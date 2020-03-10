A Basket Of Biotechs

It is an exciting time in biotech. It seems like the big challenges are within reach. Cancer, diabetes, infectious diseases. Not everything, not right away. There are still a lot of bald men, for example. And unfortunately, Alzheimer’s seems intractable. But for investors that can mean very significant gains. The big money is in the small and medium biotech's that develop the new drugs and therapies, and get bought out. For Big Pharma, it is kind of a headache, because they have to try and figure out which ones will be the winners. Ideally, they would wait and see how the trials work out, but there are risks with waiting, some other Big Pharma company might come along and swallow up the apple of your eye. Sure you may fund and have a deal for one use of a particular compound, but it might turn out that there are other uses. And while a buyer for that company might have to honor a deal for that one use, it will have the rights for it in possibly many other uses.

Not so long ago Vertex (VRTX) decided on the basis of a single trial in two pigs to buy Semma Therapeutics for $950 million. Some thought it was a risky buy. Not a single human trial in sight. I think it was a risky buy, but Semma thinks they have a cure for diabetes, and that’s a coveted goal. Semma counted Medtronic and Novartis among its angels, so no doubt there was also some competitive threat. Vertex didn’t feel it could wait, and threw the dice.

Of the four companies discussed here, CytoDyn, Generex, Genprex, and Sorrento, I spoke with CEO’s of three and two of them were typical CEO’s – cheerleaders of the first water. Joe Moscato of Generex (OTCQB:GNBT) comes out of marketing and he is very optimistic with Pourhassan right there beside him. Rodney Varner of Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) was more sober than the others, but then he comes from a career in law. And you have to try and figure out when the cheerleaders are on point, and when it is just soap bubbles. I noticed the skeptical tone of the article written by Out of Ignorance (whoever that is) about Cytodyn (OTCQB:CYDY), but even he has shares (just in case). I hear in the tone of his article that he has been overwhelmed by CEO enthusiasm.

But perhaps CEO enthusiasm is understandable. I’m thinking of Eisenhower in the dank tunnels under the Rock of Gibraltar, planning the invasion of North Africa. He said he learned the most important lesson of leadership at that time. “Optimism and pessimism are infectious and they spread more rapidly from the head downward than in any other direction. Without confidence, enthusiasm and optimism in the command, victory is scarcely obtainable.” One can forgive these CEO’s plagued by doubting lenders, investors, and even their own shareholders, if optimism is imprinted in their thoughts.

Though if you are invested in their companies (as I have been in all these companies), you may hear only their enthusiasm, and not the downside. And it can be challenging to figure out what is really going on.

All of the companies that are featured here are working on cancer vaccines and therapies. Some have other things going on as well. Perhaps the most exciting of these companies is Cytodyn, which must think it has a cure for cancer. But I get ahead of myself.

CYTODYN

Cytodyn has been working in the HIV area since 2008 with its candidate PRO 140, and its work has been successful, leading to work on a BLA (Biologics License Application), and the actual sale of product. It is projected by the company that they will have a product for sale in Q4. CYDY is also investigating a mono-therapy which would employ only leronlimab (PRO140). If this were successful, it would mean that an HIV patient would only require one self-administered injection of leronlimab per week, which would represent a paradigm shift in treatment of HIV, since now it requires adhering to a rigid schedule of pill-taking.

As remarkable as this is, the stock only really woke up when CYDY started trying the drug against triple negative breast cancer, the most intractable of the breast cancer varieties. The results in three patients were strikingly good, but it is not a large sample. So, I queried the CEO, “Is this anecdotal or is it science?” Nader Pourhassan, Ph.D., shot back: “It is science. We know the exact mechanism of reaction.” This is the “precision medicine” that you will be hearing more about in the future.

The company’s “stunning” announcement on a couple triple negative breast cancer patients, and was followed up with a recent press release last month. Patient #1’s circulating tumor cells dropped to zero after one month of treatment. Patient #2 circulating tumor cells also went to zero, and the radiologist cancelled 2nd round of treatment due to tumor in brain shrinking. Patient #3 the CAML (circulating cancer-associated macrophage-like cells) went down from 45 to 30.

