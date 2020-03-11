3 REITs To The Rescue: The Coronavirus Edition

Now is the time to take advantage of Mr. Market’s lack of knowledge when it comes to REITs and their highly predictable (and dependable) dividends.

We’ll continue to provide up-to-date coverage in order to help you navigate the market.

In this article, I’ll provide you with a list of three REITs I purchased shares of this week.

Remember Madonna’s song, “Material World?” It was the one with the chorus that went like this:

‘Cause we are living in a material world And I am a material girl You know that we are living in a material world And I am a material girl.

With all due respect to the so-called Queen of Pop, I’ve got to disagree with her conclusion. Materialism may have been the thing in the 1980s, but it’s passé now.

These days, it’s all about a digital world.

We’ve got our digital communications, our digital work capabilities, our digital shopping, even our digital friends. Everything seems to be available online in 2020.

As such, we have a bad habit of forgetting the value of more concrete investments.

In that case, it really would be suitable to substitute “digital” for “material” in Madonna’s song. Because – not to get all preachy, but… – there’s actually more to life than the current craze.

I’m not trying to discourage investing in the cloud or online capabilities and services any more than I’m saying material things are always negatives. Both can be quite profitable, and in more ways than one.

But so can the things money can’t buy, and those brick-and-mortar, solid, tangible real estate investment trusts (REITs) that money can.

Diversification Pays Dividends

I recently published an article on proper asset allocation, writing how:

“I’ve written about the power of diversification before. But considering how the markets are performing these days, it seems very worthwhile to write about it again. “I know investments have been crashing almost unilaterally since Monday, Feb. 24. After the closing bell, CNBC was publishing pieces such as ‘Dow Plunges 1,000 Points on Coronavirus Fears, 3.5% Drop Is Worst in Two Years.’ And ‘10-Year Treasury Yield Falls to Three-Year Low on Coronavirus Fears, 30-Year Rate Hits Record Low.’”

And then there was:

“I know we think we can somehow better handle life when we obsess. But it’s much better, easier, and more effective – not to mention healthier in a financial, mental, and probably physical sense as well – to simply create a portfolio full of well-researched, carefully tailored, wide-ranging investments. “In other words, you want to amass yourself a diversified collection of money-making and money-saving assets. “That plan does all the obsessing for you, leaving you with little more to do than to sleep well at night… even when everyone else thinks the world is falling apart.”

That’s why, as I said before, the digital world almost certainly deserves a place in such a portfolio. But so do REITs.

For one thing, most of them balance out the digital world, providing what online opportunities can’t. Therefore, if and when Internet companies take a tumble – outside of an out-and-out market crash that tanks everything, of course. (Which, incidentally, we’re going to recover from) – physical office space, apartments, and other such properties can still prop a portfolio up.

For another, as an asset class, they just make for phenomenal holdings, as I’m more than happy to explain.

REITs to the Rescue

When you buy into REITs, you buy into real estate, something that everyone needs to some degree or another. Always have, always will.

In late 2017, Bond Street Partners Cofounder James Harris wrote for Entrepreneur how:

“History continues to prove that the longer you hold onto your real estate, the more money you will make. The housing market has always recovered from past bubbles that caused home appreciation to slip, and for those who held (onto) their investments during those uncertain times, prices have returned to normal, and appreciation is back on track.”

Now, he was specifically referring to homeownership, which is oftentimes a great idea. However, it’s amateur hour compared to what REITs do via full-time management and corporation-sized buying abilities.

They’re full of highly-trained individuals who are very motivated to keep their companies growing steadily and stably over time. Which, of course, means your investment will grow steadily and stably over time too.

As for this time right now, I don’t care what the markets are trying to tell you. Most REITs simply are not going to be affected very long by the coronavirus.

It’s true that certain property sectors are seeing more short-term volatility than others. And hotels and gaming are experiencing some actual woes.

Due to precautionary cancellations, lodging REITs have been revising their 2020 guidance downward. And considering the money they’ve already lost and probably will continue to lose before this panic dies down, we’ve taken action of our own.

The entire lodging and gaming sectors are now speculative buys only in our view.

Those two segments aside though, the value proposition for real estate is rooted in long-term price appreciation. Which means, as a sector, it’s going to go back up.

Just you wait and see.

The REIT Reality

To be sure, since REITs are publicly-traded stocks, there can be a disconnect between perception and reality.

For instance: The disconnect that the world is ending vs. the reality that it’s not. And here’s some more food for thought while we’re talking about facts vs. fiction.

The primary reason to invest in income-producing real estate (i.e., REITs) is to benefit from their rental payments, which can then produce the power of compounding. Moreover, those rental payments come from supply chains that aren’t easily broken, coronavirus or not.

Even if and when we do enter into a mild recession – whether now or years down the road – most REITs should be well prepared to handle the situation. Their lower leverage and stable risk-management practices will prop them up until the profits start flowing fast again.

