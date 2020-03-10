Goldmoney 2020 Outlook Roundtable
Includes: AAAU, ACWF, ACWI, AGQ, AIIQ, BAR, BIL, BNDX, BWX, CEF, DBP, DBS, DDM, DFVL, DFVS, DGL, DGLD, DGP, DGT, DGZ, DIA, DLBS, DOG, DSLV, DTEC, DTUL, DTUS, DTYL, DTYS, DXD, DZZ, EDV, EEH, EGF, EPS, EQL, ESGF, ESGW, FEX, FIBR, FIHD, FLQG, FLQH, GBIL, GIM, GLD, GLDI, GLDM, GLDW, GLL, GLQ, GLTR, GOVT, GSY, HDMV, HUSV, HYDD, IAU, IAUF, IEF, IEI, IGOV, IVV, IWL, IWM, JHML, JJP, JKD, MENEF, OTPIX, OUNZ, PALL, PGM, PHYS, PLTM, PLW, PPLT, PSLV, PSQ, PST, PTM, QGLDX, QID, QLD, QQEW, QQQ, QQQE, QQXT, RGLB, RISE, RSP, RWIU, RWM, RYARX, RYRSX, SCAP, SCHO, SCHR, SCHX, SDOW, SDS, SGOL, SH, SHV, SHY, SIVR, SLV, SLVO, SMLL, SPDN, SPLX, SPPP, SPUU, SPXE, SPXL, SPXN, SPXS, SPXT, SPXU, SPXV, SPY, SQQQ, SRTY, SSO, SYE, TAPR, TBF, TBT, TBX, TLH, TLT, TMF, TMV, TNA, TQQQ, TTT, TUZ, TWM, TYBS, TYD, TYNS, TYO, TZA, UBG, UBT, UDOW, UDPIX, UGL, UGLD, UPRO, URTY, USLV, UST, USV, UWM, VFINX, VGFO, VGIT, VGLT, VGSH, VOO, VT, VTWO, VUSTX, VV, WBIL, XAUMF, ZROZ, ZSL
by: Goldmoney
Summary
The credit cycle: what can it tell us about the current global situation?
Central bank actions to counter stalling economies and their room for manoeuvre.
Systemic risks: can they be contained in a credit crisis, and if so, how?
As it has become tradition, Goldmoney's leadership team - Roy Sebag, James Turk, Alasdair Macleod and Stefan Wieler - were joined by a special guest, former Member of the European Parliament Godfrey Bloom, to film the Goldmoney Roundtable and Outlook video on February 29, 2020.
A myriad of topics were discussed throughout the roundtable. In particular, the discussion revolved around the following topics:
- The credit cycle: what can it tell us about the current global situation?
- Central bank actions to counter stalling economies and their room for manoeuvre.
- Coronavirus and its economic effects.
- Systemic risks: can they be contained in a credit crisis, and if so, how?
- Outlook for precious metals and financial markets in 2020.
Watch the full video below:
Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.