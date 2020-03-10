Bayer Unfairly Dragged Down By Virus Fears

Investment Thesis

Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) has been punished too harshly for the glyphosate scandal. While the Monsanto acquisition came with difficulties attached, the assets were very valuable for the company to expand its crop science business segment. The integration is going well, and financial results are improving fast. With shares being dragged down by the coronavirus sell-off, you get the chance to pick up a good business at a substantial discount in my view. I regard the stock as attractive for its dividend yield of 4.3%, as well as its valuation upside.

Company profile

After discontinuing its Animal Health segment, Bayer now operates three business segments. These are Crop Science, Pharma and Consumer Health. Following the Monsanto acquisition, Crop Science is the largest of the three, closely followed by Pharma. All three segments are highly profitable with EBITDA margins of 20% and above. The margin of the Pharma segment is the highest at 33.3%, followed by Crop Science at 24.2% and Consumer Health at 20%. Pharma is not only the strongest segment in terms of EBITDA margin but also achieved the highest organic revenue growth in 2019.

Delivered on 2019 guidance

Bayer has achieved all its targets for 2019, increasing sales by 19% from €36.7bn to €43.5bn. EBITDA before special items increased 28%, going from €9.0bn to €11.5bn. Core EPS increased as well, rising 14% from €5.60 to €6.40 per share. Free Cashflow on the other hand declined YoY, but with €4.2bn it still far surpassed the guided range of €3-4bn.

The profitability improvement even outpaced revenue growth, adding 2pp to EBITDA margin which now stands at 26.4%.

Debt reduction

During 2019, Bayer has decreased its gross financial debt by about €2bn, down to €39bn from €41.3bn in 2018. The company paid off €1.8bn in bonds and €803m in bank liabilities but took on another €852m in leasing commitments. Other financial liabilities decreased by €455m. Net debt decreased 4.5% compared to the prior year, with Bayer sitting on close to €5bn in cash at the end of FY19 which brings the net debt €34.1bn.

This has brought down the debt to equity ratio down to 0.8, down from its high 0.89 at the end 2018. Financial debt nearly tripled as a consequence of the Monsanto acquisition but still did not surpass the equity position in size. With the debt to equity ratio below 1, I am not worried about the debt usage of the company. Nevertheless, I like the move of Bayer to incrementally pay down debt.

Fully covered 4%+ dividend

Bayer currently pays a dividend of $0.78 for the ADR (OTCPK:BAYRY) which makes the dividend yield 4.3% at the current price of $18.14 per share. There will be no dividend increase in 2020. I assume that management is holding back on dividend increases until after the glyphosate lawsuits are over and operational changes are done. The company has stated that they will pay out €2.75bn in dividends this year. Against the €4.2bn in FCF in FY19, this implies a payout ratio of 65%. However, FY20 guidance calls for about €5bn in free cash flow which means that at a constant dividend rate, the payout ratio will 10pp lower at 55% in FY20. As previously stated, due to the glyphosate lawsuits and Monsanto integration as well as divestitures and the resulting operational changes, I would not be surprised if the dividend remained flat in FY21 as well. I consider the current yield above 4% as sufficient until then and expect increases further down the road after the current challenges are settled.

Valuation

Shares of Bayer have suffered after the Monsanto acquisition and the accompanying lawsuits regarding the glyphosate component in its "Roundup" product. While prices have recovered from the lows, the stock price is still far lower than it was a few years ago. Now with the current Coronavirus situation, shares have once again taken a dive along with the market in general.

Shares of Bayer currently trade at 15x TTM earnings and a P/B of just 1.3x. The company is on track to successfully manage its operational changes. Growth guidance for 2020 is in the range of 3%-4%. I believe the company will also revert to its old operating margins before the acquisition once cost savings are fully realized and integration costs have been paid for. For these assumptions, I see material upside in Bayer, as shares are trading at 30% discount to my fair value estimate of $25.91 per share for the ADR.

At this price, the stock would trade at a P/E 22x earnings, a P/B of 1.9x and a dividend yield of 3%. This fair value estimate implies a valuation upside of 43%.

Conclusion

Shares of Bayer have been dragged down by the general market sell-off, which is completely unrelated to the actual business and operations of the company. The integration of Monsanto is progressing well and has already led to improved profitability. Additionally, the safely covered dividend yield of 4.3% coupled with significant valuation upside according to my estimates makes this stock particularly attractive. Investors should consider this unfairly punished company while coronavirus fears persist.

