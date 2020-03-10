Liberty Health Sciences Is A Hidden Gem

Seeking Alpha readers of my recent Trulieve (OTCPK:TCNNF) article suggested I analyze Liberty Health Sciences (OTCQX:LHSIF). I became intrigued once I examined Liberty's most recent quarterly report and discovered that it was profitable and had a positive free operating cash flow for its most recent quarter. Its financials, along with accompanying comments by Liberty management, revealed that 100% of its business is in Florida, and the deeper I dug, the more I realized LHSIF is an investor's dream. Importantly, management seems confident about its Florida prospects, and I believe Liberty could be that rare 5 or 10 bagger.

Origin of Liberty Health

Liberty Health Sciences is another of the many cannabis companies created through a reverse takeover, RTO, in Canada. It was originally incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "BCBCA") on November 9, 2011, as SecureCom Mobile Inc. (OTC:SCQBF) ("SecureCom"). On November 23, 2016, Aphria (OTC:APHA) invested $200,000 in SecureCom Mobile Inc. ("SecureCom") via an unsecured convertible debenture. The debenture bore interest at 12% and was convertible into equity at $0.05 per share and included the right to a warrant for each share of equity on conversion, priced at $0.08. On March 31, 2017, the Company exercised its conversion rights under the debenture and received 4,000,000 shares and 4,000,000 warrants priced at $0.08. Concurrently, the Company exercised its warrants at a cost of $320,000 and received 4,000,000 shares. As a result of these transactions, Aphria owned 8,000,000 shares in SecureCom at a cost of $520,000.

On April 5, 2017, Aphria announced an investment of $25 million into DFMMJ Investments, Ltd. ("DFMMJ"), which would acquire all or substantially all of the assets of Chestnut Hill Tree Farm LLC, through its subsidiary DFMMJ Investments, LLC, and subsequently amalgamate into a subsidiary of SecureCom Mobile Inc. As part of the series of transactions, Aphria agreed to license its Aphria Know-How System to DFMMJ.

The $25 million was combined with an additional $35 million raised in a brokered private placement led by Clarus Securities Inc. and used to launch Aphria's expansion strategy into the Unites States cannabis market via an entity to be renamed Liberty Health Sciences Inc. ("Liberty") designed to operate in the United States under the brand "Aphria USA".

The business combination was completed on July 20, 2017, when 1006397 B.C. Ltd. ("Subco"), a British Columbia company and wholly-owned subsidiary of SecureCom, completed a business combination (the "Business Combination") with DFMMJ Investments, Ltd. ("Holdco") whereby SecureCom acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Holdco by way of a three-cornered amalgamation. Holdco amalgamated with Subco under the BCBCA to form a wholly-owned subsidiary of SecureCom named "Liberty Health Sciences USA Ltd.". Concurrent with the Business Combination, SecureCom changed its name to "Liberty Health Sciences Inc." and DFMMJ Investments, LLC (d/b/a Liberty Health Sciences Florida, LTD.) ("Liberty Florida") became a wholly-owned subsidiary. Liberty Health Science common shares began trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol LHS on July 26, 2017, around $0.48.

Liberty's Relationship with Aphria

On February 5, 2018, it was announced that a group of buyers led by members of the Serruya family (the "Group") had entered into a purchase and sale agreement with Aphria to purchase all of the Common Shares in the Company owned by Aphria that are not subject to CSE escrow requirements over the course of the next two and a half years. Following the initial purchase, Aphria retained an ownership position of 26.4% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares. The transaction also included a call/put option agreement for the remainder of the Common Shares in the Company owned by Aphria.

On July 23, 2018, Aphria entered into a lock-up agreement preventing them from selling the next tranche of Liberty shares owned by Aphria that would become freely tradeable on July 26, 2018, for a period of 18 months. On September 6, 2018, Aphria entered into a share purchase agreement with a group of buyers, wherein it completed the sale of the shares making up 100% of its outstanding interest in Liberty, in exchange for a five-year promissory note due September 6, 2023, bearing interest at 12% per annum and in the amount of $59,097,986. Aphria retained an irrevocable option to repurchase its shares in Liberty from the buyers for a period of up to five years, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions.

