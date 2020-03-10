New World Development: Capital Recycling And Dividends Limit Downside Risks

Capital recycling is a key strategy to help New World Development enhance shareholder value, with HK$15 billion worth of non-core asset disposals targeted in the next 18-24 months.

The company continues to grow its recurring income streams in the medium-to-long term with a strong pipeline of new investment property projects, but the coronavirus outbreak poses near-term headwinds.

Contracted sales for New World Development's projects in Hong Kong and Mainland China will be closely watched, as they are leading indicators of the company's future property development earnings.

Elevator Pitch

I maintain my "Neutral" rating on Hong Kong-listed property conglomerate New World Development Company Limited (OTC:NDVLF) (OTCPK:NDVLY) [17:HK]. The current coronavirus outbreak is expected to pose near-term headwinds for the company, but downside for New World Development is limited by the company's capital recycling strategy and its progressive dividend policy. Taking into consideration these various factors, a "Neutral" rating for New World Development is fair.

This is an update of my initiation article published on New World Development on October 22, 2019. New World Development's share price has declined by -14% from HK$10.94 as of October 22, 2019 to HK$9.41 as of March 9, 2020 since my initiation. New World Development currently trades at 0.39 times P/B, which represents a discount to the stock's historical five-year and 10-year average P/B multiples of 0.49 times and 0.50 times respectively. However, New World Development has traded as low as 0.24 times P/B in late-2011. The stock also offers a consensus forward FY2020 (YE June) dividend yield of 5.5%.

Readers are advised to trade in New World Development shares listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 17:HK, where average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $18 million and market capitalization is above $12 billion. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, or Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Contracted Sales For Property Development Business Closely Watched

New World Development has set annual contracted sales targets of HK$15-20 billion and RMB20 billion for the company's Hong Kong and Mainland China property development businesses respectively.

Based on 1HFY2020 numbers, New World Development is on track with its annual contracted sales target for the Mainland China property development business, but it seems challenging for the company's Hong Kong property development business to meet its annual contracted sales target. The company's Mainland China property development business achieved contracted sales of RMB11.6 billion in 1HFY2020, representing 58% of its annual target. In contrast, New World Development's Hong Kong property development business delivered contracted sales of HK$3 billion in 1HFY2020, which is only equivalent to a fifth of the lower end of its annual sales target.

The key to New World Development achieving its full-year contracted sales target for Hong Kong is the company's upcoming Tai Wai Station residential project in Sha Tin, Hong Kong. Over 3,000 residential units for the Tai Wai station project will be progressively launched this year and next year, of which 2,200 units are expected to be introduced to the market this year.

Demand for the Tai Wai station project should be strong, considering that it "is the only large-scale new project in the district in recent years," as stated in the company's 1HFY2020 results announcement. The key risk lies with a potential delay in the launch of the Tai Wai station project, assuming the current coronavirus outbreak gets worse in coming months. Hong Kong has 115 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and three deaths on a cumulative basis, as at the time of writing.

For the company's Mainland China property development business, New World Development has set an ambitious target of growing its annual contracted sales in the double digits for the next few years, starting with RMB20 billion in FY2020. This is supported by New World Development's 6.7 million sq ft of land bank in Mainland China, of which the Greater Bay Area contributes 44% of the company's total China land bank.

In the near term, New World Development's Mainland China property development business is also likely to be affected by the current coronavirus outbreak, similar to its Hong Kong business. Bloomberg reported on February 11, 2020 that new home sales in Mainland China plunged approximately -90% YoY in the first week of February 2020, based on initial data compiled from 36 cities in China. Showrooms are an integral part of the home-buying process, and it is still uncommon for people to purchase homes online, which explains why the current coronavirus outbreak has dampened home-buying sentiment in Mainland China.

In the medium-to-long term, New World Development's strategy of focusing on the Greater Bay Area should pay off. Plans for the development of the Greater Bay Area were first revealed in early last year, with the aim of establishing a world-class city cluster comprising the two Special Administrative Regions of Hong Kong and Macau with nine cities in Guangdong (Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Zhuhai, Foshan, Zhongshan, Dongguan, Huizhou, Jiangmen and Zhaoqing). Housing demand in the Greater Bay Area should grow substantially, if and when the multi-year initiatives to develop the Greater Bay Area are implemented and deliver results.

