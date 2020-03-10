Bullet-Proof Portfolio - Top 10 Ideas; Trough Value, Big Dividends, And Weathering Coronavirus And Oil Tanking

As has been said, the market mechanism appears broken and there is no rational price discovery being conducted. Machines, algos, bots, high-frequency trading and ETFs may seem great at times, but the resulting price dislocation is gut-wrenching. Just when fundamental analysis suggests that a stock price must be close to the bottom, and that historically "this is it," we then get another leg down. In most of the names listed in our TOP 10 Picks, they are trading at about 50% of trough during the 2008 banking downturn. Nothing compels investors more, to buy or sell positions very quickly than greed and fear. The lack of understanding surrounding the full consequences of the coronavirus has prompted fear and volatility reminiscent of the banking crisis. Add to that the Fed slashing rates by 50 basis points in an emergency move in between meetings, and investors understandably conclude things must be serious. The last two times the Fed made similar emergency cuts were in 2008 during the banking crisis and, before that, in 2001 following the tech bubble. The market is already factoring in an additional 50 bps cut two weeks from now. The question at this point becomes, should an investor step in and buy deeply discounted stocks, or wait until they are certain not to be catching a falling knife. Prudence might suggest it depends upon one's risk profile. However, while the broader indexes and many large-cap companies perceived to be "safety stocks" have only corrected minimally, there are many small and mid-cap names which have been decimated, and appear to present a very compelling risk/reward profile.

This is a transitory event vs. 2008, which was a systemic event. Until the coronavirus fears subside, we likely have an overhang.

Investors know monetary policy cannot fix a global pandemic. However, our Fed felt the need to make a move anyway demonstrating their accommodative stance. After a brief rally, markets sold off, and have remained choppy in the wake of the coronavirus. The companies most obviously experiencing an immediate impact (e.g. airlines, hotels, travel-related, etc.) have been slammed. And the beneficiaries (e.g. those helping with a vaccine, video-conferencing companies such as ZM) are doing well, while the large-cap “defensive plays” have corrected from record highs, but to a lesser degree than the market in general and small and mid-cap value in particular. There are a group of completely neglected stocks that have been sold-off aggressively potentially standing to benefit from either supply-chain issues, capacity shutdowns, and the fact that inventories were already very low in some cases, and some of the companies on this list are already trading at all-time low valuations with abysmal sentiment. What follows is our list of very compelling BUY ideas and our structural sell idea.

What are the best names to buy here?

Arguably, our Top 3 picks are all close for "best ideas" and depending upon the day, and the newsflow, one or another could slightly be favored. Regardless, we believe all three provide a very safe high dividend yield in a low rate environment with little downside risk at current levels. The pendulum has simply swung so far that we are seeing valuation extremes surpassing levels of the banking crisis and even the Great Depression. My favorite chemical names at this point are Trinseo (TSE) and Olin (OLN), with a slight edge to TSE. Trinseo was already ridiculously cheap a month ago just above $30 per share. It is down 45% since then, and it was already a great buy then. What is it at $17? Insanity...I have never in my career seen a stock trade for around 1.6x cash EPS. As this is too small to get on Warren Buffet's radar, some deep value players need to do a deep dive on this company and appreciate that it is inevitable that TSE will either be bought out at a much higher price, or the price appreciation should be around 6x from here to around $100 per share over the next 18 months or so. Olin is likewise, ridiculously priced. Either there is no sell-side coverage, and they are completely asleep at the wheel, or too afraid of being fired for stepping in prior to the absolute bottom that they are frozen with fear.

Both small-cap deep value and neither make any sense to be priced at current levels. Both are at trough valuation, have a huge dividend yield (8% and 6.2% respectively), structurally sound, and a large dedicated investor base. Both TSE and OLN have activist investors; TSE with M&G at 20% (or more possibly now) and a huge steady-hand holder in Blackrock at nearly 15% ownership. Olin has a strong activist with Sachem Head at just under 10% ownership. OLN also has some steady-hand investors in Fidelity, Blackrock, and Vanguard with around 14%, 11%, and 10% ownership respectively. One key takeaway here is that regardless of the number of shares outstanding, the actual float is smaller as we can point out that roughly 35% to 50% of the shares in both of these small chemical companies are held in very steady long-term hands, much more likely to acquire than to sell shares at current levels. And we believe Westrock (WRK) at current levels is ridiculous given their steady earnings, quality business, and positioning as perhaps the best of a small oligopoly of players in this space. They also have a huge dividend yield (6%), and likely have seen their stock tank due to ETF selling, and bots, as opposed to any active manager making a decision that it makes sense to sell WRK at these levels.