Let me reiterate: The coronavirus will eventually pass, just as every other epidemic or even pandemic has before it. But while you’re waiting for it to do so, try to accept this concept…

There are intense margins of safety available in one of the most dependable and predictable asset classes ever. It’s really only a matter of wondering which REITs are right for you.

So before you go all digital – or go the extreme opposite way and go off-grid altogether – consider these still-worthwhile stock market options.

As Madonna might have said with the right financial advisor, only stocks “that save their pennies make my rainy day.”

One Healthy-Looking REIT

We recently upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) from a “Buy Watch” to a flat-out “Buy.”

That was after shares slid 10% past our fair value target of $39. As explained in an iREIT on Alpha Marketplace article “We now have around 2.2% exposure to OHI. And we believe that it could be a good time to add more...”

That’s partially because of its stake in the skilled nursing facility domain. That and its current excellent entry yield of around 9.5%.

“This yield compares very favorably with all other healthcare real estate subsectors. And many leases have standard annual rent escalators of 2.5%, providing a compelling and growing return for investors.”

While many investors feared a dividend cut in 2018, OHI kept up the faith. Today, it can proudly claim 17 consecutive yearly dividend increases. With a current dividend yield of 6.5%, we consider it to be a good pick for the latest round of REIT pullbacks.

A Pipeline of Profits

Another REIT we’re buying is CyrusOne (CONE).

We know its CEO suddenly resigned. But we see good value in its development pipeline that’s worth around an additional $20 per share.

With around 476 acres of land in the U.S. and 23 in Europe, the Texas-based REIT is well-positioned to capitalize – and act quickly – on powered shell opportunities.

CONE is one of less than 10 investment-grade REITs with $1 billion in revenue and an international presence. Plus, it now has more than 4.5 MM CSF of development underway. That’s up 19% from Q4-18.

We consider this development pipeline to be a recognizable advantage, not to mention why the company’s been the subject of significant merger and acquisition (M&A) chatter.

Also, CONE’s recent decision to right-size its workforce should enhance margins. And its very strong balance sheet provides it with significant capacity to support future growth initiatives.

While we don’t consider M&A a catalyst, we believe private equity investors could benefit substantially with this bolt-on acquisition. CONE shares are down 13.5% year to date and around 15% below our fair value target of $67.

Its dividend yield is now 3.3%.

Climbing Ever Upward

One final REIT we’re buying today is Ladder Capital (LADR), an internally-managed commercial mortgage REIT with three targeted investment platforms:

Balance sheet loans – For the full-year 2019, it originated $1.5 billion in this regard, predominantly with floating rates. CMNS loans – For the full year, this segment contributed $39 million in core earnings from the sale of $1 billion of loans. Brick-and-mortar real estate – For the full year, it had $1.3 billion in investments.

Because of that multi-cylinder platform, it can zig and zag across business lines to generate steady risk-adjusted returns.

We think of it as more of a commercial bank business that pays out most of its earnings via dividends. However, one unique differentiator is how it has one of the lowest payout ratios in the peer group.

That makes the dividend all that more attractive.

Fitch recently provided LADR with a BB+ rating. This reflected its “platform as a CRE investor, conservative underwriting culture, granular portfolio and internal management structure.”

The ratings agency also is impressed by LADR’s continuing commitment to originate loans on transitional properties. Those, it says, provide for more stable bases of net interest and income.

As viewed below, LADR shares tumbled this week, triggering its yield to move closer to 8.3%.

In Closing…

As the coronavirus news continues to evolve, we’re paying close attention to the riskier REIT sectors such as lodging, malls, and gaming. And we are aware of the potential for more conference, school, and travel cancellations this month and next.

That’s why we’re maintaining underweight ratings on all these property categories.

Our larger thesis for malls hasn’t changed however. We’re only recommending REITs that have strong access to capital and sound payout ratios.

If you’ve invested in them (as I have), it’s important to maintain adequate portfolio diversification with limited exposure. And you might want to stay away from lodging and gaming REITs altogether.

But, overall, the potential for value creation within the REIT sector is elevated. We believe that investors could be rewarded for selecting high-quality REITs that are trading at deeper discounts.

Finally, keep in mind that REITs today are in much better shape to handle a recession than they were in 2008. Unlike last time – when REITs were more leveraged and unprepared for such a financial meltdown – most REITs have had ample time to stress-test and prepare for financial chaos.

While the coronavirus does represent a significant threat to the global economy, U.S. REITs have stood firm through many past threats and still delivered best-in-class returns.

Remember: Real estate appreciates in value. So, as long as you purchase quality REIT shares at adequate margins of safety, you’ll likely see attractive total returns.

Better put, now is the time to take advantage of Mr. Market’s lack of knowledge when it comes to REITs and their highly predictable (and dependable) dividends.

To quote famous investor John C. Bogle:

“Your success in investing will depend in part on your character and guts, and in part on your ability to realize at the height of ebullience and the depth of despair alike that this too shall pass.”

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LADR, OHI, CONE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.