Apparently, the IRB (Institutional Review Board) agrees that this is unusual because they approved a “basket” trial to allow Cytodyn to begin a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of approximately 22 different solid tumor cancers, including melanoma, brain-glioblastoma, throat, lung, stomach, colon carcinoma, breast, testicular, ovarian, uterine, pancreas, bladder, among other indications.

Cytodyn (OTCQB:CYDY) HIV Phase I PRO140 Phase II Technology acquired Leronlimab Phase III from Prosgenics cytodyn FDA - Fast Track Uses the CCR5 receptor NASH Phase II clinicaltrialsarena Prostate Cancer CCR5 through assets cytodyn acquired from Prostagene LLC Breast Cancer Phase 1b/2 globenewswire cytodyn General Cancer Phase 2 - Basket Trial cytodyn Coronavirus China deal signed Apparently first efforts in globenewswire infectious viruses thepharmaletter

CEO Pourhassan says, “We currently have more than 70 patients eagerly waiting to participate in this basket trial and expect the first patient injection to take place within approximately 10 days. Furthermore, overall enrollment of the trial could be completed in as little as 30 to 60 days, as this is a 30-patient trial.”

In addition, on February 12th the company signed a non-binding letter of intent for the joint development and licensing of leronlimab in China with the Longen China Group for both the coronavirus and for cancer.

This is quite a change for Pourhassan who got his Ph.D. in mechanical engineering with a specialty in combustion. And who was teaching mechanical engineering in Oregon when a friend with an outsize position in a penny stock, Cytodyn, asked him to get involved. So, a cure for cancer was not immediately on his screen. He credits a number of people getting him to where he is now.

Apparently, Gilead through Truvada program passed on PRO 140 (leronlimab). Jay Toole (John J. Toole, M.D., Ph.D.) from Gilead directed him to Robert Schooley of UCSD. Pourhassan tracked him down and skyped him in Mozambique in Africa where he was doing his daily exercise. A week or two later they are having lunch discussing five different possible mono-therapies.

So, through on the job training he has probably acquired the equivalent of another Ph.D. in biochemistry through the past ten years and more. At the time the drug had funding of $6 million for substance abuse. “That was going to take too many years. I gave back the $6 million to the NIH.” So, he has had to learn fund raising as well, and he has raised $240 million for testing over the years, which he counts as one of the hardest things he’s ever done.

But not only that, he has figured out how to deal with FDA, which is certainly not to fight it. He sings the praises of the FDA which he feels is one of the best institutions of its kind in the world. “You have no problems with the FDA if your data is good.” But just to make sure he got it right, he hired the help of the ex-head of HIV for the FDA, David Feigel.

Pourhassan stresses the confidence its manufacturer of leronlimab, Samsung Biologics, has in the product. It made a batch of the product of worth $60-$70 million without requiring money upfront.

I listened to the conference call of Thursday, March 5, 2020, and I was favorably impressed. Not by references to anecdotal stories, which I don’t care about, but by these kinds of things: A mechanism of turning bad macrophages to good macrophages. Stopping blood vessel growth, which we know is important in halting tumor growth (which we know from work of Judah Folkman on angiogenesis). I was struck by the report that two companies have offered to buy the company’s entire inventory of 24,000 vials. He reiterated the breast cancer trial, so successful. And the BLA for HIV is on the way, still. Break Through Designations are possible for cancer and HIV. Possibilities for NASH and multiple sclerosis were mentioned. It feels way over the top, but even if it only works for HIV, or HIV and triple negative breast cancer, it’s probably enough, but if the basket trial holds, it would be like a cure for cancer.

[I was not able to look over a written transcript at this writing. Readers should be aware that I may have made mistakes in reporting.]

The company has filed an IND (investigational new drug) application with the FDA. As best I understand it, CYDY believes its drug can reduce the imflammatory response in patients with the disease, which can lead to a dangerous and lethal condition. And the company is holding back some of the existing vials for this disease.