Following the RTO, Liberty and Aphria entered into several commercial agreements, but all were terminated in October 2018 prior to Aphria's listing on the New York Stock Exchange in November 2018. Under the terms of the termination agreement, Aphria provided a "Sell Through Period" in which Liberty was able to continue selling their remaining inventory of Aphria, Solei, and RIFF branded products.

All ties between Aphria and Liberty Health ended on February 19, 2019, when Aphria announced it had decided that the option to repurchase its Liberty shares represented a non-essential holding and was not in keeping with a renewed focus on its strategic plan and a commitment to enhance its corporate governance practices. Accordingly, the independent members of the Aphria's Board of Directors unanimously approved the Early Termination and Liquidation wherein Aphria received cash consideration (the "Consideration") of $47.4 million and a possible additional $10 million if the counterparties monetized the Liberty shares underlying the terminated option within six months. Jefferies LLC acted as financial advisor to the Aphria.

Liberty benefited immensely from Aphria's expertise in growing marijuana. After all, Aphria was started by nurserymen from Leamington, Ontario, and Aphria claimed it was the lowest cost producer of cannabis in Canada. The total separation of Liberty Health from Aphria was very, very positive for LHSIF shareholders because, soon after the separation, investors began to seriously question Aphria's accounting practices. Investor suspicion regarding Aphria's accounting for acquisitions led to a major management upheaval wherein the founders were ousted. Since the separation, Aphria has been the subject of numerous lawsuits concerning insider dealings and has specialized in producing horrible financial results. As a result of Aphria's well-publicized troubles, Aphria's stock has been under unrelenting downward pressure. APHA now trades for $2.83 and is down 71% since the Liberty separation.

Much more information about Aphria can be obtained by reading Seeking Alpha articles I wrote about it. Truth be told, Liberty shareholders should, like Martin Luther King, Jr., shout, "Free at last, free at last, thank God almighty we are free at last."

Jettisoning Assets

Liberty management has been working overtime to shed assets acquired during the Aphria era and shore up its balance sheet. Liberty sold its Chestnut Hill Tree Farm, CHT, facility in Florida for $14.65 million and recognized a gain of $14.3 million.

It also sold its Ohio joint venture and dispensary license interests for $100,000. These were interests they had entered into with the Schottenstein Group. The Ohio assets sold consisted of 50% of Liberty's indirect 50.1% interests in each of three joint ventures, including a dispensary license operating under the trade name "Mad River Remedies" and a provisional processing license. In announcing the sale Interim CEO Victor Mancebo said Liberty's focus had shifted to its 387-acre 360-degree Innovation Campus and bringing 190,000 square feet of greenhouses online. Liberty's total loss on its foray into Ohio's medical marijuana industry was $166,275. The fact that Liberty decided to pack its bags and leave Ohio is a positive sign; and, the fact it was able to escape with a modest loss is a cherry on the top!

Liberty is in the process of trying to retreat from Massachusetts where on March 27, 2018, Liberty agreed to acquire a 75% ownership interest in Massachusetts-based William Noyes Webster Foundation Inc. ("WNWF") for $16 million, pursuant to a binding term sheet. As part of the transaction, the Liberty agreed to lend $2,277,411 to WNWF under a promissory note accruing 5% interest annually. The promissory note was payable to Liberty either on the completion of closing (and credited against the purchase price) or on March 27, 2019, if earlier than closing. During the year ended February 28, 2019, Liberty recognized a provision on the promissory note of C$2,999,122.

As of November 30, 2019, the WNWF promissory note was in default and Liberty was in negotiations regarding the restructuring of this outstanding obligation. Totally charging off this note and retreating from Massachusetts would be much better for LHSIF shareholders than Liberty entering the marijuana business in Massachusetts.