To categorize our TOP 10 ideas by industry, we will start with WRK in paper/packaging, then chemicals, retail, and auto.

PAPER and CORRUGATED PACKAGING

(1.) Westrock Co. (WRK) - $26.61 per share with a 7% dividend yield. A producer of corrugated and specialty consumer packaging, WRK is well-positioned to benefit from the continued expansion of e-commerce and an attractive (oligopolistic) industry structure. While an initiative at Amazon to consolidate and right-size shipping boxes and the disruption of the short-lived tariff trade war created demand headwinds in 2019, the impact of the Amazon initiative has passed, the trade war is de-escalating and a new initiative for Amazon vendors to use packaging that is ready-to-ship from the warehouse shelf should become a tailwind for corrugated packaging as it gets adopted. WRK still pays a historically hefty ~7% dividend yield and generates meaningful free cash flow, trading at <6x forward EBITDA.

WRK operates in an oligopoly where the top three suppliers control 80% of the market. They have a clear history of operating as an oligopoly, thereby cutting capacity if demand gets weak. Perhaps one player may lose a small percentage of volume for a period, but pricing is protected. After two years of destocking in containerboard because of the trade war, there is little inventory, which means even if demand slows further from currently low levels, volumes won’t decelerate much going forward as the industry no longer has the drag of falling inventories. The Chinese are starting to import containerboard now after completely reducing inventories to nearly zero. Given their new import restrictions on quality for recycled paper, they are starting to import containerboard from the US. Their import gap is 8 million tons, which is 20% of the US market. It would be hard for pricing and volume to go down when this amounts to 20% of US containerboard capacity. Containerboard pricing is likely to go up from here NOT DOWN, with industry participants now taking about a pricing hike in the late summer. While WRK does not have a century-long history, they have ample room to pay the dividend even if earnings were to fall. Their dividend is covered more than 3x currently, so earnings could decline from here and WRK would have plenty of room to pay their dividend.

CHEMICALS

(2.) Trinseo (TSE) - $16.41 per share with a nearly 10% dividend yield.

Trading a full point below its IPO price of $19 from June 2014, it is amazing in light of the fact that the company nearly six years ago was levered 4.5 to 1 and paid no dividend. Since then, the company has bought back a substantial portion of its shares, de-levered, increased FCF dramatically and grown its position within their respective markets. Here at the bottom of the cycle even at very depressed levels of profitability, the company pays a dividend of 8% while continuing to buy back stock. On a normalized basis, TSE is trading at a 45% FCF yield with the stock trading at 2.2x normalized free cash flow per share. Keep in mind the management team spent over $1mm on buying stock in the open market last August in the high $20s, and M&G (activist investor) acquired and filed a 20% stake closer to $30 per share. At price levels close to the IPO, we believe this is a huge over-reaction and is likely a 5-bagger (it was a 6-bagger last time) from current levels over the next 18 months. We never thought we would see TSE back in the $20s, let alone at $20.

We published up a detailed analysis for Seeking Alpha about two weeks ago. For a deeper dive, this is worth reading to understand Trinseo's business units, and walking through the valuation, and changes that have happened over the past 5+ years. (Trinseo Analysis)

TSE has generated an EBITDA of $590 million on average from 2015 – 2018 before the sharp contraction in 2019 ($355 million). The consensus has EBITDA falling to $331 million in 2020, which is $6 million above what we estimate the absolute trough is assuming all divisions trough at the same time. In addition investing heavily to improve the growth profile and the profitability of the portfolio (which has meant CAPEX above $100 million due to a number of specific projects, which are now ending), the company has been a good allocator of capital paying a healthy dividend while reducing the shares outstanding by close to 5% per year (despite much higher prices). We expect the free cash flow to accelerate significantly over the next few years as businesses recover from the cyclical trough, while CAPEX declines and the share count continues to shrink. On a normalized basis (2021 / 2022) we expect the FCF per share to be $9.94 per share (assumes $523 million of EBITDA, 36 million shares outstanding and $75 million of CAPEX).