GENEREX

NGIO – NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology

Most of the companies here are focused in on one or two drug candidates. Cytodyn is focused on leronlimab, Genprex is focused on Oncoprex (and now diabetes), Sorrento is focused on its CAR-T and DAR-T technology (and pain management). And the problem with presenting Generex as opposed to these others is that there are many more moving parts. I will concentrate to start with on the unit Generex that resembles these others, and that is NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology (NGIO), which like these others is focused on its main Ii-key technology, and its AE37 candidate. NuGenerex is expected to be trading as a separate entity within the next couple of months, so keep an eye out at Generex news stories, if you want just this part of the company.

Originally NGIO focused on infectious agents, and they have done Phase I studies for bird flu (avian flu), swine flu, SARS (which is another coronavirus, and an 80% match for Covid-19), ebola, and HIV. And the problem as CEO Joseph Moscato has said is that by the time Phase II rolls around, the epidemic was over and there was no interest in continuing the studies. So, Antigen Express, as NGIO was called then, began work on cancer, which was not such a temporary condition.

But they have already done a lot of work in the area of viruses, spent upwards of $50 million, and they have already done work with human subjects. These others will begin with animal studies. So, they certainly have a leg up on any others working on a vaccine.

Joseph Moscato was going to travel to China to firm up the contract which has already been approved by both sides, but two weeks quarantine has put the quietus on that. What Moscato emphasizes is that their vaccine will be a synthetic string of peptides, not a live virus, and has been tested and found to be safe and well-tolerated.

NGIO - NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology of Generex Biotechnology (OTCQB:GNBT) Prostate Cancer Phase I study AE37 globenewswire immuno-oncology Phase II study - with Shenzhen Bioscien (no patients enrolled) Phase III study - with Shenzhen Bioscien (not begun) Breast Cancer Phase I study 300 humans in trial AE37 fiercebiotech Phase II study prnewswire Phase II study - with Merck Keytruda apnews HIV Pre-clinical 300 humans in trial AE37 infectioncontrol Bird Flu (Avian flu) Phase I study 120 humans in trial AE37 prnewswire H1N1 pipelinereview Swine Flu Phase I study AE37 globenewswire H1N5 iex SARS Flu Phase I study human trial AE37 infectioncontrol SARS is in the coronavirus family 80% match for COVID-19 Ebola Investigational AE37 biospace prnewswire Coronavirus Investigational AE37 barrons globenewswire

The NGIO/Generex Plan for Vaccine Development

Time is of the essence, and it appears to me that Generex is a very good bet for a first line preventive vaccine for coronavirus. I say a “first line” vaccine because these vaccines may supercharge the body’s immune system making the likihood of death much smaller, but according to Eric von Hofe, patients may still suffer, the point is that likihood of death drops. So perhaps work needs to continue for regular type vaccines, but in the current situation, a pandemic, we need something as soon as we can get it. And a typical vaccine will take probably take a year or more. I think just about everyone would want a “first line” vaccine, or synthetic vaccine, as soon as they could get it.

These are people waiting to show they have the stuff. They are extremely well-motivated. Moscato wants to show that his leadership can lead to products. Same for Eric von Hofe, of NGIO, who has already developed vaccines for avian flu, swine flu, SARS (a coronavirus), but they came too late, and he would like to show his technology can be useful in this kind of situation. Same goes for Anna De Groot of Epivax, who was connected to Generex through NGIO director, Carol Nacy, though it is not entirely a new connection, NGIO’s Eric von Hofe said, “we have known Dr. De Groot and her excellent work on vaccines and the immune system for over 20 years.”

Epivax has the computational tools NGIO needs to nail down some epitope targets. “As soon as the [DNA] sequence was published, I said, ‘could we please analyze this sequence for potential vaccine design?’” says Annie De Groot, an immunologist and co-founder of Rhode Island-based EpiVax. “Three hours later, we had the essential elements for designing a vaccine.” Her desired time frame is a month: You could get into a phase one safety trial within weeks,” De Groot says. “Four weeks at the shortest,” from start to finish.

Generex outlined their strategy in a recent press release. NGIO will use De Groot’s predictions about epitopes to synthesize amino acid strings (peptides) that will be sent to China to test how they respond in the blood of those who have survived the infection, who will have immune cells that have learned how to respond to the infection. They will then see which peptides the immune cells and antibodies are responding to, and that will tell them which hybrid Ii-key peptides they need to trigger the immune system. Then you have the basis for your vaccine.

