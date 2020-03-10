Qualcomm: Nice Dividend Raise

Back in January, I discussed the potential upcoming dividend raise for chip giant Qualcomm (QCOM). With the company starting to grow revenues again and the buyback significantly reducing the share count, I believed investors would see a nice increase to the quarterly payout. On Tuesday, we got the news we were waiting for, and with the recent drop in shares, the name will be looking to become an income investor's dream.

With a temporary lull in its business, partially thanks to a battle with technology giant Apple (AAPL) that's since been settled, Qualcomm had gone two years with a quarterly payout of $0.62. This week, the dividend was increased by three cents per share, a raise of more than 4.8%, with the new $0.65 payout totaling $2.60 on an annual basis. The chart below shows how the dividend has increased quite substantially over time.

Readers may be wondering if this is a disappointment, given my prediction back in January was for a raise of 4 to 6 cents per share. I don't think that is really the case, first of all because I think all businesses are going to be a little conservative with any spending, even perhaps in regards to capital returns, in the near term due to the coronavirus. The second reason is that shares had dropped about $16 between my article and Monday's close, so the dividend yield was already higher than I thought it would be after the raise.

Even with shares bouncing nearly 5% in early Tuesday trading, Qualcomm now yields more than 3.40% on an annual basis. If you are an investor looking for income, you aren't going to get that kind of cash flow from US bonds right now. As the chart below shows, Qualcomm's spread over the 10-Year bond has basically tripled since the start of the year.

Now the dividend is not the only reason to own the stock currently. We are about to enter a 5G supercycle for smartphones, and Qualcomm is set to reap the rewards of this wave of upgrades. We're just about six months away from the expected launch of a 5G compatible Apple iPhone, which is perhaps Qualcomm's top priority for this year. Apple itself will likely raise its dividend next month, which I'll cover in early April.

Analysts are calling for strong revenue and earnings growth from Qualcomm this fiscal year and next, which is why the average street price target just under $100 calls for about 30% upside from current levels. Solid profitability will also continue to drive meaningful free cash flow, allowing for nice capital returns through this dividend as well as the buyback.

On Tuesday, chip giant Qualcomm rewarded investors by raising its quarterly dividend payout by three cents per share. While this may not have been as much as some were hoping for a few months ago, we have to take the coronavirus situation into account. With the stock's decline in recent weeks, shares are actually yielding more now than they would have been with a larger dividend raise and stock price back in the high $80s. That annual yield is much better than you'll do in fixed income currently, with interest rates likely being close to zero for the indefinite future. With the 5G smartphone supercycle starting, the pullback in Qualcomm makes the name worth another look.

