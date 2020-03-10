The Coronavirus Panic Threatens Seritage's Growth Plan

The COVID-19 crisis could disrupt Seritage's efforts to boost its rental income, either by causing a leasing slowdown or by forcing weaker existing tenants to file for bankruptcy.

Seritage needs to continue this leasing momentum in 2020 so it can unlock $400 million of desperately-needed additional funding from its lender, Berkshire Hathaway.

For the past few years, Seritage Growth Properties has been signing new leases at a rapid pace to replace Sears and Kmart stores that have closed.

During 2019, Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) bounced back from the late-2018 bankruptcy filing of its former parent company (and top tenant), Sears Holdings (OTCPK:SHLDQ). On a go-forward basis, annual base rent from Sears and Kmart plummeted from $61.3 million at the beginning of 2019 to just $10.6 million by year-end. However, Seritage signed new leases for annual base rent of $48.6 million during the year, quickly offsetting the loss of most of its Sears and Kmart stores.

Indeed, over the past several years, Seritage has made considerable progress in recapturing space from Sears and re-leasing it to a diversified roster of new tenants. As of a month or two ago, 2020 seemed likely to be another successful year.

Unfortunately, the disruption from the current COVID-19 outbreak raises new risks for Seritage. Most notably, it could cause financial problems for some of the REIT's tenants or lead to a slowdown in leasing volume. Let's take a look at whether the outbreak threatens Seritage's ability to execute its strategic plans.

Seritage has been on the right track

2019 was the third consecutive year that Seritage Growth Properties signed new leases worth more than $40 million in annual base rent. Thanks to this leasing activity, Seritage ended last year with $181.5 million of annual income from tenants other than Sears and Kmart, including signed-not-opened (SNO) leases that aren't generating rent yet. That was up from just $84.3 million at the end of 2016.

That said, these SNO leases remain a substantial part of Seritage's annual base rent. In fact, until recently, Seritage's in-place rent was declining steadily, because Sears and Kmart were closing stores faster than Seritage could bring an equivalent amount of new revenue on line.

(Image source: Sears)

This dynamic finally changed in the second half of 2019. During the third quarter, in-place annual base rent increased from $100.1 million to $105.2 million. In-place rent increased again on a sequential basis in Q4, reaching $107.7 million, despite Transform Holdco (the new owner of Sears and Kmart) deciding to close a slew of stores.

While in-place rent is still declining on a year-over-year basis, negatively impacting Seritage's reported financial metrics, that will change soon. Seritage ended last year with SNO leases totaling $84.3 million of annual base rent, and the majority of that rent will likely come on line by the end of 2020. There's one catch, though: to bring this rent on line, Seritage must be able to access enough capital to complete its redevelopment projects.

Unlocking more capital is the key

Seritage ended 2019 with $139.3 million of cash on its balance sheet, down from $532.9 million a year earlier, reflecting the rapid pace of redevelopment activity within its portfolio. Based on its recent cash burn rate, that's only enough capital to last one quarter.

Seritage has been raising additional cash by selling non-core assets and JV interests in certain larger projects. It has already closed one asset sale for $37.5 million since the beginning of 2020. As of late February, it had additional assets under contract to be sold for $132.9 million. That includes the remainder of a $68 million outparcel portfolio deal with Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT).

Between its cash on hand and upcoming asset sales, Seritage probably has enough liquidity to get through the next 4-5 months. However, entering 2020, the REIT still had close to $800 million of remaining committed spending across all of its redevelopment projects. To fund these, it is absolutely critical for Seritage to get access to $400 million of additional funding potentially available under its term loan with Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B).

Seritage's agreement with Berkshire Hathaway calls for the extra $400 million to become available once Seritage has at least $200 million of rental income from tenants other than Sears Holdings, including SNO leases set to begin paying rent within 12 months. Seritage's total annual rent (including all SNO leases) was $192 million at the end of 2019.

