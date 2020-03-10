Trading Best Practices: Full Capital Stack Analysis

Most people know the way the capital stack generally works. They are familiar with the seniority and how that makes capital trickle down the waterfall. According to efficient market theory it is generally accepted that:

In order of riskiness it is: Equity > Preferred > Debt

In order of expected return: Equity > Preferred > Debt

This forms a proper tradeoff in which one must endure greater risk to get higher returns. At least that is how it should be when things are priced properly. There are certain aspects of companies that mess with the relative attractiveness of each portion of the capital stack. In some cases, these unique aspects are enough to tip the balance strongly in favor of a particular tranche.

This article will discuss the mechanics of the capital stack of publicly traded securities and detail how to find which is the most opportunistic. The following topics are crucial to maximizing the capital stack for investment.

Amplification/shrinkage

Risk shifting

Inversion of return profile

Intra-company arbitrage

It is well understood that leverage amplifies both risk and return, but the specifics of the amplification are important and we want to draw a clear distinction between market changes versus fundamental changes. Further, the relative size of the different layers of the capital stack can make a big difference.

Fundamental changes affect the enterprise value of a company. If there is a positive development that increases the value of self storage facilities by 3%, it is the EV of PSA that goes up by about 3%, not the equity. This is true, because the EV roughly equates to asset value assuming efficient market pricing. A company with $45B of assets would have an EV of $45B regardless of whether that is debt, equity or preferred. So it self storage becomes 3% more valuable fundamentally, the value of assets is now ($45B X 1.03) = $46.35B.

Since PSA is so equity heavy, the 3% move in asset value will only increase equity value by 3.5% ($45.1B asset value X 1.03 = $46.45B new asset value. Less debt and preferred we get 39.5B new equity value). For equity heavy companies there is minimal amplification, but it is profoundly different on companies with unusual capital stacks. PSA’s capital stack is as follows.

This is a rather normal look for a capital stack with a broad equity base underneath the preferreds and debt. Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS) flips this pyramid upside down.

Data from SNL Financial

When the relative sizes of the layers of the capital stack are inverted, strange things happen.

Imagine the same 3% fundamental value change that happened to PSA happening to apartments and shopping centers such that the asset value of APTS went up by 3%. The value of the common would not go up by about 3% but rather by 38%. With an enterprise value of just over $6B, a 3% fundamental increase in value results in a gain of $180mm which represents about 38% of the value of the common.

This is standard amplification based on leverage, but it only works when applied to fundamental changes. It becomes shrinkage when applied to market changes. In other words, when the market price of PSA moves up or down by 3% that is a roughly 3% change to enterprise value which is quite material. It means the market is pricing in something substantial.

However, when the market price of APTS moves, it has almost no impact on EV. It is tempting to think a stock is getting cheap when it sells down 35% as APTS has over the past year.

However, that 35% selloff is a mere blip toward enterprise value. Thus, APTS isn’t much cheaper today than it was a year ago. Any minor fundamental distress can wipe out the enterprise value delta almost instantly and the expensive internalization of APTS’ management was a substantial fundamental distress. Don’t let the capital stack distortion fool you. This is not a value stock.

Risk shifting

Common shares participate in both upside risk and downside risk regardless of size of risk. Preferreds and debt cannot participte in upside risk. The return to these layers is capped by the liquidation preference and the coupon. Preferreds and debt are somewhat sheltered from downside risk in that it only affects them if the risk is sufficiently large to burn through the common.

This basic capital stack mechanic leads to interesting situations for companies with unique risk profiles. Agency mREITs, such as Arlington Asset Investment Corp (AI), are subject to high volatility on a daily basis. Any minor change to interest rates or prepayment rates or even the slope of the curve can alter the value of their assets. This, in combination with the leverage these REITs employ poses substantial risk both to the upside and downside to common shares. However, the magnitude of risk is functionally capped by the fact that the assets are government backed which means they can only fall to par. Thus, as long as there is sufficient common book value to cushion the potential blows, the risks to preferred and debt securities are minimal despite the risk to the common being substantial.

The market saw a period of fundamental challenge coming to AI so it sold down both the common and the preferreds. Due to the dynamics discussed above, the preferred was not likely to be impacted by the fundamental challenge and its discount represented an opportunity. The recent selloff from COVID-19 has restored the opportunity in the preferred with AI-C trading significantly below par.

Intracompany arbitrage and return profile inversion

The last 2 categories are related as they both involve the relative attractiveness of different layers of the capital stack.

We opened this article with the efficient market theory stating that returns are highest for equity then preferreds then debt.

In the real world, markets are not efficient and the return profile can invert. This inversion occurs most commonly when preferreds get substantially discounted to par. With enough of a discount, the preferreds can be simultaneously higher return potential and lower risk than the common.

A current example of this is CBL Properties (CBL). With the preferreds trading well under $3, despite a par value of $25 plus some accrued dividends, mere survival of the company represents the potential to 10X your capital.

I don’t believe the common has this much upside. Even if things go well, enough value has been lost from financial distress and forced dispositions that I don’t see the common getting much above $2 a share.

Due to the waterfall, there is no scenario where the common can sustainably do well without the preferreds recovering, so in a bad case, the preferreds are equal to or better than the common. In an upside case, where CBL manages to stabilize, the preferreds are looking at 10X while the common may only be a 4X.

At this point I am still leaning toward CBL surviving given the reasonably strong sales per foot growth. There is clearly uncertainty here and I am not sure how the CBL debacle will play out, but I am very confident that the preferred is a better way to play it than the common.

While not a true arbitrage, choosing the right layer of the capital stack can result in lower risk, higher returns, or in some rare instances, both. Between the CBL preferreds it is closer to a true arbitrage. CBL-E and CBL-D are pari-passu, meaning they have equal seniority and equal claim to capital in a buyout or liquidation. The dividend of one can only be paid if the dividend of the other is also paid. Thus, they mathematically should trade close with the D being ever so slightly more expensive than the E due to its higher coupon.

However, in recent weeks the relative pricing has been all over the place. As seen below, on 3/3/20 there was an enormous pricing gap with CBL-E trading at $2.69 and CBL-D trading at $3.17.

Given the higher coupon of the D, we believe it should trade at about $0.07 higher than the E (at the current price range of each). Mathematically, the proper price difference between the D and the E should approach 0 as the stock prices approach 0 and the difference should be greater the higher the stock prices. Given how low they are currently, a $0.07 difference is about right. A $0.48 spread is extreme, making the E substantially more opportunistic at the pricing shown above.

There have also been days in recent weeks where the E traded at a premium to the D. This was a clear arbitrage in the other direction as it allowed one to get both a bigger discount to par and a higher coupon.

We have been trading back and forth between the E and the D to take advantage of these mispricings as they occur. Presently the E is better positioned, but it will likely flip again in coming days as is has numerous times in recent weeks.

Wrapping it up

Studying the full capital stack of a company can take fundamental analysis one step further. Choosing the right tranche and understanding the interactions between the layers is essential to maximizing returns.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CBL, CBL.PD, CBL.PE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Full Disclosure: All content is published and provided as an information source for investors capable of making their own investment decisions. None of the information offered should be construed to be advice or a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The information offered is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any specific person. Please see our SA Disclosure Statement for our Full Disclaimer

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.