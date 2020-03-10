Eastman Chemical: Strong Value At 8x Earnings, 5% Yield

While chemicals are a tough business, and Eastman doesn't deserve rich valuation, pessimism is getting to an extreme down here.

I last covered former Eastman Kodak spin-off Eastman Chemical (EMN) a year ago, saying that it was cheap but I wasn't buying more just yet. I haven't missed much. Since then, shares were lingering around the flatline through January, but have tumbled in recent weeks and are now down more than 30% year-to-date.

In any case, it has under-performed the market dramatically since my February 2019 article:

Data by YCharts

If I thought it was cheap (and already owned a little) last year, unless the business has materially deteriorated (it hasn't), the stock is now quite a bargain. Still, some more context is in order before rushing in to buy shares.

Cheap: Like Usual

Eastman stock has now been trading at or around a 10x P/E ratio for quite awhile, despite a raging bull market. It's far from the only chemical company trading at a depressed price lately as well. What's going on?

Data by YCharts

As you can see, Eastman stock almost never trades at even the normal 15x market multiple, let alone a premium. Furthermore, it hasn't really changed throughout the bull market. Aside from 2013, Eastman stock has steadily stayed in the 8-12x P/E ratio range. No sign of rising valuations here. Why aren't folks bidding it up?

For one thing, chemicals companies don't tend to trade at especially high valuations. They are often commodity businesses, tend to have a fair bit of capital intensity, and have both major cyclical risk and outside issues from time to time such as product liability concerns.

Even well-run chemical companies often have periods of mediocre returns. Eastman Chemical itself traded essentially flat from the early 1990s through to 2007 (the only return coming from dividends), and then proceeded to lose two-thirds of its value in the financial crisis:

Data by YCharts

Eastman Shares have subsequently recovered their losses and gone on to be a big winner (at least until 2018). Anyone that bought early in the economic recovery (the optimal time to buy chemicals stocks) did very well. But make no mistake, these generally aren't the sorts of companies that are inherently going to trade at fat multiples, regardless of economic conditions.

That said, at the current price of just 8x earnings (as of this writing during Monday's market rout), you don't need a lot to go right in order to make money. In fact, as a 8x P/E ratio means you are obtaining a 12.5% earnings yield, as long as earnings don't go down, your baseline total return should be at least 12.5% going forward, with the possibility of significantly better results if valuations or earnings increase. Speaking of earnings increases, analysts had been looking for Eastman to post a double-digit jump this year, which would put forward earnings at less than 7.5x. Though, I imagine those estimates will be coming down given recent events.

Back to the base earnings yield though. We can look at this another way by turning to cash flow. Eastman produced slightly more than $1 billion of free cash flow for FY' 19. With the market cap of just over $7 billion, that's a free cash flow yield approaching 15%. The company is returning to majority of that to shareholders, with an even split between share buybacks and the dividend. They are using the additional cash flow to pay down debt and keep their debt safely in investment grade territory.

Eastman's Dividend

For 2019, Eastman hiked the dividend by 6.5%, raising the quarterly payout from 62 cents to 66 cents per share. You could look at this as a disappointment - after all, Eastman has been running dividend increases at a compounded double-digit rate in recent years. And generally you expect strong gains during years when the overall economy is booming.

For Eastman in particular, however, I can give a pass as its business was quite exposed specifically to China trade war problems. To the company's credit, this marked the 10th year of consecutive dividend increases. Additionally, the yield has moved up enough that the starting yield of 5% is rather juicy even if future hikes are in the mid-single digits range instead of closer to 10% annually:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, Eastman's starting yield is now as high as its been since the financial crisis. Go back any further, and you'd have to look the 2001 recession to have gotten a similar starting yield as Eastman Chemical stock is offering now. Moving back to a yield in the 3s - let alone the high 2s - would lead to dramatic upside for the share price.

What Could Go Wrong?

There's two ways the thesis could go wrong. For one, earnings estimates could reverse sharply lower depending on how badly the virus ends up hitting the economy. The sudden plunge in the price of oil could cause volatility in chemical profit margins as well. Still, the stock is back to trading where it did at the bottom in 2016 when there were serious recession fears as well.

The second risk is that it simply sits at a low P/E ratio, think 8-9x, for awhile longer. Normally, the thinking is that you buy cyclical companies early in an economic upturn, not toward the end. And that's fair - earnings tend to swing more on these sorts of companies than investors expect.

Chemical inputs go into a ton of large items in the economy, think autos, housing, and the like. Thus, early in the cycle, when consumers are starting to make big ticket purchases again, chemical companies get a huge tailwind. Toward the end of the cycle, everyone starts looking around the corner to see the next recession when demand for chemical inputs will slump.

Eastman squarely falls into that camp, as it makes a truly astonishing variety of products. Just looking at its recent innovations, those include: Sound-dampening materials, cellulose yarns for apparel, products for plastic recycling, tire additive resins, and a software platform that helps users of its paint and window film protection achieve better performance. (Source, 2020 10-k)

Eastman creates a ton of small value-added components that constitute the guts of all sorts of modern products. As such, it - like many chemical companies - is highly sensitive to the overall economy. When activity slows down, Eastman will take a hit.

That said, Eastman deserves some credit - it's not nearly as much of a commodity business as many other chemical firms. For example, Tudor Pickering's Matthew Blair said that just 14% of Eastman's EBITDA comes from commoditized product lines and that management has a strong record of value creation in tough conditions. This differentiates it from other chemical firms like Dow (NYSE:DOW) that are far more reliant on commodity chemical products rather than patented proprietary products. Not surprisingly, Eastman has traded down significantly less than many of its peers during Monday's decline; to that end, Blair said Monday that Eastman is relatively insulated from the current oil sell-off.

There's a lot that could go right, on the other hand. At this starting valuation, we should get double-digit returns merely from flat earnings. And with the company running a substantial share buyback, they can sop up a lot of stock at a sub-10x P/E ratio now. Also, while the virus is a scary unknown, the fact that the Fed is rapidly dropping rates to zero should cause a major investment boom once we are on the other side of the virus worries.

In recent years, I've been gravitating more toward high-quality businesses that trade at (deservedly) higher valuations.

By contrast, chemical businesses, by and large, tend to not be high-margin high-moat operations that deserve rich valuations. If you want to do some straight value investing on a well-run company with a shareholder-friendly capital return program, however, Eastman is definitely worth a look. The dividend yield alone is high enough to make it a solid income source, and the share buyback will be highly effective at current prices. Plus, once the virus starts to die down and the latest rate cuts start boosting the economy, shares could easily pop right back up to $75, which would still only be 10-11x earnings.

If you enjoyed this, consider Ian's Insider Corner to enjoy access to similar initiation reports for all the new stocks that we buy. Membership also includes an active chat room, weekly updates, and my responses to your questions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EMN, DOW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.