For the dreamers: Generex’s S-1 suggests a fee of $2 per person. If China has 1.4 billion people, that multiplies out to $2.8 billion. Probably it will take far less to stop the virus, but it could still be in the hundreds of millions.

Though I have contradictory opinions to sort out. De Groot says that manufacture of these vaccines is difficult and expensive, and will be used to protect medical professionals, but von Hofe told me they were not expensive, and I presume they could be used by vast segments of the population. I sent a query to CEO Moscato, who wrote, “Synthetic peptides against the traditional peptides are far far less expensive.”

In any event, medical professionals will get the vaccine first, and perhaps a learning curve will bring down the cost, so that it will be feasible to vaccinate large swaths of the population.

The race is on. Inovio (INO) has said it will begin human trials in April. Moderna (MRNA) is also in the contest, working on an RNA vaccine, which may take longer. But given the relative market caps shown below, I would take it that the market doesn’t even know NGIO (OTCQB:GNBT) is in the race.

Market Cap of the Vaccine Inventors millions Moderna 10916 Inovio 1428 Generex 62 Source: Yahoo, otcmarkets.com

On cancer front, NGIO has also had luck, again with vaccines. In the trials they have done, patients have gone through traditional therapies (women have had lumpectomies, mastectomies) and are cancer free at the moment they are given the vaccine. And the idea is to prevent recurrence of the cancer. They have run Phase I and Phase II trials for breast and prostate cancer. They have had good results. And at present two Phase II trials are under way. One trial is AE37 plus Merck’s Keytruda (MRK) for triple negative breast cancer, and the other trial is being conducted by Shenzhen Bioscien in China.

I found these lines in the 10K regarding breast cancer trial of years ago:

Though the study enrolled 300 subjects, the results were not statistically significant due to a complete lack of recurrence in the 160 women with HER2-3+ positive tumors who were treated with Herceptin during primary therapy. Though the trial was not powered to evaluate the prevention of recurrence in subgroups, the trial indicated efficacy in the subset of patients diagnosed with HER2 1+, 2+, and triple negative breast cancer.

In no event is this a bad result, but I asked Joe Moscato what it meant, and he said that since the women were treated with Herceptin, it would take another trial to figure out if it was the vaccine or the Herceptin that was responsible. Another trial would be $20 million, and at the time Generex did not have those funds.

The Rest of GNBT

Buccal Tissue Delivery

Diagnostic Kits

Wound Treatment

Ulcerative Colitis Treatment

Orthopedic Kits

Medical Services Organization (MSO)

Generex – Rest Diabetes Phase I Oralyn Spray delivery of insulin to the inside of the mouth Phase II (not inside lung) Phase III FDA requests additional tests Wounds Excellagen Product is approved and in the market Diabetic wounds Ulcerative colitis Clinical Orthopedic products Some products approved and in the market Diagnostic kits Some kits approved and in the market Medical services Ancillary services for doctors accounting to X-rays

BUCCAL TISSUE DELIVERY

This uses a spray to deliver a large molecule, in its test case, insulin, to the blood rich buccal tissue inside the cheek and from there to the blood system. My take has always been that if patients could choose between a needle (even if it is called a pen) and spritzing stuff inside the cheek, they would choose the latter every single time. Pfizer wrote off $2.8 billion on a system that sent insulin into the lungs. Patients didn’t like it, and that was that. But this does not go in the lung.

Pfizer (PFE) didn’t develop Exubera for its write-off potential, so I think the buccal spray’s ultimate value is some multiple of what Pfizer wrote off. Billions.

Generex did Phase I, II, III studies but the FDA wanted more proof. As I understand it from James Anderson M.D. of Generex, who came along after that trial, the study was poorly designed. He and others have improved the spray so that now it only takes 2 or 3 spritzes to get sufficient insulin (as opposed to 10-12), and I am confident that Anderson, former Chief of Medicine at Ely Lilly (an important insulin maker), can design a trial that can gain approval.