Spreads showing some improvement in Asia – we believe this is due to styrene operating rates being super low still as of Feb., not much yet in Europe.

Source: Bloomberg

(3.) Olin Corporation (OLN) - $10.98 per share with a 7.3% dividend yield. A chemical company that has been around for about a century with a history of consistently paying dividends without fail since 1926, Olin has been completely tossed out by investors. The FCF yield is more than 25%. Olin's two chemicals divisions (Chlor-Alkali Products & Vinyls and Epoxy) manufacture and distribute chlorine, caustic soda, and epoxy materials, while its ammunition division (Winchester) manufactures small-caliber ammunition. OLN is the largest Chlor-Alkali player in the world as well as the low-cost operator. It is also the most compelling stock we can find in this space. With a $2.1 billion market cap and a 6.2% dividend yield, OLN has paid its $0.80 annual dividend for more than 90 years. It is a cheap business that is not well understood, dismissed by many as a low-quality commodity business, subject to both the housing cycle and low caustic soda prices. This simplistic view misses the hidden qualities and competitive positioning of Olin, and the long-term trends in supply and demand that OLN and its shareholders are poised to benefit from.

The industry is performing at depressed levels, competitor capacity has been shuttered and at current prices, there is no risk of significant additional capacity entering the market for years to come. New capacity, if announced today, would take at least 3-4 years before it hits the market, and at current pricing, would not earn its cost of capital.

One repeated refrain from analysts is that if we enter a recession, OLN's financials would likely deteriorate, and it might be a bankruptcy candidate. This is ridiculous for anyone who has thoroughly analyzed Olin. OLN’s earnings will not fall further in a recession. How can I be sure of this? EBITDA is already at trough (cost curve support – higher-cost players losing money now). In fact, OLN’s EBITDA, different from most chemicals is actually countercyclical because they make two products out of the same process - chlorine and caustic soda. Chlorine is more cyclical and very hard to store. So when demand slows down for chlorine with a slower economy, the caustic market gets tight as demand goes down less than chlorine. This is why peak profitability per unit was actually achieved in the 2008 financial crisis. They have been paying the dividend for 94 years straight (including the Great Depression of 1929, the Great Recession of 2008 and every other crisis in between). We believe chances are close to zero, that the coronavirus is going to cause OLN to reduce the dividend, as the bear case believes. OLN's liquidity profile is strong and they generate so much cash that they will be at 2x net debt to EBITDA by the end of 2021. Investors have asked - "Why do you prefer OLN to WLK?" OLN is a better company and has a much better risk/reward profile than WLK. Simplistically, one can view WLK as just OLN + DOW. However, it is much better from an investor perspective to simply buy OLN and DOW separately. For investors seeking a basket of the most compelling chemical companies, we strongly encourage them to buy TSE and OLN, and then HUN and DOW.

US export prices have clearly improved over the last two weeks – both for caustic and EDC. EDC is up ~2c/lb which is equivalent to ~$40m of annual EBITDA for OLN; will be important to watch to see if prices hold.

Source: Bloomberg

Source: Bloomberg

(4.) Huntsman (HUN) - $15.85 per share with a 4.1% dividend yield. Huntsman is a manufacturer of differentiated organic chemical products and of inorganic chemical products. HUN operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials and Textile Effects. Its Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials and Textile Effects segments produce differentiated organic chemical products and its Pigments and Additives segment produces inorganic chemical products. The Company's products are used in a range of applications, including adhesives, aerospace, automotive, construction products, personal care and hygiene, durable and non-durable consumer products, digital inks, electronics, medical, packaging, paints and coatings, power generation, refining, synthetic fiber, textile chemicals and dye industries. The four business segments provide good exposure to a wide range of end-market customers including BMW, Electrolux, Chevron, Bayer. Procter & Gamble, etc. Two months ago, Huntsman closed the $2bn divestiture of its intermediate chemistry franchise to Indorama which helped improve their business mix focusing the company on areas with better market growth and less dependent upon production costs.

