Amarin May Be A Bellwether In The Coronavirus Panic

The result of the generic lawsuit against Amarin will determine that, at least in the near term.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) has made a poor show despite a major label expansion last year, and the coronavirus panic has taken it down almost 20% in the last few trading days. While expected solid earnings over the next few quarters are going to be able to bring the stock back up slowly, investors need to know if the stock can also act as a near-term bellwether in the coronavirus scare. And the answer depends on the Dr. Reddy's Laboratories' (NYSE:RDY) generic lawsuit which should be ruled on by March-end.

The gist of this lawsuit can be summed up as follows:

Defendants seek to sell generic copies of VASCEPA prior to the expiration of Amarin's Asserted Patents, which cover methods of treating severe hypertriglyceridemia with purified EPA. At trial, Defendants contended that they should be entitled to launch their generic products because, they assert, either they will not induce prescribers to infringe the Asserted Claims or those claims are invalid as obvious.

There are two distinct issues here - infringement and obviousness. The infringement angle is moot, and I think this is a given that generic Vascepa will infringe on branded Vascepa in a variety of ways.

The trial's only remaining argument is the obviousness angle, meaning Vascepa was obvious from prior art, and therefore, its patents are invalid. However, the central scientific advancement in Vascepa is that DHA is detrimental to CV risks, while pure EPA is efficacious to CV risks. This knowledge was not present in prior art and is Amarin's own discovery.

From the Amarin brief:

Defendants also attempt to paper over the gaping holes in their obviousness attack by asserting that the prior art must teach the claimed invention because it is the prior art (they say) that the inventors relied upon in conceiving their invention. This is wrong both in fact and law. As to the facts, named inventor Dr. Manku testified that the invention was premised upon proprietary clinical data from trials sponsored by Amarin (and its predecessor Laxdale) in neuropsychiatric disorders. PPF ¶ 63. That data helped elucidate the biochemical effects of EPA and showed the inventors-a teaching absent from the prior art-that DHA appeared to interfere with the effects of EPA, leading to their insights concerning the clinical benefits of purified EPA.

So, this benefit differential between EPA and DHA is the innovation in Vascepa, and this conclusion was arrived at through the pivotal REDUCE-IT trial and other Amarin trials that went before. This conclusion - and the data necessary to make it - was not present in prior art. Therefore, it was not obvious, and as such, Vascepa patents are not invalid.

This gives me confidence that Amarin is looking at a win. If that happens, stock will go up again, making current lows due to coronavirus a buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMRN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.