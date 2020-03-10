I analyze how related stocks have reacted in comparison to the general market to identify stocks to buy. AMZN and CVS stand out.

On a day when the Dow Jones slid more than 2,000 points, Dr. Nancy Messonnier, the M.D., Director, National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, came out with recommendations that only added to the fear. Ignoring the pun in the title of this article, her advice was that people in risk groups stock up on food and medication. I look at what to stock up on for coronavirus.

How to prepare for the Coronavirus

Dr Messonnier's advice answered what items to stock up on for coronavirus. As well as foodstuffs, she included routine medication for blood pressure and diabetes as well as over-the-counter medicines and medical supplies to treat fever and other symptoms. Her words were well heeded, with Kroger (NYSE:KR) and Target (NYSE:TGT) announcing limitations on coronavirus-related items each customer can buy. These announcements reflect real consumer and inventory pressures that these stores have felt. If there has been any doubt as to whether their first-quarter sales would be impacted, this gives a clear answer. Items on their list included hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes and cold- and flu-related products.

I identified six stocks that would likely experience increased revenues as a result of this phenomenon:

The Kroger Co. (KR) Target Corporation (TGT) Walmart Inc. (WMT) Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) CVS Health Corporation (CVS)

Best Stocks for 2020?

I first compared the ratings of these stocks using Seeking Alpha Premium stock comparison tool. This gives a snapshot of of how Seeking Alpha contributors, sell-side analysts and Seeking Alpha's Quant rating algorithm grade the stock.

CVS and AMZN are standout stocks here. I next looked at valuation metrics against historical valuation metrics. As discussed elsewhere, my favored valuation metric is EV/EBITDA.

Source: Seeking Alpha Premium, Alon Zieve analysis

Amazon is clearly a very different stock to the others listed here, and therefore I've excluded it from the heat map on valuation metrics. Amazon commands a much higher EV/EBITDA ratio as it leads the online sector, which is a runaway growth sector for the industry. This is reflected in Amazon's y/y 20% growth rate, compared with an average of 3.5% for the other stocks, excluding CVS. CVS has an outstanding 32% y/y growth rate.

Perhaps surprisingly, in spite of their aggressive growth rates - which would increase upward pressure on the stock price - the EV/EBITDA (FWD) ratio as compared with their five-year average is attractive for both AMZN at 80% and for CVS, which holds on par. The other stocks have EV/EBITDA ratios of above their five-year average, which is surprising given the fall in the markets. KR, TGT, WMT and COST all look expensive.

Both Amazon and CVS have fallen slightly less than SPY has done since the coronavirus selloff began Feb. 19. This cannot be said for Walmart or Costco, which have pretty much held their value whilst the rest of the market has fallen almost 20%.

Whilst coronavirus will likely give stocks like Walmart and Costco a first-quarter earnings boost, the real question is whether the coronavirus will impact any long-term secular buying habits. The likely answer is no, and therefore the impact in stock valuation should be very limited. This impact should be equal to the additional cash per share generated by these companies in the first quarter.

As is evident from the analysis above, a 20% increase in cash generation for just one quarter warrants an increase in share price of under 1% for any of these stocks.

One interesting question is whether the markets will react to a first-quarter beat, creating at least a temporary spike in any of these stocks.

It remains to be seen whether there will be supply chain disruption during this year, which will negatively impact sales. Once again, unless these are long-term changes to the supply chain, the impact on the long-term prospects of these stocks is limited by the same logic and analysis above.

The only potential change in secular buying habits may be to accelerate the shift to online purchases and deliveries. If so, Amazon stands to gain even more.

In conclusion, COST and WMT in particular have little been effected by the coronavirus crash. They both currently look expensive compared with their five-year average EV/EBITDA valuation metrics. Amazon and CVS however have both fallen almost in line with the market and currently look cheap in comparison to their five-year average EV/EBITDA valuation metrics. Both have impressive y/y growth metrics.

