JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) Management Presents at J.P. Morgan 2020 Industrials Conference (Transcript)

Robin Hayes

Thanks, Dave and -- I am sorry, Dave, cut me off. Thanks, Dave, and good morning, everyone, and thanks to everyone listening on the webcast. First of all, let me start out with a huge thank you to our amazing crew members out there in the operation. I am so proud of your professionalism and humanity, and taking care of our customers, particularly over the last few weeks.

To start, I just want to stress to remind everyone that our priority is looking after the safety and health of both our customers and crew members. We are taking all measures necessary to protect them and we are following closely the directives from the CDC.

I want to remind anyone listening that it’s safe to fly. We have taken measures to ensure our aircraft and airports are clean. We have adjusted service routines where we need to. And I will also remind everyone that our aircraft are equipped with hospital grade filters. Our crew members are also trained to handle any issues that arise and are supported by a well-trained medical team on the ground.

With that, I’d like to start with the 8-K that we filed as a presentation on our Investor Relations website yesterday. I’d like to over the next 10 minutes, 15 minutes or so go through some thoughts around the current environment and talk about the actions that we are taking to protect JetBlue.

I will go through the -- and provide an overview of the strength of our balance sheet. And also remind everyone of everything we are doing to create long-term shareholder value for our owners of JetBlue.

I think it goes without saying, we are navigating right now in very uncertain times. But I will also remind everyone and point out that the leadership team of JetBlue is extremely experienced at navigating these types of events.

We have been through the first Gulf War. We have been through 9/11. And we have been through the 2008-2009 financial crisis. All of these have bought great degrees of volatility. This will not be the last time either that the airline industry goes through the challenges that we face in front of us.

JetBlue though is better positioned to withstand something like this than we ever JetBlue, though, it’s better positioned to withstand something like this than we ever had been before. We spent the last 10 years, building the balance sheet and getting ready for an event like this.

We are taking action, we are looking at all sorts of scenarios and I feel very comfortable about where we are with our liquidity and the strength of our balance sheet and margins. I am also very proud of the conservative way that we have managed our business, protecting our crew members, our customers and the financial health of JetBlue.

So I’d like to start on slide four of the presentation. Over the last couple of weeks, the demand environment has deteriorated significantly. In fact, when I look at how the demand has deteriorated last couple of weeks, it appears to be worse than what we saw after 9/11.

Given the uncertainty of the impact, the speed of events and the dynamic nature of what’s going on, JetBlue has withdrawn the first quarter and full year 2020 guidance. We think it’s prudent holding off, issuing new guidance until the situation stabilized -- stabilizes, which it hasn’t yet.

As you would expect, managing our business, considering a scenario when revenues are down is something that is very important. Until late February, we were feeling very good. In fact, we were tracking to the higher end of our monthly and annual EPS guide. Even before, we took account of our lower fuel.

Until late February, we were very pleased with our prior RASM trends for Q1, and in fact, we were tracking to the midpoint of our original guidance of north of 3%, even with higher completion factor due to the good weather.

CASM ex-fuel also benefited from this higher completion factor and the many initiatives that we talked about before. And we had delivered on a very solid operation for the first two months of the year. In fact, we were number five out of 10 in the country for on time and number one for the completion factor. However, all that changed very, very dramatically in late February.

When this event started or when we started, let’s say, the JetBlue our -- on the 25th of February, our first quarter was booked to 87% and our second quarter was booked to 22%. Since then we have seen a very significant and dramatic decline in forward bookings.

Given these trends we have announced yesterday that we expected the negative impact to our Q1 RASM to be at least 6 points. Current trends remain very fluid and we would expect to see these carrying into Q2.

I’d like to talk about some of the actions that we are taking now to address this. We have already announced an initial 5% capacity reduction, which took effect immediately through to early May.

We are also reducing CapEx and suspending all future share repurchases. We have acted quickly to reduce operating costs and we are working with over 150 of our business partners at both reducing costs and delaying payment terms.

