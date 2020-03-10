AMD: Right On Target

The conservative outlook is for 2023 revenues of $15.0 billion and 2024 revenues at $18.0 billion suggesting revenues doubling from 2020 levels.

On March 5, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) held their Financial Analyst Day for 2020. Despite the DJIA dipping nearly 1,000 points on the day and the COVID-19 fears spreading around the globe, the management team stayed focused on the long term.

The chip company provided updates to their long-term financial models right on target with goals from previous research. My investment thesis remains very bullish on the stock not lasting below $50 for very long.

Long-Term Model Updated

As my last article discussed, AMD established a long-term model back in 2017 of improving profitability due to higher margins. The company had gone through a decade of limited profits so the management team wanted to establish a goal for generating sizable profits by 2020. The investment community needed to understand that the goal wasn't for the chip company to just take market share from Intel (INTC). At the time, the ultimate goal was to achieve an EPS of $0.75.

AMD calls this their new long-term financial model, but CEO Lisa Su further defined this as a 2023 model. The key here is pushing the concept of 20% revenue growth over the period and operating margins reaching the 25% range for a substantial boost to their EPS.

My financial model has constantly harped on the benefits of higher margins as revenues grew. Previously, AMD had very low gross margins in the 30% range and the ultimate goal is set to top 50%, as all the new 7nm chips have margins above this target.

The only issue with gross margins reaching the mid-50% range or closer to 60% obtained by chip competitors Intel and Nvidia (NVDA) is the semi-custom work with console makers. Those chip deals have lower gross margins, but similar operating margins due to less R&D spend for this business line.

A big part of the margin growth story comes from the data center segment. AMD is forecasting data center accelerating to 30% of total revenues, up from only 15% today. This revenue growth will contribute at least half of the gross margin expansion from the current 43% target to above 50%. The PC & gaming sectors are only forecast to grow mid-teens over the next four years. Clearly, the data center market will need to contribute the outsized growth numbers considering the sector already has the lowest market share and the potentially largest TAM discussed later.

The market is likely to start focusing on the operating margin target now assigned as mid-20%. My previous financial model doesn't appear very far off from these goals of AMD:

Revenue = $18.75 billion

Gross Margins @ 50% = $9.38 billion

OpEx @ 22% = $4.13 billion

Operating Income = $5.25 billion

Taxes @ 15% = $0.79 billion

EPS = $4.46 billion/1.2 billion shares = $3.72

The only change to my model is a reduction in the tax rate from ~20% to ~15%. The company confirmed an ~3% cash tax rate due to NOLs while the presumed long-term tax rate is 15% once these operating losses are burned out.

My goal has AMD reaching a $3.72 EPS using a 28% operating margin on sales of $18.75 billion. The only possible change to my model is a slightly higher gross margin offset by higher operating expenses. One can easily see AMD reaching 53% gross margins and spending 25% of revenue on operating expenses to keep the operating margins at 28%.

If the chip company sustains 20% revenue growth, AMD would hit the below levels based on an initial 2020 revenue target of $8.7 billion:

2020 - $8.7B

2021 - $10.44B

2022 - $12.53B

2023 - $15.03B

2024 - $18.04B

These numbers still appear very conservative considering the $73+ billion revenue base of chip giant Intel. Though investors will clearly be happy with a base case of 20% revenue growth for AMD, the company isn't even preventing Intel from growing their revenue base by several billion annually.

Based on this forecast, AMD tops sales of $18 billion in 2024. Another sign the forecast appears conservative for the company to take nearly five years to reach these revenue levels. By 2024, the market size should grow and leave the chip company actually below 25% market share.

Growing Addressable Market

Another big number from the presentation was an update to the TAM targets. AMD set the 2021 target at $79 billion based on a huge $35 billion market opportunity in data center. Previously, the data center segment was set at $29 billion and the PC market was $30 billion.

A key to these financial targets are that AMD expects Intel to approach the foundry technology lead of TSMC (TSM). Upside potential exists, if Intel doesn't actually complete the transition to 10nm or fail to move towards 7nm as AMD transitions to 5nm.

As long as AMD has the lead at their foundry partner, one has to assume the company is able to obtain market share goals in the 25% range. With a $79 billion TAM, sales should easily approach $20 billion on the chip company only obtaining 25% market shares.

The opportunity always remains for AMD topping these goals for revenues of $18 to $20 billion annually. The base case is for an EPS reaching $3.50 to $4.00 per share by 2024. At $48, the stock only trades at 12.9x the $3.72 target in my model.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the opportunity exists for AMD to reach these targets far in advance of 2024 considering the growing TAM. The stock will continue rallying as the chip company continues to trend in the right direction of substantial EPS growth over the years.

The company issued the right targets at their Financial Analyst Day 2020 to warrant the stock rallying when the COVID-19 fears subside. AMD remains a bargain below $50.

