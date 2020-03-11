Norilsk Nickel Offers 2 Strong Commodities, Yield, And Lots Of Risks

The price of nickel rose to highs in 2019 as the world's leading producing nation, Indonesia, moved forward its mineral export ban of the metal to January 1, 2020.

Source: Nickel production top countries 2019 - Statista

While Indonesian output leads the world, the Philippines is the second-leading producer. Russia is third with New Caledonia, Australia, and Canada, all in the top six.

Nickel production in Russia comes from Norilsk in Siberia. The Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCPK:NILSY) trades on the over-the-counter market. NILSY prospects and explores for mines, refines and processes minerals in Russia and around the world. The company's primary output is nickel, but it also produces palladium, copper, cobalt, rhodium, iridium, ruthenium, silver, gold, selenium, tellurium, sulfur, sodium sulfate, and sodium chloride. NILSY incorporated in 1997, with its headquarters in Moscow, Russia.

Norilsk is a leading nickel and palladium producer

The Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel is more than a mouthful for a name, but it has a market cap of $47.568 billion after the share price declined during the current risk-off environment. When it comes to Russian mining companies, Norilsk is the biggest and accounts for the lion's share of nickel ore and refined nickel output from the world's third-leading producer. Platinum group metals are a byproduct of nickel production as they occur in the ore, making Norilsk a leading producer of palladium. While Russia regards commodity production as a matter of national security and is not always forthcoming with output data, Norilsk supplies around half the world's palladium.

Norilsk also operates mines in four other countries aside from Russia, including Botswana, Australia, South Africa, and Finland.

Nickel backed off, but a potential for higher prices remains

The nickel market that trades on the London Metals Exchange had a wild ride in 2019.

Source: LME

As the chart shows, the price of three-month nickel forwards on the London Metals Exchange was at $10,525 per metric ton on January 2, 2019. When Indonesia accelerated its mineral export ban to the beginning of 2020, the price of nickel exploded to the upside, reaching a high of $18,450 per ton in early September 2019. The price slipped to close last year at $14,075. Risk-off action in markets across all asset classes caused the price of nickel forwards to decline to $12,460 per ton as of March 9.

The mineral export ban from Indonesia, the world's leading producer of the nonferrous metal, took effect on January 1, 2020. While risk-off conditions weigh the prices of base metals, the export ban is likely to keep a bid under the nickel market, which is supportive for NILSY shares.

Palladium is a bullish beast

When it comes to palladium, a byproduct of the ores, the metal has been in a bullish trend since reaching a bottom in January 2016 at $451.50 per ounce. At the start of 2019, the price of nearby palladium futures on the NYMEX division of the CME was at $1198.90 per ounce, which was a new all-time high for the metal. Palladium surpassed the previous record high of $1090 from 2001.

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart illustrates, the price of palladium rose to its most recent peak of $2815.50 per ounce in February 2020. At the $2380 level on March 10, amid the risk-off landscape in markets, palladium was still double the price level at the start of 2019. As NILSY is a significant producer of palladium, the price appreciation supports the company's earnings and share price.

Russian risk and a yield

As NILSY is a Russian company, investing in the shares requires an investor to take the risk of the country, which requires a leap of faith. Investments in emerging markets have not done well in the current environment. During risk-off periods, the investment vehicles that carry the highest degree of risk tend to do the worst. Meanwhile, the price action in NILSY remains bullish, from a long-term perspective.

Source: CQG

The chart dating back to 2001 shows that the shares appreciated from $1.07 to a high of $35.52 in February 2020. Since 2016 when the price of palladium found a bottom, NILSY shares have moved higher with the price of the platinum group metal. The recent decline in palladium in risk-off conditions sent the price of NILSY shares to $27.66 on March 9 and around the $30 level on March 10. The company also pays investors an attractive 6.5% dividend at its share price on March 10. NILSY is a liquid stock that trades an average of 77,627 shares each day.

A long position in NILSY is a proxy for nickel, palladium, and Russia. The decline in the price of NYMEX crude oil futures, which fell from $65.65 on January 8 to a low of $27.34 per barrel on March 8, will weigh on Russia's economy and increase the risk of Russian investments. However, NYMEX crude oil recovered to over $33 per barrel on March 10.

A tight stop on any long position in NILSY

I would suggest a tight stop on NILSY shares for anyone brave enough to dip a toe in the stock on the long side in the current environment. However, the Indonesian export ban on nickel and deficit in the palladium market could continue to support the prices of the nonferrous and precious metal. Nickel is a critical ingredient for steel and batteries. Palladium cleans toxins from the air as it is the primary precious metal used in gasoline-powered automobiles in catalytic converters.

At just the $30 per share level on March 10, the long-term bullish trend in NILSY shares remains intact. The first level of technical support is at around the $25 level. The risk-off action in markets has yet to challenge the bullish trend in the shares.