We have also reviewing aircraft maintenance costs given that we expect lower utilization over the coming months. We have already launched voluntary time-off scheme across JetBlue and the leadership team of JetBlue is taking a temporary pay cut until we work through this. We are going to leaving no stone unturned as we navigate this once in a decade demands shock.

We are also watching the capacity environment very, very closely and we won’t hesitate to take future action. The goal right now is to protect revenue and preserve liquidity, if this becomes a prolonged event. We expect an update of our first quarter ahead of our next earnings call in April.

Moving onto slide five now. We have one of the strongest balance sheets in the industry. At the close of Friday last week, we had about $1.2 billion in cash and cash equivalents. Our cash position is significantly above our liquidity target of 10% to 12% of full year 2019.

As we close 2019, just a reminder, our adjusted debt-to-cap ratio was 34% and well within our target 30% to 40%. As we close 2019, our adjusted net debt-to-EBITDA was 0.9 times, amongst the lowest in our peer group.

We also have access to additional sources of capital should we need them. We have an undrawn revolver commitment of $550 million and 34% of our fleet is unencumbered, a very, very different to when we went through this in 2008 and 2009.

Our priority remains, as I said earlier, the safety of our crew members and customers as well as the financial safety of JetBlue, which involves us managing our business to preserve liquidity.

Moving onto slide six now. I’d like to take a step back and highlight the progress that we have made in reducing our debt. We are positioned than anytime we have been in our 20-year history. We manage our company conservatively in how we think about post balance sheet and liquidity.

I have also been delighted with the improvements to our credit rating, a rating that has continued to be raised by three rating agencies, including a recent update by Fitch in the last month. Our credit rating has improved four notch -- the fact that our credit rating has improved four notches speaks highly for the prudent philosophy behind managing our fortress balance sheet.

On to slide seven. Last, of course, everyone is focused on the short-term, we are also pleased with all the actions we are taking to deliver on our longer term commitments and our longer term commitment to shareholder value. This uncertainty, although, when we face it now looks daunting, it will pass and we remain very confident in our future.

Of course we are managing all the scenarios in the short-term, but we are continuing to work to create shareholder value in the long-term. We have our five plan -- we have our plan with our five building blocks and our crew members are still focused on executing those.

The dollar contribution of these building blocks will of course be affected in the near-term by what we are going through now. But we continue to execute our revenue building blocks of network allocation and products. The revenue environment is evolving quickly, but we still expect initiatives that will add incremental revenue to our P&L, which we originally said, was around $250 million in 2020.

We are very pleased with the progress we are making in the cost building blocks. At the earnings call, we announced $314 million from our structural cost program, above our original target of $250 million to $300 million. I am pleased that we executed this program during the solid macroeconomic backdrop, because it’s helping us to prepare for what’s in front of us today.

In terms of fleet and capital allocation, we originally guided 3% efficiency improvement in 2020 from both restyling and the efficiency of the neos. This environment underscores the importance of improving our margins in good times. Executing on the building blocks we will continue to help us protect margins and deliver on our financial health.

Moving onto slide eight -- moving onto slide nine, I am sorry, which is our Plan Beyond 2020. As I say, right now the main focus is managing the near-term and the impact of the Coronavirus. But we are also building out the next three year plan and we are excited about what we see.

Our aim is to continue to grow EPS and deliver on superior margins. Key areas of this would include adding more relevance to our largest focused cities, investing in our new and fuel efficient fleet, and adding depth and breadth of our schedules in our network.

We are also making great progress in our areas of loyalty and JetBlue Travel Products, and we will be sharing more details of those in the future. Costs managing external spend, increasing productivity, leveraging technology should allow us to sustain a not to 1% CASM ex-fuel goal over the cycle.

In closing, I believe the industry environment highlights the importance of executing our long-term plan to strengthen our margins and balance sheet. I want to emphasize again our fortress balance sheet and liquidity position, which will allow us to withstand the current demand environment. We remain focused on safety and taking actions to manage the near-term challenges and headwinds that we face, and we will stay flexible as the impact of the Coronavirus unfolds.

