RLJ Lodging: 2020 Will Likely Be A Very Challenging Year

The REIT has several initiatives to help grow its revenue and contain its operating expenses growth, but the outbreak of coronavirus will be a major interrupter in 2020.

Investment Thesis

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) saw its revenue per available room and average daily rate declined modestly in Q4 2019. The REIT has several operating initiatives to grow its revenue and contain its expenses growth through hotel rebranding, energy conservation program, renovation, and space reconfiguration. The outbreak of coronavirus will be a major headwind for RLJ in 2020. Fortunately, RLJ has a solid balance sheet that should allow it to weather this storm and even pursue stock buybacks. RLJ currently pays a 12.9%-yielding dividend. Despite its attractive dividend yield, we think visibility is limited in 2020. Therefore, we recommend investors to wait patiently on the sidelines.

Data by YCharts

Recent Developments: Q4 2019 Financial Highlights

RLJ delivered a slightly disappointing Q4 2019 primarily due to the timing of holidays as well as the renovation disruption. As a result, its RevPAR declined by 0.5% (a decline of 115 basis points was due to renovation disruption). Its ADR also declined by 1.2% year over year to $179.56 in Q4 2019 from $181.72 in Q4 2018. Its EBITDA margin contracted to 30% in Q4 2019 from 31.2% in Q4 2018. The decline was primarily due to rising wages and benefits (a tight labor market and low unemployment rate) offset by its cost containment initiatives.

Source: Q4 2019 Press Release

Earnings And Growth Analysis

The outbreak of coronavirus will impact RLJ’s revenue

The outbreak of coronavirus is quickly developing into a global pandemic. As a result, the hotel industry is now facing very strong headwinds as businesses and individuals avoid any unnecessary travel activities. We expect RLJ’s occupancy ratio and ADR to take a hit in this environment especially because its hotels are located in major coastal markets or international gateways such as California, Florida, New York, Washington DC, Chicago, Houston, etc. If this virus cannot be quickly contained before the end of April, we think the impact will continue throughout the rest of the year and perhaps even 2021 until a vaccine is developed. We will likely see lower travel activities and this will negatively impact the hotel industry.

Operational initiatives should create value in the long term

RLJ plans to invest about $150 million in 2020 on renovations and its operational initiatives. These capital investments include reconfiguring some space in several of its hotels, rebranding several of its hotels, and executing multiple energy projects (e.g. lighting and water conservation). Other initiatives include parking leases and renegotiating expiring management agreements. These initiatives should help grow its RevPAR and contain its operating expenses.

Management’s near-term focus on capital allocation is towards share buybacks

RLJ has a solid balance sheet with a low net debt to 2020 EBITDA ratio of 3.3x. The company’s net debt is around $1.3 billion at the end of December 2019. This was better than Q2 2019’s $1.5 billion. The reduction was primarily due to its sale of non-core assets last year.

Source: Q4 2019 Supplemental

In 2019, the company has repurchased $78 million of stocks and has purchased about $24.5 million of shares. Management does not rule out the possibility of accretive acquisitions to grow its portfolio but believes that stock buyback is the best way to use its cash right now due to the low valuation of its stock price recently.

Valuation Analysis

RLJ expects to generate adjusted funds from operations of $1.62-$1.77 per share in 2020. This is significantly lower than its AFFO of $2.03 per share generated in 2019. Using the midpoint of its guidance, we have a price to 2020 AFFO ratio of 6.0x. Since hotel REITs have historically been trading in the range of 10x-12x, we believe RLJ is significantly undervalued.

A 12.9%-yielding dividend

RLJ currently pays a regular common stock dividend of $0.33 per quarter or $1.32 per share annually. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of about 12.9%. This dividend is still safe if the company can meet its AFFO guidance of $1.62-$1.77 per share in 2020.

Data by YCharts

Risks And Challenges

An economic recession

The hotel industry is cyclical and the prosperity depends on the strength of the economy. In an economic recession, travel activities may be limited. In addition, a global pandemic such as the outbreak of coronavirus can also cause a significant decline in travel activities.

Risk of elevated supply

The barrier to entry is low for hotels in major markets as cities encourage new hotel supply to promote tourism and increase taxable income. In its latest conference call, management mentioned that supplies in several of its markets are still quite elevated. Management specifically mentioned that they are experiencing another year of elevated supply in New York (6% of its EBITDA). This will likely limit its occupancy ratio and RevPAR growth in this market in the near term.

Investor Takeaway

While RLJ appears to be significantly undervalued against its historical average, we think visibility is very low in 2020. In other words, the risk is very high. Therefore, we recommend investors to patiently wait on the sidelines.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.