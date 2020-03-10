Roku: BTFD Growth Leader On Sale

Rating

Roku Inc. (ROKU)

The company announced better than expected fourth quarter results with both revenues and adjusted EBITDA beating our expectations. However, management sees 2020 as a year of investments which is likely to put pressure on gross profit, adjusted EBITDA and EPS. We remain bullish on the business and reiterate our BUY rating. We lower our target price to $149.25 (earlier $155.75).

52-Week Range Shares Outstanding $55.02 – $176.55 118.0 million Total Debt Debt/Equity $0.0 mil 0% Insider/Institutional 0.3% / 66.0% ROE (LTM) (12.7%) Public Float 90.8 million Book Value/Share $5.9 Market Capitalization $13.4 billion Daily Volume (3 mo. Avg.) 14.2M

FYE DEC FY 2018A FY 2019A FY 2020E EPS ($) ACTUAL CURRENT PREVIOUS CURRENT PREVIOUS Q1 Mar $(0.07)A $(0.09)A $(0.09)A $(0.42)E $(0.10)E Q2 Jun $0.01A $(0.08)A $(0.08)A $(0.30)E $(0.08)E Q3 Sep $(0.09)A $(0.22)A $(0.22)A $(0.43)E $(0.24)E Q4 Dec $0.05A $(0.13)A $(0.17)E $(0.31)E $(0.06)E Year* $(0.10)A $(0.52)A $(0.56)E $(1.45)E $(0.48)E P/E Ratio NM NM NM Change NM NM NM FYE DEC FY 2018A FY 2019A FY 2020E Revenue ($ mil.) ACTUAL CURRENT PREVIOUS CURRENT PREVIOUS Q1 Mar $136.5A $206.7A $206.7A $304.7E $284.6E Q2 Jun $156.8A $250.1A $250.1A $352.2E $346.3E Q3 Sep $173.3A $260.9A $260.9A $367.7E $360.3E Q4 Dec $275.7A $411.2A $388.9E $572.2E $536.4E Year* $742.5E $1,128.9A $1,106.6E $1,596.8E $1,527.7E Change 44.8% 52.0% 41.5%

* Numbers may not add up due to rounding.

Q4:19 Highlights

Q4:19 revenues were $411.2 million, up 49% YOY, attributable to growth across both its segments – Platform (+71% YOY) and Player (+22% YOY). The company showed strong business momentum with 36% YOY active user growth and 60% YOY streaming hours growth. On the monetization front, the average revenue per user (ARPU) increased by 29% YOY to $23.14 versus $17.95 in Q4:18. ROKU delivered gross profit of $161.6 million, up 44% YOY but gross margins declined 140 bps YOY to of 39.3% in Q4:19. ROKU reported total adjusted EBITDA of $15.1 million in Q4:19. It was well ahead of the company expectations. For Q120, ROKU expects revenue midpoint at $305 million, representing a growth of ~48%. For FY 2020, ROKU expects revenue of ~$1.6 billion. We adjust our estimates based on the results and management commentary. We maintain our BUY rating and decrease our target price to $149.25 (earlier $155.75), with an implied capital appreciation potential of ~31 %.

PRIMARY RISKS

TV streaming is highly competitive industry with presence of large technology players such as Amazon, Google which have far higher resources. The US-China trade war could adversely impact business operations as majority of its hardware is manufactured in China.

Please refer to the end of this report to obtain important disclosure information.

QUARTERLY SUMMARY – Q4:19

Revenues up 49% vs. prior year. Total revenues were up 49% to $411.2 vs. $275.7 million in the prior year quarter, and up sequentially vs. $260.9 million in the preceding (September) quarter. The increase was largely attributable to revenue growth across its both segments. Platform revenue grew 71% YOY to $259.6 million, accounting for 63% of total sales. Player revenue grew ~22% YOY to $151.6 million. The total number of player units sold during the quarter were up 33% YOY while average sales price (ASP) was down 10%YOY.

Active User Momentum continues. The company added 4.6 million new accounts in Q4:19 and the total number of active accounts reached 36.9 million, up 36% YOY. The number of streaming hours stood at 11.7 billion hours, an increase of 60% YOY versus 7.3 billion hours in Q4:18. Roku platform engagement continues to strengthen as more content shifts to streaming and more consumers cut the cord. ROKU predicts that by 2024 roughly half of all US TV households will have cut the cord.