Again, most importantly of all, a shout out and a thank you to our 23,000 crew members who are going to work today and delivering the JetBlue experience, inspiring humanity, which has never been more important than in our 20 years of history. I’d also like to thank our owners and investors for your support as we have gone through this.

With that, Steve, Dave and I are happy to take your questions, Jamie.

That’s great and I think I actually had my own line muted all this time. I didn’t realize that was unnecessary. That’s good because the dogs have been barking in the background. So a question for Steve, for years and this predates your time at the company, JetBlue had a cost problem. It was the primary area of pushback from investors during those times that we were recommending the stock. The question that I am getting from investors today is two-fold. One, does the current environment in any way challenge the structural cost story post-virus after we get through this? And second, while JetBlue has proven finally that it really can control costs and we have given you a lot of credit for that. Why should we be confident that -- you are able to control costs while growing, why should we be confident that you know how to control costs when shrinking?

Steve Priest

Jamie, you broke out for a moment, although, you had back on mute. We heard near to the point where you said, I am getting two questions from…

Jamie Baker

Okay. Yeah. The first part of the question, Steve, does the current environment in any way challenge the structural cost story post-virus? And second, while you have proven your debt highly adept to cost control while growing, why should we be confident that you know had a control CASM when shrinking?

Steve Priest

So, Jamie, I am sorry to do this. We -- I had the back end of your question, which was, if you can’t be confident about managing CASM when you are growing up and what about when you are shrinking, but we didn’t hear the first part of your question.

Jamie Baker

Is there -- why don’t you just tell me the name of the movie you would like to hear. The question is, does the current environment challenge the structural cost story post-virus? Did you get that? Wow, you got there? Now I don’t hear anything?

Steve Priest

Okay. I am being incredibly focused on that and that’s exactly what we have been doing over the last two years and just to reemphasize to all of the listeners on the webcast. We outperformed the whole of the rest of the industry for the year-on-year cost performance in 2019.

To the country in terms of your question, Jamie, this is a time where one doubles stand on the top structure because we are going to this with a position of strength, but it’s more important than ever that we are very aggressive in terms of our cost structure.

And as Robin pointed out in terms of his prepared remarks, particularly pertaining to liquidity, one of the biggest drivers on that is our focus on our operating costs with an enormous focus on discretionary spend.

And as you alluded to, we are double daunting on our external spend with our business partners. We spend over $2 billion on that every year. And the labor cost that we have across JetBlue in terms of high-end benefits for our crew members both in our front-line and support continue to focus on how we double down on the technology and drive productivity in our business and also the voluntary time off programs as we go through this.

I am very thankful as for all of our crew members for the work they have done over the last two years that really puts in our position of strength. And I have no doubt that we will continue the momentum that we started go into this situation and will come out the other side continue to business strength on the CASM ex aspirations.

Jamie Baker

Thank you for that, Steve. What’s your current estimate in terms of the percent of revenue, not traffic, but revenue coming from corporate flyers? I am asking because, the debate is whether JetBlue might be better positioned than some of your higher cost competitors given that it appears consumers can be price stimulated to overcome their aversion to air travel?

Steve Priest

Let me couple those, let’s say…

Jamie Baker

David Fintzen

Your question, what’s your estimate in terms of the percent of revenue coming from corporate flyers asking because the debate is whether JetBlue is actually a better positioned than some of your higher cost competitors, given it appears consumers can be price stimulated to overcome their version of commercial air travel? Maybe I will turn that over to Dave Clark to talk a little bit about our business needs leisure mix and position of that?

Dave Clark

Sure. Thanks for the question. In general JetBlue is about 80% leisure, about 20% business. This environment in the past few weeks have been very dynamic and has been changing from what week to week.

At the beginning we were seeing actually a larger impact of leisure business, but in the past week with many corporate events being canceled, many big conventions being canceled and the change to a number of corporate travel policies, we have seen the business side come down and roughly match for us same pressure we are feeling on leisure. So we will see how this moves going forward but as of the latest the two market segments were roughly equally impacted for us.

