobalisation measures will deepen the slump as there is little official understanding of the global public goods character of open borders in times of the coronavirus.

The presumed dominance of supply-side shocks is not to belittle the demand effects of the virus. Immediate aggregate demand effects arise from suspended consumer purchases of goods and services for fear of viral contagion, such as cruise holidays or air travel, visits to rock concerts or theaters. Each of these first-round demand shocks are likely to be subject to Keynesian multiplier amplification. Not all demand, though, is gone definitely, as some demand is reoriented toward the internet.

Stock markets have taken long to discount for the unique economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic. The MSCI WRLD PI USD peaked on February 12; since then, it has lost 12% (only) but CBOE volatility has spiked and the US dollar has weakened against the funding currency euro as carry trades were dissolved and bond rate differentials shrunk. This is far from a financial market crash so far; should it come, negative wealth effects and pension returns will deepen the slump. Corporate bond markets have also started to price in default risk.

A sudden deglobalisation - and hence a structural break to Shifting Wealth - is still in the cards. Official deglobalisation measures that hinder the flow of goods, service and people could well make the economic effects of this pandemic more persistent: "in times of rising nationalism and populism, people's fears and suspicions of 'others' might become a force for disintegration and deglobalisation."

The West could have benefited earlier from the Chinese experience. But parallel to protectionism, a Chinaphobic attitude has developed in the West, which wants to deny itself insights from other systems, with finger pointing at re-education camps and surveillance cameras. At the same time, a great self-sufficiency was fed in the media regarding the supposed superiority of the West. If Western narrow-mindedness continues, the 21st century will finally become Asian.

