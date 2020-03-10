Coronavirus Fears Make Bristol-Myers Squibb A Buy

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) is a stock that has, like the market in general, seen its share price take a knock in the wake of the panic surrounding the coronavirus epidemic. As a result, this excellent pharmaceutical firm is now priced as a buy for prospective investors.

The merger of Bristol-Myers Squibb and Celgene will make for a stronger, more profitable firm going forward. Image provided by Endpoints News.

The firm is in a stronger position than it was a year ago by virtue of its merger with Celgene, which was completed in November 2019. The key obstacle to the merger was Celgene's psoriasis drug Otezla, which was sold to Amgen (AMGN) the same month for $13.4 billion. Once the sale was completed, the FTC gave the green light for the merger, which provides Bristol-Myers Squibb with the strong Celgene pipeline.

Celgene's products such as oncology treatment Revlimid will, in tandem with offerings such as blood thinner Coumadin and type-2 diabetes treatment Glucophage, enable Bristol-Myers Squibb to continue posting healthy revenue figures as it has for the past five years.

Year Revenue ($) Net Income ($) 2015 16.56 billion 1.57 billion 2016 19.43 billion 4.46 billion 2017 20.78 billion 1.01 billion 2018 22.56 billion 4.92 billion 2019 26.15 billion 3.44 billion

Figures collated from annual reports available on Bristol-Myers Squibb's investor relations page.

The profitability of the firm, underscored by a 22.62% operating margin and free cash flow of $7.23 billion, ensures that Bristol-Myers Squibb will remain a financially robust firm going forward. The acquisition of Celgene has not been made at the expense of Bristol-Myers Squibb's balance sheet, as a net worth of $51.69 billion offsets long-term debt of $44.06 billion. The firm's short-term finances are decent too, as total current liabilities of $18.3 billion are offset by total current assets of $29.35 billion, cash on hand worth $12.35 billion, short-term investments worth $3.05 billion, and total accounts receivable of $8.44 billion.

This strong financial position ensures that Bristol-Myers Squibb will be able to sustain the streak of consecutively rising dividends that it has paid shareholders for thirteen years, as does the payout ratio of 29.23%. Growth prospects for the firm look promising too post-merger, as earnings per share growth over the next five years is estimated to be 18.30%. However, that has not stopped the stock from dropping 10.1% since Q4 2019 results were released on 02/08/2020.

The results themselves provide little justification for the sell-off. Sales of virology drugs were disappointing, with brands such as Daklinza, Reyataz, and Sustiva falling 39% from the previous year, but sales of blood thinner Eliquis were up 19%, sales of myeloma treatment Empliciti were up 36%, and sales of leukemia drug Sprycel were up 2%. These, in combination with sales from Celgene, led to a strong Q4 2019 being reported, with earnings per share of $1.22 beating estimates by $0.28, and revenues of $7.95 billion beating estimates by $1.75 billion.

The one major risk I do see ahead for Bristol-Myers Squibb is the loss of patent protection for some of its drugs. Abraxane, Orencia, Revlimid, and Sprycel will all come off-patent by 2023, which will lead to sales of these drugs for Bristol-Myers Squibb to decline. However, after these four, many other drugs will not come off-patent until 2026, and the shortfall can be made up by what is coming down the pipeline. Last month the firm gained FDA approval for a priority review of its application large B-cell lymphoma treatment liso-cel, which could generate billions in sales. This month, Bristol-Myers Squibb should find out if its multiple sclerosis treatment Ozanimod will gain FDA approval. These prospects are not confirmed, but I believe that they will pan out positively for the firm.

A second risk is political. Bipartisan support has been declared for greater regulation to bring down drug prices. In an election year, a great deal of noise will likely be made on this, but even if it does come to pass, Bristol-Myers Squibb's peers will be affected as much as it will, so no competitive disadvantage will be inflicted on it, though revenues will suffer - again, though, not just for Bristol-Myers Squibb alone. Neither uncertainty over the loss in patent protection being covered or the prospect of future regulation are sufficient to explain the recent decline in share price.

It is fair to say, then, that the drop in Bristol-Myers Squibb's share price has to do with the ongoing coronavirus epidemic, which has rocked the markets in general. However, despite the fact that Bristol-Myers Squibb confirmed to Barron's that the coronavirus epidemic has had no impact on its clinical trials as late as 03/07/2020, Mr. Market has already reeled back, which has put the stock into value territory.

At close of market on 03/06/2020, Bristol-Myers Squibb traded at $60.31 per share. Chart generated by FinViz.

As of market close on 03/06/2020, Bristol-Myers Squibb is trading at a share price of $60.31 with a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45 with a dividend yield of 2.98%, based on earnings per share (trailing twelve months) of $2.20. The current P/E is lower than the five-year average P/E of 52.02, and the current dividend yield is higher than the five-year average dividend yield of 2.70%. This suggests that Bristol-Myers Squibb is trading below fair value - but what is fair value here?

To determine fair value, I will first divide the current P/E by the historical market average of 15 to get a valuation ratio of 1.83 (27.45 / 15 = 1.83) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a first estimate for fair value of $32.96 (60.31 / 1.83 = 32.96). Then I will divide the current P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 0.53 (27.45 / 52.02 = 0.53) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a second estimate for fair value of $113.79 (60.31 / 0.53 = 113.79).

Next, I will divide the five-year average dividend yield by the current dividend yield to get a valuation ratio of 0.91 (2.70 / 2.98 = 0.91) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a third estimate for fair value of $66.28 (60.31 / 0.91 = 66.28). Finally, I will average out these three estimates to get a final estimate for fair value of $71.01 (32.96 + 113.79 + 66.28 / 3 = 71.01). On the basis of this estimate, the stock is undervalued by 18% at present.

In summary, Bristol-Myers Squibb is a more powerful pharmaceutical firm with the Celgene acquisition, with a wide variety of profitable treatments, a strong balance sheet, and a sustainable dividend. And due to ongoing concerns about the coronavirus epidemic, it is now trading at an 18% discount to fair value and offering a 2.98% dividend yield. The stock is a buy at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.