David Fintzen

I will move on to your third e-mailed question. And this one was one of your competitors this morning suggested they would emerge from the downturn with higher margins than they went in with in part because of idle fleet time gave them time to accelerate some aircraft initiatives. You obviously don’t have as much of a complex -- as complex of a fleet. Is there any silver lining in terms of reducing near-term capacity, anything you can do to further strengthen your structural margins or is this really just an exercise in hunkering down in the proverbial bunker?

Steve Priest

I will pick that one up, Jamie. I think, what I would say is, again, we are coming into this with a position of strength and we are acting decisively. So you saw us come out immediately with capacity reductions with regards to April.

We are monitoring this on a day-to-day basis and the key thing for us is that when we think about capacity, we do this in good time associated with crew scheduling to make sure that we continue to think about the associated costs in JetBlue, and then, obviously, how that obviously turns into margins going forward.

So, I think, going into this with regard to the fleet that we have, the margins that we have continue to drive momentum with coming into this event. The key -- one of the key levers we have is capacity and aircraft utilization that Dave and the team are looking extensively at. And the other thing, I would say is, from the cost side that I talked about going into this again with a position of strength and then coming out the other side.

So, as I sort of see this not sure about the timing of this event, but I see this as a sorts of a blip in terms of the horizon of how we are going to come out the other side and continue the momentum that we laid out at our 2018 Investor Day about making sure that we progress above averages industry margins and ultimately towards superior margins going forward.

David Fintzen

Okay. Thanks, Steve. I will go onto the next one. Not as -- Jamie’s question, not as familiar with the pilot contract obviously sensitive to labor at the moment. Are there any contractual impediments to reducing the headcount?

Robin Hayes

I will take that one. We have been very aggressive at going out with voluntary time off and I am optimistic that we can even with the future capacity can’t achieve this through voluntary means. That is our preference and our goal, and we have already for example had a very significant interest in in-flight for voluntary time off.

So that’s what we are focused on right now. In terms of the contractual provision of our pilot contract then we do have the ability to do that if we want, but our preference is to try and accomplish this all through voluntary means.

David Fintzen

Thanks, Robin. Next question is about loyalty and so Jamie’s question is, having -- does having a smaller loyalty program puts you at a disadvantage, should you need to pursue a forward mileage sale?

Robin Hayes

I will take that again. First of all, I am very pleased with how fast our loyalty program has grown over the last few years. I mean, the credit card -- the new credit card agreement that we put in place, plus our continued focus on business and corporate travelers has been really important.

I think related to the size and the program of our airlines, clearly, that is an option, but we have a whole number of liquidity levers that that I would look at that we could go to before we got to the contact of buying going forward. We have a very strong balance sheet and thankfully that gives us a lot of option.

David Fintzen

Okay. Great. Moving on to the next one, situation is fluid and we are in the early innings, should investors be thinking at all about further industry consolidation or would that be a waste of time for us?

Robin Hayes

No. I think this event is very similar to 9/11 in terms of the psychology of what’s driving it. It’s a fear based event. The economics of the industry -- obviously a very significant impact that we are looking at, I think, the fundamentals, the industry particularly in the U.S. are good. So I don’t know if this changes toward the landscape. Some of that I think well flat concerns on lack of competitiveness of the industry in certain areas will apply again once we are through this.

So I am not sure if it makes a big difference to the M&A environment. I will say all the work that we and the U.S. industry have done in the last 10 years, I think, will mean the U.S. industry is positioned well out of this. Clearly, I think, we are all expecting another -- a number of other international airlines not to make it through this.

David Fintzen

Okay. Great. I will keep moving here. And then at what point do you potentially lean in OEMs to adjust the delivery schedule?

Steve Priest

I think, again, I will put its went up. We already are sort of leaning into our OEM partners as we are with our others business partners to have extensive discussions. We enjoy great relations with a significant number of our business plans across JetBlue.

We are -- it’s not it’s not just about delivery stream, but it’s also about deposits that you are such a proud new aircraft as you go forward, we obviously have our restarting initiative. So we are going deeper in all of those and have an extensive discussions with our partners as we go through that. If we end up in a position where we end up talking about just also anything then we will be the -- we will obviously close out the market, but we are just working through all of that at the moment.