HUN Insider Buying - Three HUN executives made significant purchases in the open market in their own stock showing confidence in their company's prospects for upside at these levels. Senior-level executives including the CEO, CFO and a VP, purchased 16,200 shares in aggregate at approximately ~$19 per share.

While I normally would not give much weight to a sell-side recommendation, BofA put out a very solid and detailed analysis of HUN when they launched in mid-January with a $27 price target. With a 30% price decline over the next 7 weeks after launching, the thesis is still intact, and with 70% upside to the BofA price target (which we view as conservative), we believe HUN should have a place in value portfolios and has a very nice dividend yield.

(5.) Dow, Inc. (DOW) - $30.53 per share with a 9.2% dividend yield. Dow is a free cash flow machine. The company is a supplier of high-volume commodity chemical products like silicone and polyethylene. Most of Dow's chemical products are tied to basic feedstocks, most notably crude oil. The cyclical nature of Dow, and its tethering to feedstocks and global trade obviously makes the company vulnerable to volatile commodity prices and trade tensions that have plagued the market, and add to that the coronavirus and OPEC's falling out that caused oil to plunge around 26% today.

While some investors last year held fears that Dow's business would be threatened if crude oil increased, that really is not so much of a problem for Dow. The majority of Dow's petrochemical facilities use natural gas liquids (NGLs) as their primary feedstocks. While DOW does use oil as a feedstock for some of its international facilities, higher oil prices generally make Dow more competitive in the global market. Today's oil plunge crushed Dow nearly 22% in a single day. The stock was already pricing in lower oil. From a mark to market perspective, you get about a 10% cut in earnings (which again - has already been more than priced in). Had Dow been down 5-7%, it still would be compelling. With the stock now hitting an all-time low with over a 9% dividend yield and sub-$30BB market cap, it is getting silly. This is a quality large-cap company that should not be trading at these levels.

Prior to today, the trade war with China and the market starting to fear an economic slowdown and lower oil pricing explained much of the decline. Another issue is that many investors are simply not familiar with the new Dow Chemical since last year's spinoff of the former DowDuPont into Dow, DuPont de Nemours (DD) and Corteva (CTVA) and need to see it operating on a standalone basis for a bit longer in hopefully a less chaotic environment.

Chemical stocks in general, and specifically, our list of favorite names including TSE, OLN, HUN and Lanxess and finally Dow have seen stock prices excessively hammered beyond reason, and with machine selling and ETFs, we believe there are not enough active money managers today that recognize the values we are seeing as a result of a widespread industry slide done to the extreme. Average operating margins in the chemical industry fell over 20% among 50+ chemical companies between the Q1 2018 and Q1 2019. Likewise, spot prices for N. American high-density polyethylene have fallen by about 30% since March 2018. But we believe all of the bad news for chemical companies (and then some) has now been factored-in. Dow has a highly diverse portfolio ranging from consumer care to infrastructure, and packing markets worldwide. Also assisting Dow from competitors is cost-reductions resulting from the DowDuPont separation. Fast forward one year after the deal was done and Dow's business is less capital-intensive, allowing Dow from needing to shell out a lot on CAPEX to maintain its business. Dow can now use the cash for share buy-backs and paying that huge 9%+ dividend.

It was only last November that DOW was at $54 per share, and Jim Cramer was super-bullish on DOW calling it a "juggernaut" with a lot of room for upside. With a 44% decline since then, we believe DOW has a lot of bad news priced-in, and the risk/reward is very compelling at these levels.