Notably, New World Development achieved gross margins in excess of 70% for the company's property development projects in the Greater Bay Area in 1HFY2020, which is relatively high compared with gross margins of 48% and 60% for its property development projects in Hong Kong and Mainland China as a whole respectively. This is largely attributable to the company's first-mover advantage in acquiring attractive land bank in the Greater Bay Area years ago, particularly in Guangzhou and Shenzhen.

Looking ahead, contracted sales for New World Development's property development projects in Hong Kong and Mainland China will be closely watched, as they are leading indicators of the company's future property development earnings.

Headwinds For Company's Recurring Income Assets

New World Development's long-term strategy has been to rely on recurring income from the company's investment properties, hotels and infrastructure investments to counter the cyclicality and volatility of earnings generated from its property development business.

Based on my estimates, recurring income for New World Development declined by more than -20% YoY in 1HFY2020. Losses for the company's hotel operations widened from -HK$60.5 million in 1HFY2019 to -HK$425.2 million, due to lower tourists arrivals in Hong Kong as a result of social unrest in the city, and pre-opening expenses associated with three new hotels in Mainland China. This was partially offset by a +36% YoY growth in rental income for its Hong Kong investment properties to HK$1,344.4 million in 1HFY2020. New World Development's Hong Kong rental income received a significant boost from the full opening of Victoria Dockside, a mega mixed-use development with a total Gross Floor Area of approximately 3 million sq ft located at the Tsim Sha Tsui waterfront in Kowloon.

Going forward, there are likely to be significant headwinds for New World Development's recurring income assets, as a result of the current coronavirus outbreak. New World Development has offered rent concessions to tenants for the company's Hong Kong retail mall K11 MUSEA for a two-month period, while the company's 17 hotel properties (with a total of 7,400 rooms) in Hong Kong, Mainland China and Southeast Asia are inevitably affected by weak travel sentiment.

With respect to New World Development's infrastructure investments and businesses, the company's toll road investments have been hit by a suspension of toll road fees in Mainland China by the Chinese government since mid-February 2020, and the company's facility management businesses Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (Management) Limited and Shenyang New World EXPO (Management) Limited are likely to suffer from delays or cancellation of events in the coming months.

On the positive side of things, New World Development continues to grow its recurring income streams in the medium-to-long term, as evidenced by the company's pipeline of new investment property projects to be completed in the next few years.

New World Development's New Investment Property Projects In The Pipeline

Source: New World Development's 1HFY2020 Results Presentation Slides

Capital Recycling Is A Key Strategy To Enhance Shareholder Value

Apart from growing recurring income streams, capital recycling is also a key component of New World Development's company strategy.

New World Development has divested approximately HK$6 billion worth of non-core assets between June 2019 and February 2020. These non-core asset disposals include the sale of shares in Hong Kong-listed Chinese airport operator Beijing Capital International Airport (OTCPK:BJCHF) (OTCPK:BJCHY) [694:HK], a property project located in Changsha of Hunan province referred to as Changsha La Ville New World, and equity interests in two shopping malls in Hong Kong, Telford Plaza II and PopCorn 2.

Looking ahead, New World Development is targeting a further HK$15 billion worth of non-core asset disposals in the next 18 to 24 months. The current volatile market environment is expected to be a double-edged sword. While it could be more difficult for New World Development to sell its assets at good prices, it could also imply more bargain buying opportunities for the company to redeploy its divestment proceeds into higher-yielding assets and businesses.

Valuation And Dividends

New World Development trades at 0.39 times P/B based on its share price of HK$9.41 as of March 9, 2020. In comparison, the stock's historical five-year and 10-year average P/B multiples were 0.49 times and 0.50 times respectively. In the past 15 years, New World Development has traded as low as 0.24 times P/B in late-2011.

New World Development offers consensus forward FY2020 (YE June) and FY2021 dividend yields of 5.5% and 5.6% respectively. The company maintained its interim dividend payout per share of HK$0.14 for 1HFY2020, despite the fact that its underlying profit was down -27% YoY at HK$3,929.2 million for 1HFY2020. This is a validation of New World Development's "sustainable and progressive dividend policy" as stated in the company's 1HFY2020 financial results announcement. A progressive dividend policy implies that New World Development's dividends are maintained or increased every year on an absolute basis.

New World Development's Dividend Payment Track Record In Recent Years

Source: New World Development's 1HFY2020 Results Presentation Slides

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for New World Development are a longer-than-expected time taken for the current coronavirus outbreak putting downward pressure on property development sales and rental income from investment properties, a failure to execute well on the company's capital recycling strategy, and lower-than-expected dividends in the future.