Gainesville, Florida is Liberty's headquarters and home to the University of Florida's whose football field is known as "The Swamp" because that is where opponents come to die at in the jaws of the gators that rule! Hopefully, Liberty management has learned its lesson about the swamps that await them outside of Florida. LHSIF shareholders would be best served if Liberty confines itself to Florida where it has a long runway.

Liberty Health Sciences Financials

Liberty's first financial report covered the period from May 1, 2017, to February 28, 2018, and it was not pretty. It showed sales for those 10 months of C$605,273, operating expenses of C$9,820,096, non-operating expenses of C$19,630,647, a net loss of C$28,845,506, and a net comprehensive loss after foreign currency adjustment of C$31,295,236. The only positive things that could be said about Liberty's first published financial statements were that (1) its balance sheet balanced, meaning its assets equaled its liabilities plus equity, and (2) the balance sheet showed the company had C$26,145,379 in cash and term deposits.

Liberty's first full-year report was its Fiscal 2919 report covering the 12 months ended February 28, 2019. The picture it painted was also not good. In fact, the outside auditors in rendering their opinion stated there was material uncertainty regarding Liberty's ability to survive as a going concern. The auditors noted that Liberty incurred a net comprehensive loss of $22,293,815 during the year ended February 28, 2019, and as of that date, had an accumulated deficit of $50,661,123 and negative cash flows from operating activities of $14,286,723 for the year ended February 28, 2019. The auditors went on to say, "these events or conditions, along with other matters indicate that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on Liberty's ability to continue as a going concern." Despite those reservations, the auditors issued an unqualified opinion.

The most recently published financial report reveals a remarkable turnaround for Liberty. It is as if a butterfly has emerged from its cocoon!

For the nine months ended November 30, 2019, Liberty reported sales of C$32.3 million, up C$25.8 or 385%, from the comparable nine months in 2018. Its reported net income after taxes was C$27.7 compared to a loss of C$13.4 million.

Liberty showed shareholders' equity of C$141.3 million at the end of November 2019 and that was up from C$113.3 million shown in November 2018. All of the C$28.0 growth was internally generated since no additional shares were issued.

If the after-tax impact of the one-time gains from the sale of the Chesnut Hill property and Ohio investments is removed for normalization purposes, then Liberty's recent after-tax income would be reduced to about C$18.3. Such a profit would represent a C$31.7 million turnaround from the nine months ended November 30, 2018.

Liberty also recorded a positive free operating cash flow of C$4.5 million for the nine months ending November 2019; however, that was more than explained by the Chesnut Hill and Ohio deals. Cash and cash equivalents amounted to a healthy C$28.5 million on November 30, 2019.

Closer inspection of the quarterly results shows steady improvement in sales from C$5.5 million in 2020 Q1, to C$10.6 million in 2020 Q2, and to C$16.1 million in 2020 Q3. Quarterly net income before taxes rose from a loss of C$3.2 million to a profit of C$8.8 (excluding Chesnut sale) to a profit of C$21.2 million.

Liberty's recent nine-month earnings translate to after-tax earnings per share of C$0.08. If Liberty's performance in the final quarter of its Fiscal year ending February 29, 2020 matches, its prior quarter then it should report earnings after taxes of about C$13.8 for the quarter and about C$41.5 million for its Fiscal 2020. That projection would yield earnings per share of about C$0.12 or $0.09.

Liberty's Capital Structure

Liberty's first published financial statements showed it had capital, contributed surplus and reserves of C$120.8. The early organizers, therefore, directly or indirectly paid about C$0.40 per share, since there were 303,358,348 shares shown to be outstanding.

Liberty's most recently published November 30, 2019, financial statements showed it had 345,290,635 common shares outstanding, of which 3,299,998 were held under escrow. An examination of the dollar amounts of share capital and contributed surplus indicate that the original investors who contributed the capital did so at an average price of C$0.449 which is just slightly below where the stock currently trades. Liberty's stock was not watered down by greedy promoters like almost every other cannabis company that went public on the Canadian Securities Exchange. Nor did Liberty issue just a small percentage of its stock to artificially inflate the share price. Liberty also did not engage in the megalomaniacal creation of super voting shares and multiple voting shares that allow insiders to control corporations in perpetuity. Liberty Health stands out as an example of what corporate structures were like before financial imagineers took charge.