ARPU remains above $20. The company indicates that in the medium-term the most significant factor driving Roku’s financial performance will be increasing monetization of its growing installed base. The ROKU Channel launched in 2017 as a free, ad-supported channel has expanded to include premium content subscription. On the monetization front, the average revenue per user (ARPU) increased by 29% YOY to $23.14 versus $17.95 in Q4:18.

Gross profit up 44% YOY. Total gross profit stood at $161.6 million in Q4:19, up 44% YOY marking its fifth consecutive quarter above $100 million. The Platform gross profit were up 48% YOY while Player gross profit declined 125% YOY. Overall, gross margin was 39.3% for Q4:19, down ~140 bps YOY.

Adjusted EBITDA at ~$15.1 million was ahead of outlook due to better-than-expected revenues. Though when compared to Q4:18, it was down ~38% YOY.

Acquisition. ROKU acquired dataxu, a demand-side platform (DSP) that enables marketers to plan and buy video ad campaigns. We believe the dataxu acquisition will accelerate ROKU’s OTT advertising road map and enable Roku to provide marketers a single data-driven software solution to plan and optimize their ad spend across TV and OTT. ROKU expects dataxu to contribute ~$13 million in revenue in Q4:19.

Q120 guidance. ROKU expects Q120 revenue to be ~$305 million, up 48% YOY. Gross profit is expected to be ~$145 million at the midpoint. The company expects by higher operating expenses in Q120, resulting in an adjusted EBITDA loss of roughly $20 million.

Launch of Disney+ and Apple TV+ benefitted ROKU. There were investor concerns that the launch of new streaming services such as Disney+ and Apple TV+ will lower ROKU’s usage by causing users to watch on other devices. However, ROKU’s management noted that on the contrary it helped these services gain more traction and its viewership was intact during the quarter.

Competitive Dynamics. Management was not too concerned about competition from internet-based bundles such Flex, Comcast’s broadband offering, which aggregates multiple streaming apps. ROKU CEO said that he does not see competing with traditional cable distributors as a big part of its competitive dynamic.

OUTLOOK for Full Year 2020

ROKU expects revenue for 2020 at $1.6 billion, representing ~42% YOY growth. The company anticipates gross profit outlook for 2020 to be $730 million at the midpoint, up 47% YOY. The platform revenue mix is expected to be roughly ~75% of total revenue in 2020, up from ~66% in 2019. The platform gross margin is expected to be in the high 50s to 60% driven by continued mix shift to video advertising, the inclusion of dataxu and growth of premium subscriptions.The company is guiding for stock-based compensation of roughly ~$135 million and an estimated $35 million of D&A and other income. The majority of operating expenses are headcount related. The company is guiding for adjusted EBITDA to be roughly breakeven for full year 2020.

EARNINGS ESTIMATES

For 2020 we forecast revenue growth of ~42% resulting in $1,597 million of revenue, in line with the management guidance. We model gross profit of $730 million (or margin of 45.7%), again in line with the management guidance. GAAP-operating expense is forecasted at ~$905 million. We model stock-based compensation of ~$134 million and an estimated $29.5 million of D&A. As such, we forecast Adjusted EBITDA loss of ~$10.9 million for 2020. This is in line with management’s focus on higher investments in 2020 which is likely to put pressure on adjusted EBITDA and EPS.

VALUATION AND RECOMMENDATION

We value ROKU using P/S multiple since the company does not earn a profit. Given the shift in the management focus away from hardware to software & services, we believe that Roku should be valued more like an internet software and services provider than a maker of a consumer device.

We believe ROKU should trade at a premium to the higher end of the peer group range in light of ~33% smart TV market share, expanding user engagement metrics and high revenue growth. We value Roku at 11.9x P/S multiple. We are applying this multiple to our forecast 2020 results, and then discount target back our computed cost of capital. The multiple based target after discounting back to the present comes to $149.30, which we round down to $149.25.

The exhibit below summarizes our peer group multiples.

Exhibit 1: Roku Inc. Peer Group Multiples and Price Targets Source: Roku Inc. and Singular Research

The Exhibit below shows stock price targets using various combinations of sales and P/S multiples. Our sales per share estimates for 2020 is $13.5. The unshaded portion of the chart shows resulting stock price targets at various forward P/S multiples (esse n tially all below the industry peer group average) above the current market price of $113.67 as of February 28, 2020.

Exhibit 2: Forward P/S Ratio Vs. Forward Sales

