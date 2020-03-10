H&R Block: The Company's A Square

Intro

H&R Block Inc. (HRB) is a company that has come up on my stock screens for the past couple years due to the company's high return on assets and lower price earnings ratio, two traits that I primarily look for in investment opportunities. Because H&R Block has come up a few times I wanted to look deeper into the company to see why this tax advisory business that generates high returns is trading at a relatively low valuation.

Overview

H&R Block, Inc. is a tax preparation service business that provides assisted income tax preparation, do it yourself (DIY) tax services, and various other income tax preparation products. The company operates in the United States, Canada, and Australia. H&R Block derives revenue from company owned retail locations, royalties from franchises, online service fees, and various other product sales.

Fundamentals

Revenues

Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 Revenue $3.094B $3.160B $3.036B $3.038B $3.079B

Sales at H&R Block have been stable over the past 5 years showing very little growth, if any. This past fiscal year reported revenue came in at $3.094 Billion which was a -2.1% in comparison to prior year. As can be seen in the table above revenue is down year over year but up 0.49% over the past 5 year span.

The DIY segment saw revenue increase year over year of 7% due to a 5.9% increase in DIY tax return volume.

For H&R Block in 2019 total worldwide tax returns increased 1.2% but the year over year revenue decline was attributable to changes in the pricing structure which offered lower prices for assisted returns. This is the largest issue with this company, the fact that the assisted returns segment is a laggard. The revenue from assisted returns accounts for 60.07% of all of H&R Block's revenue. With the majority of revenue coming from this segment it is hard to see the volume of assisted tax returns decrease every year. The table below shows just how bad these decreases in volume are. The company is holding up revenues every year by increasing pricing with some help from the increasing volumes in the DIY segment. As a note the DIY segment saw revenue increase year over year of 7% due to a 5.9% increase in DIY tax return volume.

Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 Total Assisted Returns Vol. -1.7% -2.6% -2.6% -5.79% -4.37% Assisted Returns Revenue -4.5% +2.4% +0.6% +1.3% +3.98%

Financial Standing

H&R Block has been showing up on my stock screens for a while primarily due to high return on assets. H&R has shown great ROA over the years with a 10 year average of 11.18%. In fiscal year 2019 the company reported an ROA of 13.12% with help of a very low tax rate in fiscal 2018 the company posted ROA of 21.02%.

H&R has bad liquidity with a current ratio of 0.48x and a quick ratio of 0.39x as of most recent quarter. On that note the company is very highly leveraged with the debt to equity in the MRQ unable to be calculated do to negative stockholder equity. For a business that has no large growth catalyst and doesn't have high growth rates I would like to see way better financial standing.

Competition

I wanted to also point out the scale of competition that H&R Block has. Because it seems that assisted tax returns won't be the growth engine for the company it is important to take a look at the competitive landscape for the growing DIY segment. The largest competitor in the DIY tax return space is TurboTax (INTU). Looking at Intuit's 2019 year end filing we can see the difference in scale of the segments. TurboTax creates revenue of $2.775 Billion for Intuit while H&R Block's DIY segment creates revenue of $260 Million. That means TurboTax as a whole is over 10x larger than H&R Block's DIY segment. Also just to note TurboTax has seen revenue growth of 11% over the past year while H&R Block DIY has had 7%. Not only is TurboTax have considerable market share but is also growing faster.

Valuation

Another reason H&R Block has shown up on my screener so many times is the low valuation. If you use the 2019 diluted EPS of $2.04 the P/E right now is around 9.75x. With a P/FCF of 7.82x this stock looks to have a low valuation considering the ROA's.

Conclusion

For my screens I only use a few criteria; high ROA, low P/E, and current ratio above 0.5x. H&R Block met all these requirements for a while and therefore I had to look deeper. After looking into this company I see why it is valued the way it is. With a lack of a growth catalyst and a very small market share in the growing DIY tax return space I do not see a great reason why H&R Block will succeed in the long run. Couple this with poor financial standing and that high return on assets doesn't mean much. In the end I decided not to pass on a purchase of H&R Block.