DIAGNOSTIC KITS

The company has developed kits that can be used in a doctor’s office to immediately advise patients if they have a disease or not. In China, for example, this may ultimately be approved for home use, so the market could be quite substantial. Kits have been developed for syphilis, malaria, HIV, hepatitis B and C, and now the company is investigating the possibility of a diagnostic kit for coronavirus.

The company has the talent to design a diagnostic kit, but in a company short of funds, I am not clear what kind of resources can be brought to bear. It might be like a university and its graduate students. Learn to write grants, find money.

WOUND TREATMENT

Generex bought Olaregen which has a liquid solution including collagen called Excellagen that is applied to the wound, and it heals faster than other methods. The product was introduced within the last year, and it is just now powering up. Sales for November were reported as $450,000 for November, but it’s on an upward trajectory. This company alone might be worth today’s market cap.

ULCERATIVE COLITIS

This treatment creates a kind of collagen bandage over the inflamed tissue in the colon, allowing it to heal. In development.

ORTHOPEDIC TOOLS AND SURGICAL KITS

Generex bought a company called Pantheon, which makes orthopedic tools and kits. It is starting to generate sales.

MEDICAL SERVICES ORGANIZATION (MSO)

Generex bought a company called Veneto, which provides services to doctors from software to x-rays to accounting. It will be reactivated in the next year.

Diabetes Initiative

In a brilliant move, the company saw that it had a couple of pieces of the diabetes puzzle, with another in the offing, and put together a plan to bring them together. It has the buccal delivery. It has the wound treatment, especially useful for diabetic patients, and it has signed a Letter of Intent to acquire ALTuCELL, in which a father, Gary Harlem, went in search of a cure for diabetes for his son. It is quite a quite clever solution.

Put these things together, plus using their MSO, and creating an HMO together with a few medical practices in Arizona and you have 25,000 to 40,000 diabetic patients who need wound treatment, and can be test subjects for bringing buccal delivery and the diabetes cure on line, and initial buyers of developed products. Positively brilliant.

So even if the insulin companies would rather their patients suffer with needles and pens, Generex can introduce the spray, and there will no way to stop its success.

GENPREX

The CEO of Genprex is lawyer Rodney Varner. In the early 1980’s he represented a seed investor in a biotech. And that’s where his career in biotech began. In 2008, the then company Convergen Life Sciences went bankrupt, and he was involved in purchasing patents out of the bankrupt company, and that became Genprex. And for a time he handled Genprex as a side matter, but eventually it swallowed all of his time, and he became a fulltime CEO.

There are essentially two technologies. One is all the patents and work that has led to its lead cancer gene therapy candidate, Oncoprex, which has been given a Fast Track Designation, and a trial with AstraZeneca’s Tagrisso in the late summer for Non Small Cell Lung Cancer. The other is the more recent deal with the University of Pittsburg, in which Dr. George Gittes who was educated at the Harvard Medical School thinks he can use a virus to invade alpha cells, change the DNA, and convert them into functioning insulin-producing beta cells.

We marveled together about the size of the Vertex offer for Semma Therapeutics, mentioned earlier in this piece. Varner was “staggered” by the size of the offer, but said, “I think it speaks to the size of the diabetes market.” And his own stock rose dramatically on the news of his diabetes technology deal, though nothing approaching the size of Semma.

I suggested there might turn out to be multiple solutions for the different cancers, but he took the other side. He reported that he reads the literature and attends the conferences, and although there are some solutions for some cancers, he is finding that many cancers are not finding solutions. And lung cancer seems pretty intractable.

“Take Tagrisso, which we are using in our trial. On its own, it only prolongs life by 14 months.” I agreed this was not anything like a cure. A recent story on Thyroid he took to be third party validation of their science. He suggested also that it might be a candidate against triple negative breast cancer.

His chief science adviser for Oncoprex is Jack Roth, M.D. of the University of Texas MD Anderson Hospital in Houston, which will get royalty revenue if the drug works out. For the diabetes, they will continue working with Dr. George Gittes of University of Pittsburgh, which will continue the clinical work.

SORRENTO

Sorrento Therapeutics came to my attention with the rejection of cash offers to buy the company from between $3 and $5 per share on November 5, 2019. Then, on January 10, it received a third all cash offer from a private equity firm for $7 per share. Sorrento has rejected all of these offers.