(6.) Lanxess - EUR €39.77 per share with a 2.3% dividend yield. Lanxess is a top-notch specialty chemical company based in Germany. With 58 production sites and around 15,500 employees in 33 countries, Lanxess is a dominant company on the global market. They are the best player in their respective areas including producing, developing and marketing chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals and plastics, with annual sales of around EUR 7.2 billion. I have yet to write-up Lanxess in detail, but there are some good write-ups on Seeking Alpha that explain the story. (Lanxess Remains Cheap Despite A 40% Rally). Despite the name of that article from last November, the stock is now at a multi-year low. Investors have to go all the way back to 2016 to find a better entry point. Back in May of 2017, Warren Buffet purchased a 3% stake in Lanxess which put him in the top 6 holders of the company. (Buffett announces stake in Lanxess). Lanxess was certainly compelling then, and Buffet paid about 60% above where the stock is currently residing. There are a lot of exciting aspects to the Lanxess story. It is sufficiently intriguing and likely to generate enough upside for investors that it is worth buying either the local shares or an ADR to obtain a position. This is the best management in the industry and they are setting up a global marketplace that will likely be worth the entire value of the company alone. They have the technology, high barriers to entry and the expertise such that their business model coupled with their performance makes this entry-level a "must buy."

RETAIL NAMES - GREAT BRANDS, HISTORIC LOW VALUATIONS, and EXCELLENT ONLINE EXPOSURE

(7.) Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) - $30.53 per share. Formerly known as Michael Kors Holdings. CPRI was renamed following acquisitions of two marquee luxury houses, Jimmy Choo and Versace. We have followed the core Michael Kors business for close to a decade as the highly successful entrepreneur, whose business bears his name, grew the affordable luxury brand into a global multi-billion franchise. As the growth of the company matured, cash generation increased, but the valuation multiple fell considerably as growth investors transitioned out of the stock. While the lower valuation alone could have made the situation potentially interesting given the quality of the franchise, the experienced management team and an investor-friendly approach to capital allocation; the transformational nature of the recent acquisitions made CPRI particularly compelling.

The company traded at a P/E multiple of 12.5x in 2016-2017, in line with U.S. peers, but the valuation compressed significantly after CPRI acquired the two European fashion houses. This seemed strange to us given that the market had already validated the valuations (Jimmy Choo was publicly traded in the UK and Versace was acquired through a competitive auction). Following the recent political turmoil in Hong Kong, the stock traded down to less than 6x P/E, despite the company repurchasing an equivalent of 14% of the current market capitalization annually over the last 5 years while maintaining leverage < 2x.

Because CPRI is investing significantly in the acquisitions, the margins of the new subsidiaries are depressed and will not materially contribute to earnings this year. This means investors through CPRI are effectively buying the core Michael Kors business for half the valuation it carried a few years ago and a similar discount to peers today while getting the acquisitions for free. Adjusting for the near-term impact of the Coronavirus, we estimate the core business generates just under $5 / share in cash EPS. A normalization of the P/E multiple to 12.5x would drive 100% upside to the stock. In addition, the capital the company spent on the acquisitions was $22.80 / share. As the investment cycle is completed and the earnings power of the acquisitions emerges, we expect the market to give the company credit for at least a portion of that value. If investors gave full credit, that would generate an incremental 73% upside.

Management’s business plan calls for just under $6.50 in consolidated cash EPS by 2022. At our price target of $85 / share (vs. $24 today), this would imply a P/E multiple of 13x, a slight premium to the company’s valuation before the acquisitions, despite the fact that 30% of the earnings would come from luxury goods businesses where direct peers are valued at much higher multiples.

(8.) Guess Inc., (GES - $12.40) like many retailers has reached new lows on a combination of coronavirus and economic recession fears. It seems insane that GES has hit a new 52-week high and a 52-week low in less than two months to start a wild 2020. Last year, GES crushed investor expectations the last two quarters of the year and run up to nearly $24 per share by mid-January before nearly getting cut in half by the end of the day today. GES had been weak into the last two-quarters last year due to the same negative chatter about weak US department stores (see Macy’s, Nordstrom, etc.). The reason investors turned out to be wrong is likely why the stock is oversold, and even if they are very conservative with guidance, will likely see a nice bounce out of their report next week. (1.) There is a real turnaround going on at GES. In the last 2 quarters, US department stores were weaker than expected, and GES blew out their numbers. (2.) GES has less than 30% of sales in the US, with over 70% of sales in Europe and Asia. Thus, they did not have such big US exposure that created any issues. And (3.) The European outlook is improving – one can see the European market has been outperforming US market recently. Obviously China retail sales reported are weighing on the stock, and an overall global slowdown as well, but at current levels, the bar is incredibly low, and GES is a quality player to the up-and-coming emerging middle class wanting "luxury at a reasonable price." The value appeal of the GES brand, and the execution of a solid management team, makes GES a solid company to own at current levels. If the turnaround plan works, the stock is likely going north of $50 (the convert they did is struck at $46). Thus at $12 and change, we believe there is not a lot of risk to the downside, as a tremendous amount of bad news is already reflected.

