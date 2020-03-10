Newmont Corporation: Leading Gold Miner At A Bargain Price

The stock price has been severely depressed for years and attractive valuation hand in hand with advancing gold prices set the stock to thrive.

The company’s CEO expects the company to exceed its internal targets and use free cash flow for debt reduction and distribution to shareholders.

Investment Thesis

Over the last three years, shares of Newmont Corporation (NEM) remained largely depressed and have not moved much in any direction despite improving fundamentals and solid business strength. I believe this side trend is about to reverse as broader market turmoil favors safe-haven assets such as gold. With a steady production outlook and unduly attractive valuation, shares of one of the world’s leading gold producers present a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Note: Historically (1963-2013), gold has recorded the greatest annualized rate of appreciation (Source: Author’s own study - calculation)

Corporate profile

Newmont Corporation, formerly Newmont Goldcorp Corporation and Newmont Mining Corporation, is one of the world’s leading gold producers with annual output of 6M ounces per year, 8 world-class projects, 2 emerging markets projects and approximately 100M ounces in gold reserves. The company has gained industry-wide recognition for being the #1 mining company of the Dow Jones Sustainability Index, the #1 gold company in the Corporate Human Rights Index and the #3 most transparent company in the S&P 500 index. The majority of the company’s revenues takes place in the United Kingdom as captured in the output below.

Key insights from the latest quarterly earnings call

Reading through the latest quarterly earnings call transcript, the company’s management reported on the delivery of four existing projects, the launch of five new operations, its overall market position and an emphasis on safety and efforts to decrease the internal statistic of work fatalities. The CEO – Mr. Tom Palmer – reiterated a positive outlook for the company with expected free cash flow advancements on the horizon which he and his team intend to use for debt repayment and capital distribution to shareholders.

We have the industry's largest gold reserves at 100 million ounces with nearly 90% located in the Americas and Australia. This offers Newmont shareholders exposure to 124 gold reserve ounces per 1,000 shares. Our reserve base also provides significant exposure to copper, silver, zinc and lead representing an additional 63 million gold equivalent ounces. - Tom Palmer, President and CEO

Financial Analysis

Looking at the company’s financial statements, the company has ample liquidity on its balance sheet (current ratio of 2.6x), very low indebtedness (financial debt to EBITDA ratio of 0.91x) and exceptional profitability profile (return on equity 16%+). This is extraordinary and highly exceeds industry and sector averages.

DCF valuation

Plugging in Newmont Corporation's financial statement figures into my DCF template, the company’s shares show to be significantly undervalued. Under the perpetuity growth method with a terminal growth rate of 2 percent, 12 percent annual revenue growth over the next five years and stable operating income margin of 41 percent assumption, the model’s estimate of intrinsic value of the stock comes at 89 USD. Under the EBITDA multiple approach of a discounted cash flow model, the intrinsic value per share value of the company stands roughly at 88 USD if we assume that the appropriate exit EV/EBITDA multiple in five years' time is around 10x.

The bottom line

To sum up, Newmont Corporation is an outstanding publicly-traded business with diversified operations on six continents, strong commitment to shareholders and a superior ability to deliver excellent profitability and generate cash flows. With a record-low relative valuation (price-to-earnings around 13x) and dividend yield almost two times greater than the current 10-year treasury yield, Newmont Corp. is a true bargain and safe haven two in one.

