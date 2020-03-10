Virgin Galactic: In Space, No One Can Hear You Scream

Here, I show how the hedge ameliorated that drop. I close by discussing possible courses of action for hedged Virgin Galactic longs.

Still image from the boom of SpaceShipTwo (via Virgin Galactic's Twitter page).

Crash Protection Kicks In For Virgin Galactic

In a recent article, I indicated that I was bearish on Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) and presented a way shareholders who wanted to stay long could limit their downside risk. Since that article was written, the stock has dropped nearly 36%.

Data by YCharts

Let's look at how the hedge ameliorated that slide and briefly discuss courses of action for hedged Virgin Galactic longs now.

The Optimal Collar Hedge

This was the optimal, or least expensive, collar hedge I presented on SPCE. It was designed to protect against a >34% decline in the stock by next January, while not capping an investor's possible upside at less than 38% in the event SPCE did well. I normally present an optimal put hedge as well, but SPCE was too expensive to hedge that way.

As you can see above, the cost of that hedge was negative, meaning you would have collected a net credit of $2,700, or 8.91% of position value, had you placed both trades at the worst ends of their respective spreads.

How That Optimal Collar Hedge Has Reacted

Here's an updated quote on the put leg of the collar:

Screen capture via CBOE.

And, here's an updated quote on the call leg:

Screen capture via CBOE.

How That Hedge Ameliorated Virgin Galactic's Drop

Recall that SPCE closed at $30.30 on February 18th. An investor who owned 1,000 shares of it and hedged with the collar above then had $30,300 in SPCE shares, $4,800 in puts, and if the investor wanted to buy-to-close the short call position, it would have cost him $7,500. So, the net position value on February 18th was ($30,300 + $4,800) - $7,500 = $27,600.

Since SPCE closed at $19.44 on Monday, March 9th, the investor's shares were worth $19,440, his put options were worth $6,250, and it would have cost $2,825 to buy-to-close his calls, using the midpoint of the spread in both cases. So: ($19,440 + $6,250) - $2,825 = $22,865. $22,865 represents a 17.2% drop from $27,600.

More Protection Than Promised

Although Virgin Galactic had dropped by about 35.8% from February 18th to March 9th, and the hedge was designed to protect against a >34% drop, the optimal collar hedged position was only down 17.2%. The time value of the put options gave a bit more protection than promised since the hedge was structured to protect based on intrinsic value alone.

What Now?

That's up to you, and it will probably depend in part about your view of Virgin Galactic's prospects from here. The nice thing about being hedged though is that it gives you options (no pun intended). You don't have to worry so much about how much further Virgin Galactic might drop because your downside is strictly limited. You can exit now, for a smaller loss; you can buy-to-close the call leg of your collar to remove your upside cap if you're bullish; and if you're even more bullish, you can sell your appreciated puts and buy more Virgin Galactic shares. In any case, you have breathing space to let the dust settle and decide on your best course of action, without the anxiety of an unhedged investor.

