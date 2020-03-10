Near-Record Panic Suggests Low Is Imminent

Monday’s trading session suggested that a panic low for equities is likely imminent. Extremes in stock trading volume, new 52-week lows, volatility, and overall levels of headline fear suggest that a panic low could occur within the next few trading sessions. In this report, we’ll look at the myriad signs which support this conclusion. I’ll also make a case that once the oil price bottoms and the panic related to it subsides, stocks will launch a meaningful recovery.

The second week of March started off with an implosion as the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) registered one of its single worst 1-day point losses since the 2008 credit crisis. This widely publicized event was by itself enough to engender even more fear among already panicked investors. That oil prices plunged by the greatest amount since the 1991 Persian Gulf War was the primary catalyst for the stock market’s latest drop.

Crude oil’s 31% crash on Monday kicked off the latest round of panic after top producer Saudi Arabia slashed prices over the weekend in response to Russia’s refusal to adhere to OPEC’s production cut plan. The collapse in the crude oil price to levels not seen since the 2015-16 energy sector bust was enough to send investors running for the exits with unrestrained gusto.

Stocks weren’t the only market to experience major losses, however. Assets across the entire financial market spectrum have suffered a severe drubbing, including commodities, high-yield debt, and cryptocurrencies. The SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK), for instance, recently fell to its lowest level since the tail-end of the last energy sector panic in early 2016. Now, as then, much of the current weakness in the junk bond market is related to the energy sector.

However, the most profound levels of selling have been seen in equities. The CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) was 30% higher at the start of the latest week, reaching its highest level since the 2008 crisis. The VIX is Wall Street’s favorite “fear gauge” and, as such, illustrates the intensity of the latest panic. Based strictly on a reading of the VIX, a market low is likely imminent (though unconfirmed as of this writing).

Other extremes of selling panic were also witnessed on March 9, including the near-record 1,600 new 52-week lows on the NYSE. In fact, the combined new 52-week lows on both the NYSE and the Nasdaq was as high a number as has been seen since the depths of the 2008 financial crisis. The old-timers on Wall Street used to say that it’s time to start looking for bargains in the stock market when the new 52-week lows number in the quadruple digits. We’re there now, and it’s hard to envision that this extreme condition can persist very many more days before a relief rally commences.

While it may be cold comfort for some investors, the research of Jeffrey DeMaso of Vanguard Investors is illuminating. As reported in the Feb. 28 issue of Barron’s, DeMaso found that in the 55 days over the past 33 years when the S&P 500 Index (SPX) has dropped 3.5% or more, Vanguard’s S&P index fund rose by an average 20% after 45 of those 55 declines, usually within a year. Historically then, the odds favor a meaningful recovery rally once we have a confirmed bottom in place.

Before we get a confirmed stock market bottom, though, it’s likely that we’ll need to see a panic low established in the crude oil market first. Indeed, weakness in the energy sector paved the way for Wall Street’s latest decline; prior to the recent drop, most of the new 52-week lows on both major exchanges encompassed oil and gas stocks and related funds.

What’s more, collapsing oil prices are stoking fears of global deflation, which doesn’t exactly inspire confidence in investors. Thus, we should ideally see the crude oil price (below) stop declining and bottom out over the next several days before we get the next “all-clear” signal for equities.

Investors should play defense in the meantime, however, until the oil price bottoms and the new 52-week lows on the NYSE and Nasdaq shrink considerably. We should ideally see the quadruple-digit new lows fall to well below 100 for a few days, and even more ideally, below 40, which will tell us that the internal selling pressure has completely dissipated on a near-term basis. However, based on the extreme levels recently seen in various volatility measures, including the VIX, a stock market low could be in by the end of this week. A defensive posture is warranted until the bottom is confirmed.