Perhaps the attractiveness to these investors is their innovative DAR-T technology, which may be the next big thing after CAR-T. So if CAR-T got $9 billion and nearly $12 billion deals, it is understandable that SRNE would reject a mere $1 billion as completely inadequate. I think it would behoove any interested investor to read Sorrento’s corporate update. They are working on cancer pain, knee pain. The DAR-T apparently has many possible cancer targets. And lastly, they think their DAR-T technology can be employed on coronavirus Covid-19. And they also think it may work on other infectious diseases – HIV, HBV, malaria, measles, and fungi. I take it this would be in the nature of a cure, and not a preventative vaccine. I would presume this would be as expensive a technology as is CAR-T.

I am not able to give this the same color and depth without hearing from management, but I would not hold that against the stock. Even as I write these few paragraphs, I find that I am drawn to this company. They could have a very powerful technology. It looked like they have had some luck against pancreatic cancer, for example.

Analysis of These Four Biotechs

For a guy who grew up on the P/E ratio, one is inclined to echo Dorothy, “We’re not in Kansas anymore.” No landmarks you can recognize. No revenues, no profits. The balance sheet is an accumulation of losses. The question comes down to: how good is the science?” For most of us, the science is too difficult to reasonably penetrate. We have to work from the outside. The black box thing. It is perhaps a bit like quantum mechanics. They don’t really know what is happening at the atomic level, but researchers can see that if they hit a target with a stream of protons, X happens. As an investment we have to look at what the drug candidate has done, the results of the trials. Things like Fast Track Designation, BLA’s (Biological License Application) help us along the way.

I think the other thing I would look at is the leadership, and specifically, the CEO. Take the case of Nader Pourhassan. He actually turned back $6 million to the NIH. He had to decide where he could put his drug candidate to best use. He has the brains and gumption that are necessary to see the thing through. Joe Moscato also has these things in spades. No Ph.D., not even a bachelor’s degree, but he reported to me near perfect SAT’s that won him entrance to Cooper Union, which was at the time tuition-free and super competitive to get into. But he dropped out of the exclusive Cooper Union, which calls to mind Bill Gates, who also scored near perfect on the SAT’s and also dropped out. Moscato was too antsy to stay put for four years, and wanted to get on with his business career. In any case, I have confidence that Moscato can learn whatever he needs to learn. Both Pourhassan and Moscato have raised millions of dollars for research. Pourhassan raised $240 million, and Moscato has raised over $300 million for Generex. When I first spoke with Moscato, he talked of “getting some numbers up on the board.” You hear that competitive streak, but the past few years of struggle at Generex, which has been ignored to death, you can see he will not give up ever.

I seem to be using in place of the sturdy old Price/Earnings Ratio, a less formal Market Cap/How-Good-is-the-Science Ratio (or How Good Are the Products). I am less comfortable with it. Nevertheless, we forge ahead.

Before beginning analysis, let’s take a look at the revenues oncology has delivered to some of Big Pharma, since these companies all have an oncology candidate:

Oncology Revenue 2018 (billions) Roche 28.26 Bristol Myers Squibb 10.31 Johnson & Johnson 9.84 Merck 7.20 Pfizer 5.99 (Source Forbes Sep 1, 2019)

This tells us just what kind of revenue these oncology companies are generating (a year ago), and it is pretty heavy. The ability to pay a significant sum is there. The exhibit below tells us what kind of money Big Pharma has been paying for acquisition targets.

Big Deals from Big Pharma Bristol Myers acquired Celgene for $74 billion Gilead acquired Kite for $11.9 billion Pfizer acquired Array for $10.64 billion Celgene acquired Juno for $9 billion Elly Lilly acquired Loxo Oncology for $8 billion Merck acquired Arqule for $2.7 billion Sanofi acquired Synthorx for $2.5 billion

Some of these deals have been for CAR-T. This involves capturing cells, manipulating the DNA, growing them, and then ingesting them in the patient. It is a very expensive procedure, and that is the basis for the big money: Big Revenue. I am not getting that administration of leronlimab is anything like that. Expensive for sure, but I am only hearing about the administration of 350 ml or 700 mil of the drug once a week, once a month. That kind of thing. This may make the earlier purchases of expensive technology like CAR-T look a little more risky than they already were.

