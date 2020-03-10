Generating Positive Returns During The Coronavirus Crash

Here, I show how those top names, and a hedged portfolio constructed from them, generated positive returns as the correction deepened into a crash on Monday.

In that article, I noted the average beta of my top ten names from March 5th was 0.08, giving them the potential to generate a positive return while stocks fell.

In an article last week, I mentioned my all-weather system had been shifting away from stocks during the Coronavirus Correction.

The Real Threat Of The Coronavirus

The real threat of the coronavirus is illustrated in the chart above: the number of patients sick with the disease becomes so high that it overwhelms the healthcare system. That appears to have already happened in Northern Italy, judging by reports from the region, such as the one below.

And that apparently has motivated the extraordinary ban on all public gatherings in Italy announced by the country's prime minister on Monday.

Given that risk, readers need to do their best to stay healthy and take care of their families; they don't need the added stress of watching their portfolios wither in a sea of red. The goal of my approach is to prevent that. And, as I'll show here, my approach can even lead to positive returns during a stock market crash.

An All-Weather Approach In Action

A point I made in an article last week ("A Quantitative Approach To The Coronavirus Correction") is that because my system isn't limited to stocks, it's an all-weather approach:

[T]he system is free to select any securities that are hedgeable in the U.S. And what it has done since the correction started is shift away from stocks. Recall that the top ten names from February 20th had an average 24-month beta of 0.92. The top ten names from February 27th included 4 stocks and had an average 24-month beta of 0.33. The top 10 names from March 5th had only 2 stocks, and no equity ETFs, and an average 24-month beta of 0.08. Each of the hedged portfolios my system generates is designed to last for 6 months. If we end up in a bear market that lasts that long, the February 20th portfolio will likely lose money, albeit less than the market. But the March 5th portfolio may not only beat the market but post a positive return.

That is, in fact, what we've seen as of Monday's close, after the worst stock drop since 2008. As I'll show below, this was mainly the result of security selection.

Top Names From March 5th

These were the top names I presented to my Marketplace subscribers after last Thursday's close. This is the top names cohort I mentioned above that had an average 24-month beta of 0.08 at the time it was selected. Only two stocks appeared among these top ten, and one was a special situation: Allergan (AGN) and LogMeIn (LOGM), despite LogMeIn recently having been acquired. The main reason it was included was that my system saw the possibility of a slightly raised offer price. The other top names were the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT), the iShares Gold Trust (IAU), the iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF), the iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH), the Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund (BND), the iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP), and the Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (FXF).

Each of those names was selected using a process that analyzes past total returns as well as forward-looking options market sentiment; I described that process in detail in an article last month ("Better Returns By Reducing Outliers").

Performance Of March 5th Top Names

Here's how those top names performed versus the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) as of Monday's close.

As you can see, the top names (unhedged) were up 1.07% on average, versus SPY which was down 9.33%.

Hedged Portfolio From March 5th

This was a portfolio hedged against a >5% decline that was generated by my system as of last Thursday's close.

The seven primary securities in the portfolio above were drawn from the top names list from March 5th; the system started with equal dollar amounts of each, and then rounded down those dollar amounts to round lots of each security to reduce hedging cost. In a fine-tuning step, the system selected Alphabet (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), hedged with a collar capped at the then-current money market yield, to absorb most of the cash left over from the rounding-down process.

Performance Of That March 5th Hedged Portfolio

Here's how that portfolio has performed as of Monday's close, net of hedging and trading costs:

The hedged portfolio was up 1.48%, while SPY was down 9.33% over the same time frame.

Wrapping Up: The Point Of An All-Weather Approach

The point of an all-weather approach like this is that you don't have to settle for catching falling knives during a market crash: you can generate positive returns while stocks are falling. And when the weather changes, and stocks start climbing again (not the dead cat bounce we're likely to see Tuesday, but a real market transition), the system will guide you back into them. And because each position is hedged, your downside risk will be strictly limited during market transitions.

