Activision Blizzard: The Numbers Are Misleading

Investment Thesis

Over the past decade, Activision Blizzard (ATVI) has missed the opportunity to set new trends and react to emerging trends in time. This way they have been running after the market for years, trying to get the maximum profit from existing titles in the short term without having a real long-term plan. For this reason, current figures are strongly influenced by short-term events and therefore do not provide a good picture of the current situation of ATVI. For this reason, I believe that once the true situation of ATVI will become clear, the resulting weakness will offer long-term investors entry opportunities.

A brief review

Let's take a journey into the past of ATVI together. It's 2010, and Activision Blizzard is a trendsetter in the gaming world. Titles such as StarCraft, Warcraft 3, World of Warcraft, Diablo 2, and Call of Duty have attracted a wide variety of players. While StarCraft and Warcraft are firmly established in the e-sports scene and have shaped an entire generation of players, WoW has set new standards in the world of MMORPGs and, at its peak in 2010, had 12 million active players. CoD quickly developed into one of the most popular first-person shooters and, together with Battlefield and Counter-Strike, was able to create an entire game genre and inspire many players.

It was ATVI's ability to create games in which the player is immersed in a universe and gets an exciting story in addition to the advanced game mechanics. For those who enjoyed competing with other players, ATVI offered a wide range of multiplayer possibilities. Whether in team matches or tournaments in Warcraft 3 or on huge battlefields in WoW. In this way ATVI was able to inspire and win over many players, which was reflected in the increasing profits.

Current situation

But enough reminiscing. Let's look at the years that followed. ATVI wanted to continue the success of the past days and published sequels. The released games StarCraft 2, Diablo 3 as well as expansions of WoW and new CoD parts should inspire new generations of players. One thought: What worked in the past will work again. They focused so much on the repetition of the former successes that they lost sight of current trends and interests of the young generation and started to be interested only in increasing profits at any price.

Trends like Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA), Battle Royale (RB) or Mobile Gaming were completely missed. The main consequence of this was that the older players, who grew up with titles like D2, WoW etc., could still identify with the old games, but the younger generation had little connection to them.

A little late shaken up ATVI tried to catch up on the missed opportunities. The MOBA trend should be taken up with Heroes of the Storm (HoTS). But at a time when LoL and DoTA were already very popular, so HoTS was practically doomed to failure. The BR trend was also recognized relatively late and countered with a BA mode in CoD. Perhaps the biggest oversight was the oversleeping of the mobile trend. This ultimately led to the acquisition of King for 5.9 billion USD.

Meanwhile one tries to counteract some of the mistakes by offering and developing CoD and Diablo as mobile versions. Furthermore, the e-sports trend has been recognized and ATVI is trying to focus on it and to monetarize it through official leagues.

In principle, however, the portfolio currently consists mainly of obsolete games. ATVI tries to use these to "milk" the existing players excessively and thus increase the EPS in the short term. But the innovative power and love for the game unfortunately fall by the wayside.

If you look at the current product mix of ATVI, it quickly becomes clear that the goal is to achieve the highest possible sales with the least possible effort, without having a long-term vision in mind.

There are plenty of examples of this: WoW Classic was released in Q4 2019 to revive an already dying game with relatively low user numbers and outdated graphics. The nostalgia factor of older players paid off and one could welcome many new subscribers and increase profits in the short term without investing much in development. However, this is not a sustainable and long-term model.

SC Remastered and WC3 Reforged have a very similar effect. For the latter game there was also a lot of criticism, because the game was released with many bugs and hardly any (previously promised) changes. The graphical redesign was not even done by ATVI itself, but was outsourced to Lemon Sky, a company from Malaysia.

Also, the release of Overwatch 2, which is sold to the users as a completely new game, is only an extension of Overwatch and is based on the same engine. Again, they are trying to increase their profits at the expense of player satisfaction. In the short term this might be reflected positively in the numbers, but in the long run you lose satisfied and loyal players.

If you look at the current development of player numbers, for example, it becomes clear that this is mainly due to the rapidly growing mobile (CoD Mobile) and King segment. At the same time, the number of players of Blizzard and Activision games is continuously decreasing with short-term exceptions after the releases of games like WoW Classic. Only the release of CoD Mobile significantly increased the number of Activision players. However, this should not hide the negative medium-term trend.

To look at the general development of CoD, let's look at the sales figures for the years 2007 - 2017. Here a clear trend can be seen:

Another point is the much criticized in-game purchases. These offer the player to purchase items, skins or similar within the game. On the one hand, this option is a good way to generate additional cash flow from games that have already been sold. On the other hand, this leads to a high level of dissatisfaction on the part of the players, which is a disadvantage in the long run.

Due to the reasons mentioned above, I don't think it makes sense to look at current figures and the growth of ATVI. From my point of view ATVI profits a lot from the old image and tries to squeeze the maximum of sales from old releases. However, these revenues are mostly short term in nature and do not contribute to the sustainable growth and awareness of ATVI, especially among younger generations of players. If you just look at the figures, you can see a healthy and growing company. But if you look behind the façade, you will see a company that has missed setting trends and has been sluggishly chasing the trends of the games market for 10 years now.

Summary

The current figures paint a completely wrong picture of ATVI and conceal the poor medium-term prospects of ATVI. In my opinion ATVI should go back to its old values and try to set new trends for the new generations of players. If the company succeeds in concentrating on its strengths again, developing innovative games and continuing to use existing trends such as e-sports and mobile gaming, ATVI should become successful again in the long term. ATVI definitely has the potential for this.

For this reason, I believe that long-term investors should wait for ATVI to weaken, which will occur once the short-term effects have faded. This would offer good entry opportunities.

