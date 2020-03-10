CEF Beta Plays For An Eventual Recovery

Among the different options, we favor CEFs of CEFs for their good relative performance, active management, and discount feature.

The CEF market is not yet sufficiently cheap in our view to warrant significant allocation to funds of CEFs; however, this can change quickly.

Funds that allocate to other CEFs can be an attractive investment during periods of CEF market dislocation, providing a beta play on a normalizing market. In this article, we review different funds available to investors for such a broad-based CEF exposure.

We don't think we have reached the point where the CEF market is clearly ready to make a bullish reversal or offers a historically attractive valuation. That said, it is good to have a few investments in one's back pocket, so to speak, ready for action if and when we get to that point. Among the different options, we like CEFs of CEFs for their active management, additional leverage, and discount dynamic.

Timing The CEF Beta Play

At this point in time, our view is that it is too early to get into a beta play on CEFs as we do not yet see two of the necessary features of market stabilization: 1) capitulation or market backstop and 2) sufficient value.

The first requirement is there because it gives us some confidence that the market is unlikely to keep cratering. One way to achieve this is through capitulation on the part of investors to an extent that the weak hands are out of the market and those who remain have firmer buy-to-hold mandates.

The second way to inoculate markets against continued downward lurches is through a fiscal, monetary or regulatory backstop - a "whatever it takes" approach to tackling market confidence. Different market episodes will require different parts of the government to make this pledge - arguably, monetary policy for demand shocks and fiscal and regulatory for supply shocks.

In the current episode, we would expect that a bend in the curve of new coronavirus cases, fiscal and monetary support along with a confirmation of vaccine viability may all be required to for prices to stabilize.

The second required feature of a beta CEF play is an attractive discount valuations. Regardless of what happens on the market confidence side, attractive discount valuation should be there to provide a margin of safety for a beta CEF play. This doesn't mean that individual CEF allocations don't make sense since discount dispersion can be wide but a broad-based allocation to CEFs should feature a discount environment that is sufficiently attractive to compensate for the much greater price volatility of CEFs over their open-end counterparts.

What can we say about the current CEF discount environment? Very simply - we are not there yet. While certain sector discounts have widened substantially, on an aggregate basis, we just don't see a broad-based weakness that is indicative of real investor flight.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Tiingo

In fact, even in the current market episode, discounts were wider at the end of the first week of the drawdown. The tepid discount widening in the second and third week of the drawdown has been much more muted than we would expect given the continued and extreme volatility in the VIX, equities, and corporate credit.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Tiingo

In summary, we do not yet see either of our two requirements fulfilled. This means that while nibbling at the CEF market makes sense, a broad-based CEF beta play does not. This doesn't mean, however, that we shouldn't be prepared for a potential environment where it does make sense - it may just take some time to get there.

CEF Beta Options

CEF beta investments are funds that invest in diversified CEFs portfolios.

Mutual funds - actively managed with relatively high fees:

Virtus Herzfeld Fund (VHFAX)

Matisse Discounted Closed-End Fund Strategy (MDCEX)

RiverNorth Core Opportunity Fund (RNCOX)

CEFs - active management and relatively high fees:

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund (RIV)

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Fund (OPP)

Special Opportunities Fund (SPE)

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund (FOF)

The RiverNorth and SPE funds are a bit of a hybrid - they intermingle allocation to CEFs alongside direct security holdings depending on market signals. FOF is a 70% equity-focused fund with 21% allocated to fixed-income CEFs.

These funds can use additional leverage above and beyond the embedded leverage of the CEFs. Based on the latest reports, only SPE and OPP do, however.

One potential advantage of CEFs of CEFs is the additional layer of discounts that is unavailable in open-end funds. This means that investors can potentially take advantage of another source of returns through the second layer of discount tightening.

ETFs - mixed passive or active management and lower fees:

Claymore CEF Index-Linked GS Connect ETN (GCE)

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (PCEF)

YieldShares High Income ETF (YYY)

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (CEFS)

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF)

GCE has a low AUM and poor liquidity, so it's difficult to recommend. PCEF and YYY are passive funds with the lowest fees of 0.5%. CEFS and FCEF are active and boast fees of 1.1% and 0.85%, respectively.

We should also mention the 2x-leveraged UBS ETNs:

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Closed-End Fund ETN (CEFL)

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Closed-End Fund ETN (CEFZ)

These ETNs are rebalanced monthly and charge a fee on par with the active ETFs and are linked to the same CEF index as YYY. All else equal, because the underlying leverage is tied to LIBOR which has collapsed, the effective yield of the ETNs has increased somewhat. Another important consideration for these ETNs is that a very volatile, the mean-reverting market may damage total returns due to the volatility compounding effect prevalent in inverse and leveraged funds. Because CEFL is monthly-rebalanced, however, this is diminished somewhat but is still a real risk. The ETNs also carry credit risk of the issuer though this is a minor risk at present. Finally, the ETRACS ETNs have a trigger unwind feature that protects the issuer UBS from providing non-recourse leverage on the product during periods of sharp drawdowns that is worth keeping in mind.

A Performance Breakdown

Let's take a look at how the different fund types have performed historically.

Mutual funds and CEFs have generally outperformed ETFs over the post-crisis span by about 0.6% per annum with only slightly higher volatilities. This suggests to us that the combination of active management and the additional layer of leverage likely drove this outperformance.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Tiingo

Choosing further between CEFs and mutual funds can be done on the basis of discounts. CEFs can trade at discounts while mutual funds do not. Accessing the fund at a discount, all else equal, can be viewed as an increase in effective yield or a drop in the fund's fee. For this reason, we view CEFs as more attractive over mutual funds, all else equal.

Choosing the actual CEF of CEFs really depends on individual investor preferences. FOF offers a pure CEF play and leans towards equities at a more modest fee of 0.85%. SPE and OPP hold assets other than CEFs but use leverage which can magnify performance. RIV has a contingent conversion feature that can lower discount volatility and add to total returns. While all these funds have attractive features, different investor preferences will drive this final choice.

Conclusion

In our view, it is time to think about CEF beta investments. While we have not yet seen the necessary features of market stabilization, it helps to be prepared whenever the current drawdown comes to a close. Among the funds that allocate to CEFs, we like CEFs of CEFs for their active management, good relative returns, and the discount feature. Once we go into a period of recovery, these investments can be a good way to play the normalization of the CEF market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.