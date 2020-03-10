Chesapeake Energy: Ignore The Panic

Similarly flu like bugs and their threats like the coronavirus tend to fade with warmer weather which is just around the corner.

It must have taken all of 2 minutes for the news outlets and associated vehicles to pronounce Chesapeake Energy (CHK) on the intensive care list with a really poor outcome. The reality of the situation is not quite that simple though. The fact is that the current panic in the oil market is very favorable for natural gas.

There has been a lot of attention on how the Permian growth has affected the natural gas supply for several years. Now all of a sudden, that logic gets abandoned for the current "intensive care" with a terminal outlook. Clearly the outlook for a reverse split has increased and this speculative stock will definitely remain speculative. But if the Permian production growth nailed natural gas pricing for a long time, then the current lack of production growth should boost natural gas prices rather quickly.

The economy is in great shape and a small drop in activity from a flu related bug will not change that outlook much. Many panics like this one pass while often doing far less damage than expected. It is often stated that the market got "11 of the last 7 recessions correct". This appears to be one of those panic situations.

The unconventional business has long been known for very large first year well production declines. Yet the logic of that knowledge has also been abandoned in the current panic. Evidently natural gas production will not rapidly decline from a lack of drilling. One would think that no matter what Chesapeake does in the current situation the company is toast. Yet this management did not get where it was without some careful planning.

Admittedly a long stretch of low oil prices would definitely not be good for this company. But historical comparisons are relevant here. First, this coronavirus is very similar to any flu-like illness. Warm weather is generally the enemy of this group of illnesses. With Spring just around the corner, it is very likely that the coronavirus, much like its predecessors, will soon begin to fade with minimal economic disruptions. Colds, flu's and coronavirus like illnesses have historically not been a big deal in the summer.

Furthermore, this bug has made the usual at-risk groups its target. That means the rest of us will be coughing, sneezing, and run a high fever (among other things). But we have done this for years during flu season. To state that the reaction to this bug is overdone is far past obvious. This latest bug is just one more reason we all caught another cold. Reasonable steps are required. But the current panic will pass as have other panic events of the past and this one should be over within a month or so.

It is a similar story with the OPEC price war. Contrary to popular belief, the unconventional crowd has a decent cost structure and should sail through this so called war just fine. The suffering will come from the high cost (stripper wells) and low margin part of the industry. That would usually indicate that the high cost and secondary recovery operators are at risk along with some very small operators. Prime examples here would be California Resources (CRC) with its tremendous leverage and high production costs and secondary recovery specialist Denbury Resources (DNR).

All this is not to state that it is smooth sailing for Chesapeake Energy. The company remains a clearly speculative issue. However, the "ace in the hole" is sitting right in front of investor noses. Natural gas production was already in decline before the latest oil price war. This war will clearly hasten that decline because the associated gas with oil production should (in theory) "drop like a rock".

Source: Chesapeake Energy Fourth Quarter 2019, Earnings Press Release

As shown above, this company has about one-fourth of its production in oil. Yet revenues from oil are more than half of total revenues. That means this company is leveraged to the price of natural gas. The price of natural gas could very well appreciate materially because the latest news about low oil pricing is very bullish for natural gas. The more oil producers cut back, then less associated natural gas production will be available. In short natural gas production will meet or be below expected demand far sooner than the market expects.

Doug Lawler, Chesapeake's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are pleased to highlight our strong 2019 operational performance, delivering fourth quarter oil production of 126,000 barrels (bbls) of oil per day and increasing our oil mix to 26% of total production, the highest percentage in company history."

Source: Chesapeake Energy Fourth Quarter 2019, Earnings Press Release

Mr. Market has been firmly focused on that oil percentage and has shown his disappointment with that percentage in the past. Yet to expect that the current situation will only benefit low leveraged natural gas producers will defy simple logic. Clearly, Chesapeake Energy is in a position to benefit from higher natural gas pricing more so than most companies.

Source: Chesapeake Energy Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call Slides

Furthermore, the company has considerable exposure as shown above to higher natural gas prices. In fact this hedging program is exactly what is needed to take advantage of the current situation. The oil production is mostly hedged, while the natural gas production is about halfway exposed to natural gas pricing variations.

Up until now, that exposure was not the greatest move. But an oil price war reverses that view considerably. The dry gas producers will be benefiting a whole lot from an oil price war as natural gas production unexpectedly declines. Already many oil producers are slashing their budgets to spend within cash flow. This could be about as good as it gets for a natural gas producer. For a leveraged producer, it is very clear that market help is on the way.

Furthermore, if this pessimism remains for an extended period of time, then many of these stressed producers can comfortably cash their 2021 hedges to raise cash now. The current situation is unlikely to last long because the economy is likely to remain in good shape. Therefore demand should continue to grow. A few months of demand drop due to the current headlines is nothing that the market has not dealt with before and dealt with it easily.

Therefore, the current bearishness on this company makes absolutely no sense. The diversification between oil and gas is doing exactly what it is supposed to do. Natural gas producers began to rally today as they well should. The economy is doing decently and none of the current headlines are likely to produce more than a blip (or small dent) in the level of current economic activity. History has shown that past crises (anyone remember SARS?) were over about as fast as they began.

You have to remember that the flu has already killed many more and infected many more than the current coronavirus. In fact the flu will be back next year to unfortunately do its usual damage when winter arrives. What is less noticed is that a vaccine for this latest bug is already about to be tested. So by next fall there will most likely be something in the latest flu vaccine included for the latest threat.

Besides there are a lot of routine measures already underway to limit the current viral threat. But until it is shown to be a massive threat and not the usual passing worry, investors can assume that life will go on and the coronavirus will probably be a bad memory by May. Chances are also good that the economy gets a boost from lower oil prices.

An Investor Should

The first thing is to not panic. If you see something safer than Chesapeake and you want to trade this company in for something safer, that could be a winning strategy. However, running out and selling this company just when the outlook for natural gas prices has not been better does not appear to make a lot of sense. So many appear to believe that financial leverage could lead to a "big win". Yet here we are on the verge of potentially one of those big wins.

Winter, is nearly over so the thought would be that natural gas prices are going to weaken. That could happen. But the lack of drilling brought about by lower oil prices will definitely take its toll on natural gas supplies far faster than many thought possible. Therefore, hanging on to this investment at current prices could be the best way to handle things.

