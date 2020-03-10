Black Monday 2020: Not The End Of The World For S&P 500

The TED and high-yield spreads suggest this is not a repeat of 2008 GFC, but more comparable to the likes of 2011 U.S. rating downgrade and 2001 9/11 shocks.

Already teetering on the edge due to the unrelenting coronavirus outbreak, the 25% crash in crude oil (USO) tipped U.S. stock markets over into a full-blown Black Monday, as the S&P 500 (SPY) plunged 7+% while triggering circuit breakers in the process. The VIX (VXX) erupted beyond 50 and closed above a rapidly rising 20-day upper Bollinger Band:

Source: WingCapital Investments

Now vs. 2008 Great Financial Crisis

The epic collapse in stocks brings back hollow memories of the 2008 Great Financial Crisis, during which the S&P 500 tumbled more than -7% multiple times between September and December:

Source: WingCapital Investments

While recent technical developments in SPY (-7% drop) and VIX (closing above 50 and an expanding upper Bollinger Band) bear some similarities to September 2008, we reckon this time is vastly different based on the fact that the TED spread, the differential between the three-month Treasury bill and three-month LIBOR, remains nowhere close to 2008 crisis levels. In fact, we have yet to surpass the most recent peak during the 2016 correction:

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

Given the TED spread serves as a barometer of liquidity and credit risk of the global financial banking system, it suggests that we are not in the midst of a credit crisis despite the brutal sell-off in the stock market. Similarly, high yield spreads remain capped under 2016 wides and are not indicative of a 2008-type meltdown looming on the horizon:

Source: WingCapital Investments

Without a doubt, the high yield bond market (HYG) warrants our attention in light of the slump in energy junk bonds, which raises concerns of a spillover into a financial contagion. Per MarketWatch, increasing fund outflows and potential downgrades in the BBB sector are highlighted among biggest risks:

"We are on track for a third straight week of outflows around the $8 billion," said Cameron Brandt, director of research at EPFR in Boston in a telephone interview, about the flood of cash leaving U.S. high-yield bond funds. "It's a big discovery day today" Matt Daly, head of corporate credit research at Conning told MarketWatch. Daly also thinks the "macro picture is less certain with the virus" as it spreads domestically, particularly in terms of clouding the economy, corporate profits and grip that "fallen angels" may have on their coveted BBB ratings.

That said, even though we ought to be vigilant of such caution signs, in our opinion they do not point to an imminent systemic crisis like the GFC. For one, the U.S. economy is in a much more robust state today, comparing to 2008 when a recession was already in progress. Not to mention global central banks are more proactive in terms of firing on all cylinders to prevent a liquidity crisis from getting out of control.

Near-Term Outlook in S&P 500

All said and done, given all the uncertainties still facing us in terms of the ultimate impact on global economies and companies, the debate will continue as to whether we are entering a bear market like 2008, or just a sharp correction similar to those in the past decade. Last time we wrote that S&P 500's bull market is still alive based on unemployment and relative value to bonds indicators, and that thesis has not changed despite today's beatdown. Even so, we would use a more tactical mindset when it comes to navigating the choppy waters in the near-term.

Assessing the technical picture of the S&P 500, one of the key observations is that the VIX closed above a rapidly rising 20-day Bollinger Band. It is particularly significant because the Bollinger Band has been expanding for 11 straight days due to the fact that broader market is in a correction mode.

Source: WingCapital Investments

We next attempt to look back historically in the past 30 years for corrections in the SPY with similar characteristics. Specifically, below highlights the instances during which:

SPY dropped more than -2%

VIX closed above its upper Bollinger Band

VIX's upper Bollinger Band has been rising for more than 10 straight days, and more than 30% in magnitude in the past 5 days

Source: WingCapital Investments

Date SPX 1-Day Chg VIX # Days Boll Band Rising Boll Band 1-Wk Chg SPX Forward Chg 1-Wk 2-Wk 3-Wk 4-Wk 12-Wk 1990-08-06 334.43 -3.02% 35.91 11 31.27% 1.32% -1.77% -3.88% -3.55% -9.73% 2001-09-20 984.54 -3.11% 43.74 13 46.63% 3.46% 8.64% 11.47% 8.54% 13.70% 2008-09-17 1,156.39 -4.71% 36.22 11 31.03% 2.55% 0.40% -14.83% -21.49% -22.24% 2008-10-09 909.92 -7.62% 63.92 27 30.08% 4.01% -0.20% 4.85% -0.55% -0.73% 2011-08-10 1,120.76 -4.42% 42.99 11 62.85% 6.53% 5.07% 8.76% 6.95% 10.45% 2018-02-05 2,648.94 -4.10% 37.32 15 90.97% 0.27% 3.14% 4.93% 2.72% -0.03% 2018-02-08 2,581.00 -3.75% 33.46 18 128.32% 5.82% 4.76% 3.75% 6.12% 1.89% 2018-12-24 2,351.10 -2.71% 36.07 15 30.61% 6.62% 8.45% 9.85% 13.59% 20.49% 2020-03-09 2,746.56 -7.60% 54.46 12 36.80% Average 3.82% 3.56% 3.11% 1.54% 1.72% Median 3.74% 3.95% 4.89% 4.42% 0.93% % Positive 100.00% 75.00% 75.00% 62.50% 50.00%

The above list contains some of the most notable market turmoils including 1990 Gulf War, 2001 9/11, 2008 GPC, 2011 U.S. rating downgrade, as well as the most recent 2018 U.S.-China trade war. As the data also illustrates, at least a relief rally averaging nearly 4% is expected within 1 week after the signal is triggered. That said, the outlook gets muddled as the timeframe increases. Even though on average S&P 500 is expected to rally in the following 3 months, it is highly dependent on whether we stumble into a recession like in 1990, 2001 or 2008, or a short-term shock like in 2011 or 2018 which is our base-case scenario.

On that note, we will look to continue scaling in tactical long positions on dips on expectations of a recovery bounce, while re-evaluating the long-term fundamental picture as it becomes clearer.