I like all of these companies, but Cytodyn seems to have a tiger by the tail. If I were a Big Pharma CEO, the question is: how long would I wait? I see that it is probably going to get BLA for combination HIV therapy, but it may also get Break Through Designation for HIV in a mono-therapy. And Break Through for cancer. It seems to be able to stop metastasis with CTC (circulating tumor cells) going to zero, which I think that might be something for every oncologist’s tool kit. If it stops blood vessel growth, that makes it another tool for every oncologist’s tool kit. Then oncologists might turn to some other means - surgery, or another therapy, like CAR T to deliver the knockout punch. But in the conference call I heard that it turned macrophages from “bad” to “good”, macrophages, what they call "repolarization." Macrophages can eat tumor cells.

I think if I were in the deciding chair, I would be getting pretty fidgety right about now. If it stops metastasis, and that is all it does, that is already a huge development. It might be part of every patient's oncology treatment. That is worth money. It does seem to be knocking down the size of tumors. (It needs to be known if it knocks down primary tumors, or metastasized tumors only). If I wait for the basket trial, I may not be able to afford it. Can I allow some other company to get it? Even as things stand with the HIV and the breast cancer trials so far, that would certainly put it in the $12 billion range. What if it does work for coronavirus and multiple sclerosis and NASH and the basket trial goes well? We may be talking multiples of $12 billion. I’d have my expert on CCR5 whispering in my ear telling me what it all means.

Cancer treatment may look like this in the future: You take leronlimab to stop the spread, to stop metastasis and metastasized tumors. Surgery or radiation or CAR-T or other treatment to kill the principal tumor, and followed up with Generex's NGIO's cancer vaccination to prevent recurrence.

Which brings us to Generex, and we begin again with NGIO, which started life with 150 million shares; about another 20 million were added with the recently paid stock dividend, so that would be 170 million shares. Perhaps another 10 million will be added with the IPO. As a point of reference, INO which announced human trials beginning in April, has seen its market cap increase by a staggering $1 billion in the last 9 days to $1.4 billion. If NGIO were to have a vaccine in hand before their planned IPO, I think the pricing would be in the $7-$9 range. Without it, probably more in the $2 to $4 range.

It's cancer possibilities, which could be quite valuable, are completely in the shadow for now, but in the scenario I raised above, it may have a valuable role in the big picture of cancer treatment.

With China on lockdown, and now Italy on lockdown, nations are taking extreme action on the isolation front. Extreme hygiene, self-isolation, and anti-grouping behaviors may reduce the spread of this virus, and may reduce the need for vaccines, which is why work on this should continue, so that vaccines can be made quickly, especially for medical professionals.

While I expect shares will be sold in the IPO, money will start coming in from its virus work. It should be getting $6 million from China. And I presume the U.S. government will be paying such fees, and the countries of the European Union, and the UK, and so on. Given that they have already worked with SARS, which is a coronavirus, they have a leg up. Though if INO is doing human testing in April, it’s not that much of a leg up. With the March 4th collaboration with Epivax, they have probably improved their odds of developing a virus candidate sooner than later.

I expect some good news stories. More fundings. Grants. Whatever. Given GNBT’s previous extensive work in the area, there will probably be good results in studies, and finally, orders for vaccines doses. It could be very big. It’s a sleeper for now with INO and Moderna (MRNA) getting all the attention (and all the market cap gains).

Long time investors have been worn down with as they waited for stock dividends, which were halted for various reasons - potentially illegal selling of restricted stock, regulatory officials. But new investors will probably hit it just right.

But Generex (OTCQB:GNBT) has many other bets. My favorite technology of GNBT has always been the buccal delivery technology, what could be better for diabetic patients than a spritz inside the mouth? It’s a heck of a lot better than a needle. And that unit could ultimately be sold off for billions. Plus it has other possibilities: wound treatment, ulcerative colitis treatment, orthopedic products, medical services organization. My current feeling is to think of CEO Joseph Moscato as a biotech John Malone. Check the market cap. Weigh it. Divide the market cap by all of its possibilities, and it looks ridiculously low to me.

