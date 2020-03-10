Systemic risk is still relatively low, especially in the U.S. market, and liquidity is still abundant.

On Monday morning, the Vix shot up to 62, but it's still lower than the all-time high of 90, which was registered in October 2008.

Back in October of 1987, I was one year into my job at Leland O'Brien Rubinstein (LOR), the firm that was later accused of having caused the biggest stock market crash in modern times (that's a story for another day). On Sunday night, October 18th, I remember thinking "tomorrow is going to be very ugly." And indeed it was, as the stock market went on to lose more than one-third of its value in the span of just two months. Last night I thought the same, and this morning the market opened almost 20% below its all-time high registered a bit less than 3 weeks ago.

The Crash of October 1987 shocked the world, but - to me - the most surprising result of all the angst and turmoil was that it didn't precipitate a recession. Indeed, real GDP growth in Q4 '87 was a rather spectacular 7%. There's a lot of fear behind the current selloff, but there is also something tangible to worry about, and that is, of course, the potential of a teeny-tiny virus to upset - and possibly even to derail - the global economy. Back in 1987, it seemed inconceivable that we would avoid a recession, and it seems that way now too.

Scientists are working furiously on vaccines and therapeutics. Markets are consumed with risk sharing - those willing to bear downside risk are being compensated handsomely, while those with low risk tolerances are locking in huge losses. Liquid markets act as shock absorbers for the physical economy, and there is no sign to date that liquidity is drying up. Central banks are supplying needed liquidity, and another round of Quantitative Easing seems like a no-brainer. Fiscal policy, however, is a clumsy tool at times like this; better to let market pricing solve problems by directing resources to their highest and best use.

Scientists are working furiously on vaccines and therapeutics. Markets are consumed with risk sharing - those willing to bear downside risk are being compensated handsomely, while those with low risk tolerances are locking in huge losses. Liquid markets act as shock absorbers for the physical economy, and there is no sign to date that liquidity is drying up. Central banks are supplying needed liquidity, and another round of Quantitative Easing seems like a no-brainer. Fiscal policy, however, is a clumsy tool at times like this; better to let market pricing solve problems by directing resources to their highest and best use.

How all of this sorts in the next few days and weeks is anybody's guess. But it's a sure bet that we are nowhere near the end of the world as we know it.

Here are some relevant charts with prices as of 12:30 pm Eastern time:

Chart #1

The current decline in stock prices seems tame compared to other periods of panic.

Chart #2

Short-term interest rates have collapsed to near-zero. The demand for safe assets is intense.

Chart #3

Credit spreads have jumped, similar to what happened when oil prices collapsed in 2015-16. The market is concerned that sharply lower oil prices will bankrupt many oil producers.

Chart #4

Systemic risk is still relatively low, especially in the U.S. market, and liquidity is still abundant. Markets are not freezing up as they did in late-2008. That is a very good sign.

Chart #5

The dollar today is pretty close to its average over the past 5 years, and nowhere near being dangerously weak nor worrisomely strong. Oil prices have suddenly become cheap again. Good for consumers, bad for producers. In any event, we've lived through this sort of thing before and the world didn't end.

Chart #6

The Vix jumped to 62 at the open. Options on stocks are extremely expensive for those who want to minimize risk and extremely attractive for those willing to bear risk. This is the proper function of markets - using prices to shift risk to those who are willing to bear it.

