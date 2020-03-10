(Exclusive) Hit By Ag Market Turmoil, The Andersons Offers Investors A Buying Opportunity

(Only PRO+ Subscribers have access to this article)

Diversified agricultural commodities company The Andersons (ANDE) provided its investors with a pleasant surprise last month when it reported Q4 earnings that achieved a modest beat on the top line despite a large YoY decline on the bottom line. The market had largely been expecting decent news following a temporary surge to ethanol production margins in October and November, however. Any optimism resulting from the surprise beat was more than offset by management's warning that challenging headwinds were expected to prevail until at least Q3 2020. This forecast, combined with the worsening effects of the global COVID-19 outbreak, have caused The Andersons to shed nearly one third of its market capitalization in 2020 to date (see figure).

Data by YCharts

The Andersons reported Q4 revenue of $1.9 billion that missed the consensus estimate by $560 million. An important cause of this unexpectedly-low result was last year's abnormal corn harvest. Unusually wet conditions prevented the corn crop in the eastern Corn Belt, which is where The Andersons conducts much of its operations, from being harvested in a timely manner (conditions have been equally strange in the western Corn Belt, with farmers in the Dakotas harvesting snowed-under corn well into the new year). The late harvest reduced demand for grain storage in Q4 2019. Ethanol prices also turned sharply lower in the second half of that quarter, further reducing the company's revenues.

Despite the revenue miss, The Andersons recorded a YoY increase to gross profit of 47.2%. Three of its four operating segments contributed to this gain in Q4, with only the Plant Nutrient segment reporting a decline over the same period (and a small one at that). The largest individual gain was from the Trade (formerly Grain) group, which is continuing to experience the benefits of the company's acquisition of Lansing Trade Group at the beginning of 2019. The Ethanol segment's improvement was due to the strong ethanol production margins that existed in the first half of the quarter that The Andersons was able to capture. Consolidated adjusted EBITDA rose by 20.7% YoY to $76.1 million, while consolidated adjusted diluted EPS beat the consensus by $0.05.

Unfortunately for the company's investors, management's summary of the operating outlook for 2020 was not nearly as upbeat as its Q4 earnings may have suggested. The Q4 earnings call and presentation highlighted headwinds that were expected to negatively impact results from three of its four segments in the first half of 2020. First, the unusual 2019 harvest has not affected corn prices in the manner that is likely to cause 2020 conditions to immediately improve for the Trade segment. Whereas a poor harvest would likely have caused higher corn prices, this is not occurring. On the contrary, the combination of declining U.S. corn exports and reduced domestic demand for ethanol has caused the price of corn to fall even as the harvest acreage has shrunk (see figure). This is a very unfavorable situation for a company like The Andersons that operates across the entire corn supply chain from land preparation (Plant Nutrient) through storage (Grain) to transport (Rail) and utilization (Ethanol). Investors will therefore want to pay attention to eastern Corn Belt planting rates this spring, bearing in mind that this autumn's harvest rate is the more important of the two results.

Data by YCharts

The Ethanol segment's outlook has rapidly worsened as 2020 has progressed for a very different set of reasons. Falling gasoline and, by extension, ethanol prices have offset the positive impact to corn ethanol production margins from low corn prices, causing production margins to hover near zero (see figure). The Trump administration's recent decision to appeal a federal appellate court decision that had been expected to provide a backstop to domestic biofuels demand can be expected to further hamper production margins as Q1 transitions to Q2. Not all of the news is bearish, though, given that the company's ELEMENT biorefinery will begin to contribute to its earnings in H2 2020. That biorefinery, which is located in Kansas, will produce corn and, in smaller volumes, cellulosic ethanol for shipment to California where they will benefit from subsidies under the Low Carbon Fuel Standard. The Ethanol segment will continue to be very exposed to the corn ethanol operating environment, however, the outlook for which is deteriorating rapidly this quarter.

Sources: CARD, EIA (2020).

Finally, management was expecting lease rates and demand for repair services at the Rail segment to worsen in early 2020, and that was before the spreading COVID-19 outbreak in the U.S. began to negatively affect domestic economic growth projections. Any outbreak-induced slowdown in economic growth, let alone onset of a recession, would further weaken lease rates and demand for repair services in the rail sector. The current low commodity price environment was already negatively impacting the domestic rail sector, and the fall in domestic crude prices that has already occurred in 2020 will directly and indirectly make this situation still worse.

The one area that management at The Andersons expects to see immediate improvement in 2020 is in the Plant Nutrients segment, which it believes will benefit from a "robust increase in corn acres and improved planting conditions." This was supported as recently as December by industry surveys and the recognition that 2019's large prevent plant acreage was unlikely to be repeated in 2020. Likewise, U.S. farmers were expected to respond to the partial cessation of the Trump administration's trade war with China by increasing grain production. It should be noted, however, that the COVID-19 outbreak has quickly injected a large amount of uncertainty into these projections, and it remains to be seen if the virus, as well as falling grain prices, will impact farmers' planting decisions in the coming months.

While the immediate outlook for the company is far from ideal, shares of The Andersons are currently offering investors a margin of safety in the form of a low valuation. The analyst forecast (the use of the singular is intentional) is for EBITDA to reach a record $284 million in 2020 from $246 million on an adjusted basis in 2019 as Lansing Trade Group is fully integrated into the company and grain planting acreages rebound. The company's management still expects to reach a "run rate" EBITDA of $300 million by the end of 2020 (although this would not necessarily equal an annual EBITDA of the same amount). Even the analyst estimate yields a forward FY2020 EV/EBITDA ratio of only 7x, which is at the bottom of the company's EV/EBITDA range from the last five years (see figure). This is lower still at 6.6x if management is able to maintain its $300 million run rate EBITDA target for a full year.

Data by YCharts

The Andersons offers investors who are interested in a flight to safety one additional benefit: income. It has maintained steady dividend growth over the last several years even as its share price has declined (see figure). This has pushed its dividend yield up to 4%. Barring a major disruption in the grain markets, it is reasonable to expect that this dividend is safe at least at current levels and probably higher. This yield provides investors with an added reason to be patient while waiting for the expected improvements in the outlook of the companies main segments in Q3 and Q4.

Data by YCharts

There is no denying that the agricultural sector's outlook for 2020 is hardly bright. Investor bearishness is not surprising given that this outlook is coming hard on the heels of what was a dismal year in 2019. Management at The Andersons has been quite candid about how this outlook will negatively affect the company's operations in at least the first half of 2020. The steps that it has taken to expand its operations have already begun to positively impact its earnings, and this impact will be amplified if the ag markets return to normal operations following the 2020 autumn harvest. While such an outcome is not assured, of course, The Andersons offers potential long investors two added incentives: a share price that is especially low on a forward valuation basis and an attractive dividend yield. I wrote earlier this month that the current market turmoil might offer investors interesting long opportunities. While recent developments have negatively impacted independent ethanol producers, The Andersons offers enough segment diversification to limit its exposure there. The Andersons offers investors an attractive long investment opportunity at its current price of $17.14.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.