The number of shares outstanding has remained the same since February 28, 2019. Of its total common shares, 303,358,348 were issued in the beginning, 25,555,875 were issued in May 2018 in a bought deal financing at a price of $0.90 per share. An additional 10,092,583 shares were issued in July 2018 at a price of $0.93 per share to settle a debt with Thermo Energy Systems for construction services on Liberty's 360 Innovation Campus.

Liberty also has issued warrants, stock options and debentures convertible into stock. These are not a threat to dilute shareholder equity because they total less than 10% of the shares currently outstanding, many are near expiration and exercise prices are generally above the current price at which LHSIF is trading. The debentures mature in November 2020 and their exercise price is C$2.00 ($1.51). There are 11,157,492 vested and exercisable options that expire from July 2022 through October 2024 and carry exercise prices ranging from C$0.22 to C$$1.62. Only 300,000 are in the money at the lowest price. There are also 33,015,944 warrants vested and exercisable of which there 1,533,352 at C$0.90, 22,074,931 at C$1.10 and 9,407,661 at C$2.07. The warrants with the two lowest exercise prices expire on May 10, 2020. Another batch of 1,533,352 broker warrants are outstanding and their strike price is C$0.90 per share.

Growth in Customers and Dispensaries

Liberty operates 23 dispensaries in Florida as of February 28, 2020. These retail sites dispense capsules, concentrates, distillates, devices, flower, oral solutions, pods, topicals, transdermals and vaporizer cartridges. Management has stated they intend to have 29 dispensaries operating by February 2021. In addition to its retail stores, Liberty offers free delivery from six hubs. It accepts the CanPay debit card.

Liberty is the second largest dispenser of flower in Florida. In the three months ended February 29, 2020, it sold 34,777 ounces of flower. Its sales of flower were 48% above its the third largest seller which was Curaleaf (CURL), which sold 23,456 ounces. In fourth place was AltMed Florida which sold 23,232 ounces. The largest seller was the cannabis king of Florida, Trulieve, which sold 134,729 ounces during the same three months.

A personal trip to one of Liberty's dispensaries revealed an attractive store within walking distance of Walmart and Sam's Club that had good signage, abundant parking and easy access for the handicapped. The inside of the dispensary was well lit and organized to properly display the various products available. The staffs were well groomed, knowledgeable, helpful and enthusiastic about the Liberty Health and its products. They seemed to have been well trained. Previously I had purchased products from Liberty Health for home delivery and those buys went smoothly. The products were delivered on time by a pleasant driver of an unmarked vehicle who knowingly accepted my CanPay debit card.

As of November 30, 2019, Liberty reported 36,097 active patients, up an impressive 149% from the 14,499 reported a year earlier. For the same time period, the number of active medical marijuana patients in Florida grew by 85%. Liberty's customer base now represents 12.5% of marijuana patients compared to 9.3% a year ago. Given the fact that the number of people with medical marijuana card IDs in Florida grows by 10,000 per month, Liberty should reach about 52,000 customers by the end of 2021; 67,000 by 2022; 82,000 by 2023; 97,000 by 2024.

The average transaction in 2020 Q3 amounted to $117 compared to $126 in 2019 Q3. The average transaction size, number of customers and sales figures indicates that the typical Liberty customer makes a purchase 1.4 times per month.

Liberty Earnings Forecast

Liberty's total revenue can be forecast by considering the size of a typical transaction along with the number of customers and their purchase frequency. If the frequency of transactions and dollar size remain identical to what Liberty currently reports and Liberty achieves the above forecasted number of customers, it will have total revenue of $78.5 million in 2021, $110 million in 2022; $124 million in 2023; and $147 million in 2024.

