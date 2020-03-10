Best And Worst Q1 2020: Mid Cap Value ETFs And Mutual Funds

DVP is our top-rated Mid Cap Value style ETF and FIDFX is our top-rated Mid Cap Value style mutual fund.

Based on an aggregation of ratings of 13 ETFs and 158 mutual funds in the Mid Cap Value style.

The Mid Cap Value style ranks eighth out of the 12 fund styles as detailed in our Q1'20 Style Ratings for ETFs and Mutual Funds report. Last quarter, the Mid Cap Value style ranked ninth. It gets our Neutral rating, which is based on an aggregation of ratings of 13 ETFs and 158 mutual funds in the Mid Cap Value style. See a recap of our Q4'19 Style Ratings here.

Figure 1 ranks from best to worst the ETFs that meet our liquidity standards and Figure 2 shows the five best and worst rated Mid Cap Value mutual funds. Not all Mid Cap Value style ETFs and mutual funds are created the same. The number of holdings varies widely (from 21 to 675). This variation creates drastically different investment implications and, therefore, ratings.

Investors seeking exposure to the Mid Cap Value style should buy one of the Attractive-or-better rated ETFs or mutual funds from Figures 1 and 2.

Our Robo-Analyst technology empowers our ETF and mutual fund rating methodology, which leverages our analysis of each fund’s holdings. We think advisors and investors focused on prudent investment decisions should include analysis of fund holdings in their research process for ETFs and mutual funds.

Figure 1: ETFs with the Best and Worst Ratings

* Best ETFs exclude ETFs with TNAs less than $100 million for inadequate liquidity.

Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings

Six ETFs are excluded from Figure 1 because their total net assets are below $100 million and do not meet our liquidity minimums.

Figure 2: Mutual Funds with the Best and Worst Ratings – Top 5

* Best mutual funds exclude funds with TNAs less than $100 million for inadequate liquidity.

Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings

ETF Series Deep Value ETF (DVP) is the top-rated Mid Cap Value ETF and Fidelity Advisor Mid Cap Value Fund (FIDFX) is the top-rated Mid Cap Value mutual fund. Both earn a Very Attractive rating.

Vanguard Mid Cap Value Index Fund (VOE) is the worst rated Mid Cap Value ETF and Hotchkis & Wiley Mid Cap Value Fund (HWMAX) is the worst rated Mid Cap Value mutual fund. VOE earns a Neutral rating and HWMAX earns a Very Unattractive rating.

The Danger Within

Buying a fund without analyzing its holdings is like buying a stock without analyzing its business and finances. Put another way, research on fund holdings is necessary due diligence because a fund’s performance is only as good as its holdings’ performance.

Performance of Holdings = Performance of Fund

Analyzing each holding within funds is no small task. Our Robo-Analyst technology enables us to perform this diligence with scale and provide the research needed to fulfill the fiduciary duty of care. More of the biggest names in the financial industry (see At BlackRock, Machines Are Rising Over Managers to Pick Stocks) are now embracing technology to leverage machines in the investment research process. Technology may be the only solution to the dual mandate for research: Cut costs and fulfill the fiduciary duty of care. Investors, clients, advisors and analysts deserve the latest in technology to get the diligence required to make prudent investment decisions.

Figures 3 and 4 show the rating landscape of all Mid Cap Value ETFs and mutual funds.

Figure 3: Separating the Best ETFs from the Worst Funds

Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings

Figure 4: Separating the Best Mutual Funds from the Worst Funds

Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings

This article originally published on Jan. 24, 2020.

Disclosure: David Trainer, Kyle Guske II, and Matt Shuler receive no compensation to write about any specific stock, style, or theme.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.