(Image source: Seritage Growth Properties)

The exclusion of rent from Sears Holdings appears to be irrelevant, as Sears and Kmart are now owned by a separate company (Transform Holdco). And given that Seritage signed new leases at a pace of approximately $12 million in annual base rent per quarter during 2019, it might appear that the REIT will soon reach the $200 million threshold.

However, asset sales are offsetting some of Seritage's progress in this respect. Additionally, some of the SNO leases aren't scheduled to begin in the next 12 months. Indeed, a handful of Seritage's redevelopment projects aren't scheduled for completion until the second half of 2021 or early 2022. As a result, Seritage probably needs two quarters of solid leasing activity to unlock the $400 million of incremental funding that it desperately needs.

COVID-19: a new risk

In short, Seritage doesn't have much margin for error right now. Capital constraints could become a problem later this year if it doesn't reach the $200 million annual rent threshold (as spelled out in the Berkshire Hathaway loan documents) by the end of Q2. The COVID-19 outbreak could make it harder to get there.

First, with the future course of the outbreak uncertain, some potential tenants may hesitate to commit to new leases at this point, even if they wouldn't take occupancy until later this year or 2021. That's particularly true because there's a risk that the disruption associated with COVID-19 will tip the U.S. economy into a recession.

Second, while most of Seritage's major tenants have the financial strength to withstand a downturn associated with COVID-19, a few are in more precarious position. Its fifth-largest tenant, At Home (HOME), had its corporate family credit rating cut to B3 by Moody's (MCO) in December after slashing its full-year guidance. In January, At Home increased its forecast slightly and said that it expected a significant improvement in free cash flow. Still, it's clear that the home decor retailer expanded too quickly in recent years and could be at risk of bankruptcy if customer traffic suddenly plunges.

(Image source: At Home)

Seritage's seventh-largest tenant, 24 Hour Fitness, may be in even worse shape. In November, Moody's slashed its corporate family rating by two notches to Caa1, noting the company's high leverage and weak profitability. The growth of budget gyms is hurting mid-tier operators like 24 Hour Fitness, and the COVID-19 outbreak could be the last straw if it leads to membership cancellations.

AMC Entertainment (AMC) is another major tenant, albeit not as significant as At Home and 24 Hour Fitness. AMC also has a weak balance sheet, and the ongoing outbreak is likely to depress movie theater attendance. That said, AMC faces less near-term bankruptcy risk, as it has been generating positive free cash flow and recently reduced its dividend significantly.

At Home and 24 Hour Fitness together account for $14 million of annual rent for Seritage, with AMC chipping in another $4.2 million. If any of these tenants are forced into bankruptcy this year and negotiate rent reductions (or, in a worst-case scenario, go out of business) it would slow Seritage's efforts to unlock the incremental funding, which is essential for the company's long-term growth.

Wait and see

For now, I am holding my Seritage shares despite these very real risks. Fortunately, Berkshire Hathaway has been very accommodating in terms of permitting asset sales. As long as that continues (which isn't guaranteed, of course), I think that between a combination of additional asset sales and delaying some CapEx, Seritage could make it to the end of 2020 without drawing on the $400 million incremental funding facility.

Furthermore, off-price giant Ross Stores (ROST) reaffirmed its plan to open 100 stores in fiscal 2020 on Monday. A few days earlier, smaller rival Burlington Stores (BURL) said it would open 54 net new stores this year. Both off-price retailers are already among Seritage's top 8 tenants. These announcements show that healthy, highly-profitable retailers aren't likely to alter their long-term expansion plans based on coronavirus fears.

I still think the most likely outcome is that Seritage will unlock its incremental funding after the second quarter, or following the third quarter at the latest. However, the COVID-19 outbreak clearly adds a new dimension of risk to what was already a highly risky stock. There could be plenty of upside for investors if Seritage is able to complete its redevelopments as planned, but any investors thinking about investing in this REIT should recognize that the current crisis could cause long-term damage to its business.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SRG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.