Liberty's 2020 Q3 and nine-month reported results were assumed to be indicative of relationships that would exist going forward. For example, cost of goods sold was forecast to remain at 38.7% of total revenue, the tax rate was forecast to stay at 35.4%, the biological adjustments were forecast to equal 130.6% of total revenue, operating expenses were forecast at 46% of total revenue, non-operating expenses were forecast to remain at 13% of total revenue, and shares outstanding were expected to remain at 345.3 million.

The following table shows Liberty's earnings per share forecast based on the aforementioned assumptions. Liberty has already reported nine-month earnings per share, EPS, of C$0.08 through November 30, 2019. If it earns as much in its quarter ending February 29, 2020, as it reported in its most recent quarter, it will publish earnings per share of about $0.09.

Based on the aforementioned assumptions, the above table shows Liberty should have earnings per share of $0.21 in 2021, $0.25 in 2022, $0.31 in 2023, and $0.37 in 2024. At its closing price of $0.355 on March 6, 2020, LHSIF is trading at 3.9 times this fiscal year's earnings per share, 1.7 times 2021 EPS, 1.4 times 2022 EPS, 1.1 times 2023 EPS, and 1.0 times 2024 EPS.

LHSIF's book value is about $0.32, so it is trading at 90.1% of its book value. By comparison, Liberty's Florida competitors Trulieve (OTCPK:TCNNF) and Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF) have stocks selling at 3.6 times and 5.2 times their respective book values.

The above numbers suggest that someone should probably contact the "Oracle of Omaha", Warren Buffett, and see if he wants to buy some shares. Liberty certainly meets his criterion of being cheap. Buffett's mentor Benjamin Graham would also consider LHSIF an excellent buy based on the simple fact that it is trading very close to its book value.

Liberty Health's Metamorphosis

Much of the credit for Liberty's turnaround can be attributed to CEO Victor Mancebo. The company said as much in a January 30, 2020 press release when it elevated Mancebo from interim CEO, a post he had held since February 12, 2019, to Chief Executive Officer. William Ralph Pfeiffer, Chairman of Liberty Health Sciences, said, "Victor has achieved tremendous results for the company and we are confident that he will continue to lead the company into a new era of growth. He has delivered operational excellence across all areas of the business and the Board has confidence in his ability to deliver value to our shareholders." The financials certainly support the Chairman's high praise for the job CEO Mancebo has done.

Liberty's directors and CEO correctly decided to focus on Florida. They must like the company's prospects and on January 17, 2020, an insider acquired 350,000 shares of LHSIF by exercising options with a strike price of C$0.62, which is about $0.47USD. Further evidence of management confidence is evidenced by the fact that Liberty made a US$6 million partial early redemption of its US$12 million convertible secured debentures issued in November 2017 that are due in November 2020. Those notes carry a 12% interest rate and are convertible into common shares of Liberty at C$2.00 per share. Management probably decided they were tired of paying such an exorbitant interest rate when they had a surplus of cash on their balance sheet earning nothing. By paying off $6 million in debt interest expense will be lowered by about C$79,000 per month.

The fact is that those debentures are onerously secured by a perfected first priority lien on all existing and future tangible and intangible assets of the Company, including accounts receivable, inventory, equipment, permits, subject only to customary permitted liens and provided that no security interest shall attach to any property or asset (tangible and intangible) which violates or creates a default under any contract to which the Company or any subsidiary is a party. The first priority security interest includes a general security agreement covering and a mortgage over the Company's Liberty 360 Innovation Campus property. Such a high interest rate and onerous security terms (that included everything but the kitchen sink) are certainly not appropriate given Liberty's current financial results. Only the management of a company on the brink of bankruptcy would find such debenture terms acceptable. A 12% rate in today's market is unconscionable.

Technical View

Liberty's common shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") where they began trading on July 26, 2017, under the symbol "LHS." In the United States Liberty began trading on the OTC Markets OTCQX Best Market ("OTCQX") on December 4, 2017, under the symbol LHSIF and on its first day of trading it closed at $1.28.