GES is leveraged to a stronger EUR. As a reminder, GES lost over 1/3 of their earnings over the last 5 years as the EUR went from ~1.35 to ~1.05. Europe has been in the scrap-heap for the past year and US growth has been better due to fiscal stimulus. This is largely in the past now, so the EUR is likely to strengthen from here which is very positive for companies such as GES and our next quality retail pick, PVH.

(9.) PVH Corp. (PVH - $61.50) is the cheapest it has ever been by a wide margin. At these levels, the stock is down about 55% from its 52-week high hit last April at around $135. Two of the best affordable and well-known luxury brands out there (Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger) are trading at about 6.5x EPS for this year. The average historical multiple is 17x. No other brands have more leverage to the growing middle class in emerging markets over the next decade. Basically, a lot of capital has been allocated to consumer PMs because of fear of industrials/materials on the back of trade war – and they were blown-up huge in names such as JWN, KSS, and ANF. PVH reports in two weeks, and with the stock already at $60, we believe expectations are so low that PVH will crawl over the bar, and the stock will lift. Last quarter, PVH had already dropped 30% going into the print but was still down another 14% after reporting their quarter even though they only cut numbers by 1% for the full year. Below $70 it was cheap. At $60, this is a gift.

Autos - Internal Combustion Engines (ICE) in Decline; Electric Vehicles = Future

(10.) Ferrari (RACE) - $137.73 - Short the stock. We have written extensively about the challenges facing Ferrari, and why we believe the stock should still see 70-80% downside from these levels. Since we first wrote our "SELL FERRARI" note (How to Destroy a Great Global Brand...), RACE has dropped about 16%. We think this is just getting started and would encourage investors and short-sellers to sell into any rally or strength in RACE. We followed up our initial piece with a more detailed look at exclusivity and examining numbers for Ferrari relative to manufacturers Bugatti and Bentley, as well as why China will not be the big growth vehicle for Ferrari that bulls argue (Short Ferrari Part 2). We believe the perfect storm of catalysts is hitting Ferrari, and the stock will see a valuation more in-line with auto manufactures such as Volkswagen, which trades around ~5x P/E. While Ferrari might deserve closer to a 10-15x multiple for its exceptional brand creation, we believe a premium beyond that level is unwarranted and unlikely for investors to ascribe such a lofty valuation for long as the problems become evident in the numbers. By our calculations, that still places RACE stock closer to the $30-$40 range from the current price of $137 per share.

For the Ferrari bulls out there. Let me share another reason you should sell your stock, and others should short this highly-challenged and over-valued company. For RACE stock dynamics, the Euro is rallying very hard which is a big negative for RACE since all of their production costs are in Euros while their sales are in all kinds of currencies around the world. Part of the reason for the rally in RACE in the fall of 2019 was the sharp fall in the Euro. This has now more than reversed and the Euro will rally harder as the US is cutting rates more than Europe. RACE stock is going to fall much further as it has so many headwinds now working against it. Moreover, the Coronavirus is projected by many to crush overall car sales in 2020. (Coronavirus Expected to Slam 2020 Car Sales) on a global basis. In China, where the coronavirus originated and has created the most cases, deaths and challenges, the fallout is worse. Coronavirus Piles More Pressure on the Struggling Car Industry.

"This year is shaping up to be the toughest for manufacturers since 2009 as the epidemic hits auto sales while they’re down."

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSE, OLN, WRK, DOW, HUN, CPRI, PVH, GES. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.