With three offers already, Sorrento looks like a good bet. It is working in the CAR-T area where big deals have been made. DAR-T may also be important.

Genprex came to my attention with the stock market action for their diabetes connection with the University of Pittsburg. Not only that, but they have fast track designation for their drug candidate Oncoprex. What’s not to like?

Risks

The principal risk of any biotech is the lack of cash.

The CEO of Cytodyn, Nader, in the conference call of Thursday 3/6, rifled through half a dozen offers for money, and the reason he rejected them. He’s got Samsung helping finance the manufacture of Leronlimab, he’s got offers for all of his vials. I think he’ll find whatever money he needs.

Generex has had a tough time of it locating money, but he has found a funding source in Oasis Capital for up to $40 million. But funds are coming in from a variety of sources. Its wound product Excellagen was just introduced in August, and had sales of $450,000 in November. The orthopedic products should be adding something to revenues. The $6 million will be coming in from China. But here’s the downside. The CEO said these monies would be coming sooner than later. But a look at the S-1 says it will be coming later than sooner. Moreover, what is called a licensing fee in the company’s PR is called a “technology transfer” fee in the S-1. Personally, I think this would be the basis of a horrific news story – “China Holds Up Vaccine Development Over Technology Transfer.” All in all, horrible. More despicable intellectual property “theft” (undo negotiating leverage), and which is all at the expense of the Chinese people.

Maybe it doesn’t matter. The U.S. government should also be good for some funds, if Generex can find the route to get them.

But the 10K held unhappy surprises for investors expecting significant revenues from the distribution end, which was the company Veneto. Little to no revenue at all.

Sorrento closed on a $25 million offering five months ago. The downside seems minimal when SRNE is selling for $2.17 and has received offers for $3, $5, and $7.

Genprex closed on $17.5 million a few weeks ago, so I don’t think the near term downside is horrible.

None of the drugs has a horrible downside that I know about.

Market Cap of the Innovators Stock Price Shares Out Market Cap millions millions Cytodyn 1.100 483 531 Generex 0.800 78 62 Genprex 3.820 65 248 Sorrento 2.210 308 681 Source: Yahoo,otcmarkets.com

Conclusion

I think investors can make money with all of these biotechs. But I would focus on two of them, Cytodyn and Generex. Cytodyn’s candidate, leronlimab is the most promising drug I have ever come across. The testing is not complete. We don’t know its limitations yet, and that can be important. Nevertheless, I think a buyout offer can come at any moment, but it’s okay if it doesn’t, then my investment won’t be subject to ordinary income tax rates, and my return will be even greater.

There are a few too many shares for my taste. So even a $10 billion buyout offer is only $25 per share, which of course is a heck of a lot of money, but I’m hunting for “elephants” that my father has said really boosted his portfolio. But if the testing really turns out to be science, and not anecdotal stories, and the basket trial works out, everyone will want this in their portfolio. I have a stake.

I also want to own Generex. NGIO may finally hit its stride, and with it a big payoff to GNBT and NGIO holders (when it lists). Looking at the above chart, you can see my preference for Generex. Not only does it have timely coronavirus experience, the diabetes initiative, and a bunch of other products and services giving it the most diverse portfolio of the group, but its market cap is the lowest. Its market cap can double, and double again (4x), and double again (8x) and still be less than the top two. In fact, it has to go up more than 10x to be the leader.

There are a number of excellent situations in GNBT, and I think Moscato will find more of them, and they will find him. So, while NGIO may be a great short term investment if they can deliver a vaccine, I think this will be the best long term play of any of these stocks.

While I think good money can be made with Genprex and Sorrento, I think I would make sure to own the CYDY and GNBT. Those are the elephants. In the present situation with coronavirus, I get one with a possible cure, and in the other I get a possible preventative vaccine.

All of these stocks sold off on Monday, March 9th's sell-off. Genprex suffered the largest setback; thus, removing a lot of the gain from announcing the acquisition of intellectual property related to a diabetes cure. The companies favored, GNBT and CYDY, only lost a penny.

Ultimately, as patients, we may very well need all these drugs and services, and we wish all these companies and researchers all the funding they need and godspeed.