Since LHSIF began trading on the OTC, its highest close has been $1.84 on January 2, 2018. Its lowest close has been $0.2790 on September 27, 2019. During the past 52 weeks, LHSIF has traded as high as $0.7820 on March 18, 2019, and as low as $0.2560 on October 2, 2019.

LHSIF's close on March 6, 2020, of $0.355 was below its 50,100,150 and 200-day daily moving averages, DMA. Its 50-day DMA is $0.476, 100 DMA is $0.439, 150 DMA is $0.406 and its 200 DMA is $0.422. Importantly it broke below its 200 DMA in mid-February and has been unable to recover. These daily moving averages, which once served as support, now offer nearby resistance.

While the daily moving averages offer nearby resistance, the 100, 150 and 200 weekly moving averages, WMA, are quite far away. LHSIF's 100 WMA is $0.62, its 150 WMA is $0.77, and its 200 WMA is $0.74.

This brief technical analysis suggests that if LHSIF can rise above its 50 DMA of $0.476 then it could have clear sailing until it reached the 100 WMA at $0.62. Such a move would represent a gain of 74.6% from LHSIF's recent close.

Suggestions for Liberty Management

There are at least four things that Liberty management could do right now that would benefit shareholders and the price of LHSIF. First, do a 1 for 3 reverse stock split and get LHSIF out of the penny stock badlands. Such a move would still leave 115.1 million shares outstanding to trade. Experienced investors have learned to avoid stocks selling below $1 like the plague and numerous advisors are not allowed to buy stocks below a low price such as $5 and certainly $1. The New York Stock Exchange actually delists stocks that trade below $1 for 30 consecutive trading days.

A second suggestion is that Liberty Health Sciences should start reporting financial results in US currency instead of the Canadian dollar. This action would thereby accurately reflect the fact that all its sales and most of its shareholders are in the United States. Furthermore, Liberty needs to distance itself from being categorized as a Canadian cannabis company, since those companies have well-earned, horrible reputations in the investment community.

Thirdly, Liberty Health needs to change its Fiscal year end from February 28th to December 31st. Most people cannot comprehend how a quarter that ends on May 31, 2019, can be referred to as Q1 of Fiscal 2020. This is a simple change that will prevent needless confusion and help analysts do comparative analysis.

My fourth suggestion is that management should state that for the foreseeable future it intends to focus entirely on Florida. Liberty's successful retreat from Ohio and its on-going attempt to withdraw from Massachusetts are steps in the right direction. A laser like focus on Florida will provide great comfort to shareholders such as myself who firmly believe the MSO model is fatally flawed.

Conclusion

Liberty Health Sciences market capitalization of $122.6 million (345,319,508 shares X $0.355) grossly undervalues the company. Unlike most of its publicly held peers, there is not an avalanche of locked-up stock waiting to flood a thinly traded stock on the over the counter market. If fact, there are NO locked-up shares of LHSIF and on an average day 749,029 LHSIF shares trade on the OTC market.

Liberty's most recent financial reports show a company that has apparently turned the corner and has the wind at its back thanks to a growing presence in arguably the most lucrative medical marijuana market in the United States. Liberty management has uncluttered its balance sheet and now has perhaps the most pristine marijuana company balance sheet in the United States. Unlike virtually all other companies in the marijuana industry, Liberty has NO GOODWILL littering its balance sheet. Goodwill on a cannabis company balance sheet is a misnomer; it should be called "Chargeoffs in Waiting."

LHSIF trades at 90.1% of its book value and at a PE ratio of only 3.9 times its trailing twelve-month after-tax earnings per share. The earnings outlook for Liberty suggests that LHSIF is actually trading at an incredibly low 1.7 times Liberty Health Sciences likely 2021 earnings per share.

I believe that LHSIF is an excellent investment. Its share price could easily experience a tenfold increase in the next few years. An increase of that magnitude implies a price of $3.55 a share and only 9.6 times Liberty Health Sciences estimated earnings per share for 2024.

