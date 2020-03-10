Exxon Mobil: Stop Spending Already

Heading into their investor day, the market wanted Exxon Mobil (XOM) to outline a path to where the company generates cash flows to cover the dividend. The company didn't assuage investor fears on out of control spending sending the stock to new decade lows. With the stock below $50 due to the market selloff and historic price war in oil, my investment thesis is no longer bearish on the stock.

Image Source: Exxon Mobil website

Untimely Spending

Exxon Mobil used the investor day on March 5 to outline continued spending on developing global oil assets. The oil market collapsed on March 6 as Russia refused to agree to cutting oil supply.

Ali Khedery, former senior Middle East advisor Exxon and now CEO of U.S.-based strategy firm Dragoman Ventures, predicted oil will dip to $20/bbl this year.

Exxon Mobil just made untimely forecasts of spending up to $33 billion on capital spending this year with up to $35 billion in future years. The energy giant only spent $31 billion on capital spending last year and this collapse of oil prices to $30/bbl doesn't support spending aggressively on increasing production.

Source: Exxon Mobil 2020 Investor Day presentation

CEO Darren Woods didn't deliver what the market wants to hear with these statements:

Using the strength of our balance sheet to invest through the cycle is a key element of our strategy. We are taking advantage of a favorable cost environment and investing in advantaged projects - underpinned by the long-term fundamentals of growing demand. The strength of our portfolio and our financial capacity enable us to continuously evaluate our priorities and the pace of investments while preserving value, which is critical in current market conditions and near decade-low commodity prices and margins.

The CEO went on CNBC to reinforce the desire to pump oil wildly with prices below $40/bbl. The management team still doesn't seem to understand the difference between generating a positive return and an ideal return large enough to cover spending and the dividend.

One of the key issues here is whether oil is even underpinned by long-term growing demand. The company makes a case for 860 million people living without electricity and the likelihood that energy demand will increase. Unfortunately, Exxon Mobil didn't necessarily make the case of increased demand for oil as wind, solar and bioenergy become more viable solutions in the next two decades.

Source: Exxon Mobil 2020 Investor Day presentation

Limited Optionality

While freely understanding the concept of investing through the cycle, the energy giant has failed along with the sector of developing production optionality. The industry is still generally besieged with the concept of drilling a well and selling the energy product that comes out of the ground.

In this manner, Exxon Mobil does discuss some optionality with the development plan for the Permian basin. The issue here is the company only plans optionality along the growth rate of production, not scaling back production as oil prices are below target prices.

Source: Exxon Mobil 2020 Investor Day presentation

The lack of optionality should have Exxon Mobil taking on less aggressive drilling programs in either the Permian or Guyana. Just in the Permian, the energy giant had plans to nearly triple production levels from ~360 Koebd in 2020 to over 1,000 Koebd in just four years.

The new plan still has Exxon Mobil producing far above 400 Koebd in 2021, up from around 272 Koebd last year. The company needs to develop plans for ramping up production in the Permian when oil prices are more attractive and capping production growth when prices are below $50/bbl.

Despite all the positive points regarding generating strong returns on capital deployed and shareholder distributions, the market doesn't like the growing debt levels compared to peers such as Chevron (CVX). In that last five years, Exxon Mobil has gone from a net cash position to a net debt level of over $42 billion. Chevron took the same path as Exxon until a few years ago when the energy company started cutting back on debt to where the company now has half the debt levels of Exxon.

Data by YCharts

Exxon Mobil has seen total returns far below other industry peers over the last five years. The combination of excessive spending, increased production and unwarranted dividend hikes has led to a stock that is down substantially in the five years while competitors like Chevron, BP (BP) and Total (TOT) had all seen modest gains before the market collapse on Monday.

Data by YCharts

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Exxon Mobil is headed towards a rough week with oil prices collapsing into the $30/bbl range. Depending on where the stock ends new week, staying bearish on Exxon probably isn't the correct play. The stock already hit a low of $40 at the open this week with oil collapsing nearly 30%. A 50% decline from the yearly highs above $80 isn't the place to now sell the stock.

Unfortunately, until the CEO decides that aggressively spending isn't the answer, the stock isn't a buy. Exxon should actually drastically cut capital spending and look at acquiring bankrupt shale players to reduce total production assets on the domestic market. Until a combination of these outcomes occurs, the stock is likely dead money despite a 7.3% dividend yield.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.