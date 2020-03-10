Treasuries Signaling 70-Year Supercycle Secular Shift

Since turning Long Term bullish on U.S. equities in late 2012, I have been charting the path of what I considered to be the final 5th wave in a Supercycle Bull Market. While this chart has evolved over the years, a strong argument can be made that a very long term 5 wave move has completed from the end of the last Supercycle bear market in 1949. It should be noted that this is equivalent to the Strauss-Howe "4th Turning", and so the stock market top is really just a symptom of a fundamental Secular Shift in markets, economics, domestic and international politics and society.

Dow Jones Industrial Average, Quarterly, Line on Close:

The last such Secular Shift was announced by the 1929 crash and, as measured by the DJIA, lasted 20 years until 1949 as the market carved out a classic a-b-c-d-e triangle bear market. Wave (I) of the new secular bull market completed on a quarterly basis in 1965 and gave way to a triangle Wave (II) bear market. Wave (III) began in 1982 and ended in 2000 and an 11 year triangle bear market followed until late 2011. Since then we have completed a 5 wave bull market pattern into the 2020 high. Note that the only times that quarterly bear RSI divergences have been produced led to lengthy and deep bear markets. Note also the substantial RSI divergence between the 2000 high and the 2018 and 2020 highs.

While analytically I have been looking at stock price charts and stock market technical data, the larger reason to monitor them, in addition to investment and intermediate and long term swing trading profitability, is to gauge the potential for what I have been calling the Secular Shift. That "Shift" involves the implosion of the Debt Consumption Monetarist system of the last 70 years, yielding eventually to a new, as yet undetermined, secular paradigm.

The recent decline in stock prices may be finally reflecting the shift in underlying economic fundamentals that has been ongoing for quite some time. Recall that in the Financial Crisis stocks declined first, and then with Lehman we saw the banking, derivatives and corporate bond markets crack wide open, ushering in the Great Recession. That was a CYCLICAL turn, however, within a larger degree SECULAR bull trend. At that time I said that the 2008 crisis was more analogous to the Panic of 1907 than the crash of 1929 and that we would see a final, long term 5th wave. So I have been expecting a genuine SECULAR turn and that, like the last one, marked by the 1929 market top, it would be occasioned by a sudden "pop" with little warning.

A few weeks before the recent market top, a slew of big name corporate bond issuers fell into the Junk bond category ("fallen angels") including Kraft Heinz, Renault, Macy's and Xerox. We also saw the Repo Crisis and the emergency implementation of QE Not. More recently, Treasury yields have seen their worst crash ever, corporate bond and FRA-OIS spreads are widening rapidly and Credit Default Swaps (the cost of insuring against a bond default) are blowing out.

There are many signals that we have arrived at the 4th Turning Secular Shift, and in my latest BullBear Market report for subscribers, "Apocalypse Now? The Secular Shift at the Crest of the Long Wave", I go into the details on all of them, but here I am going to focus on the Treasuries market.

A long term view of Treasuries reveals that price and technical action in the market is commensurate with the anticipated Secular Shift. The forthcoming charts strongly suggest that something fundamental and very long term is breaking in the financial markets.

Weekly 10 year Treasury yield. Violent and sudden support break.

A longer term view, from 1980:

Note a well-described long term downtrend channel that started pushing out its lower rail in 2009, 2012 and 2016 and then recovered, threatening to break out of the channel to the upside. This failed and instead the market reversed sharply to the downside, and with a brief dalliance at the lower rail, broke down violently. This sequence of technical events strongly suggests that whatever paradigm has been in force that formed the consistent trend since 1980 has definitively broken. When we start to talk about a 40 year trend breaking violently, we are talking about a secular shift, not a short term phenomenon. Note that weekly RSI is now at levels from which significant rallies have been produced in the past, having reached a fresh low after a very weak bounce. If the indictor breaks support it is likely starting a "range shift" into a lower long term trading band, validating the secular shift interpretation of the price action.

30 Year Treasury Bond price, weekly close:

Again, a well-described long term trend channel from 1980 that appeared to make a false upside breakout in 2016 which was violently reversed, threatening then to break down out of the channel in 2019. Instead, there has been another upside blowout of the upper rail. If this breakout sticks and if RSI can establish itself in a new, higher trading range, we may be seeing further confirmation that the secular paradigm described by the long term price channel has ended.

The SPX Yield-30 Year Treasury Yield spread long term weekly chart also begs the question, "Did something just break?"

In theory, if dividend yields on the SPX are at all time highs relative to the safety of the 30 Year, stocks ought to be a screaming buy. Yet instead we are getting a screaming crash in stock prices and a long term breakout of the spread from a trading range that dates back 20 years to 2000. What just happened? If "normal" relationships are breaking down, then a fundamental secular shift in the underlying paradigm may very well be at play.

The ratio of 10 Year yield to SPX price also just violently broke from its 40-year long established trend:

Again, not so long ago, it looked like the break would go in the opposite direction, but the failure to do so resulted in an absolute crash through the bottom rail.

Basically the same phenomenon is shown on the 30 Year/SPX ratio chart:

The same ratio covering the last 20 years shows that each time the downtrend has been broken, as it has done recently, a significant bear market has resulted.

Both the Spread and the Ratio between TLT (Long dated US Treasuries, safe) and HYT (US corporate high yield, risky) are showing massive long term breakouts:

TLT/JNK, massive breakout above Financial Crisis high:

Junk Bonds to Long Dated Treasuries monthly, breakdown from long term falling wedge:

Compare the recent action in Treasury-Eurodollar Spread to the period preceding Lehman 2008 and the European debt crisis 2010, 2011:

See the same for LIBOR:

Please note that the above charts show massive, assertive moves out of either falling or rising wedge patterns. Such moves generally indicate either the initiation of a new trend or a capitulation. Under normal market conditions, one might be tempted to treat these moves as capitulatory panic stemming from "coronavirus fears". But I think that there is more than enough evidence at hand to consider these moves as fundamentally initiating a profound paradigm shift.

Taken together, the above charts paint of a picture of a market environment undergoing a level of stress that could be considered existential in nature. Something very long term and fundamental is likely at play.

