Great Panther: Troubled Outlook For Tucano

Back in July 2019, I indicated that Great Panther Mining's (GPL) liquidity concerns would haunt the company's growth potential and that we needed a sizable increase in PM (read: Precious Metals) prices to witness an upward trajectory in share price. The stock has lost by more than 30% since then.

Now that PM prices are taking a gradual upward toll, it's high time we revisit an investment case in this PM producer that recently transformed from a primarily silver miner to a primarily gold producer. Based on an analysis of GPL's FY 2019 performance and the factors that have recently impacted the global PM markets, I would classify GPL as a 'hold' until there's more certainty on the macroeconomic front. Let's get into the details.

Figure-1 (Source: Global Mining Review)

GPL's mining profile and growth opportunities

[This section will discuss GPL's mining profile across its gold and silver assets portfolio. Note that since >80% of GPL's revenues are derived from gold sales, the silver production is converted into AuEq (read: gold equivalent) ounces for reporting the group's consolidated numbers. This also makes sense in the wake of a continuously improving gold/silver ratio (Figure-2).]

Figure-2 (Source: Gold Price)

Gold: In terms of gold production, Tucano is the center of GPL's attraction. In my view, GPL's acquisition of the Brazilian 'Tucano' mine has suited the company well. In 2019, total production of AuEq ounces stood at 147 Koz out of which ~124 Koz were produced at Tucano thereby enabling GPL to increase annual gold production by approximately 3 times, y/y. Since Tucano's attributable production is taken from March 2019 onward (that is, 10/12 months), I believe FY 2020 gold production will see further upside. Put it another way, if we project Q4 2019 actual production (34 Koz) on a full-year basis, then Tucano may be expected to produce ~136 Koz in 2020. However, it's worth noting that the mine's UCS pit (which was lined up for production during Q4 2019 and FY 2020) faced geotechnical issues at certain sections, and indicates that Tucano's production potential might be impaired going forward, at least in the near term. As per the company's most recent resource estimate for Tucano, GPL is pursuing remediation efforts with a consulting firm to save the 88,000 ounces of reserves at the pit. However, the outcome of this activity is uncertain and the exercise could prove to be futile. Moreover, the most recent estimate of Tucano's resource indicates that 'Measured & Indicated' and 'Inferred' resources declined by as much as 51% and 29% from the prior estimate.

The existing resource is present within 7 km2 of the Mine corridor (or <1% of the total 2,350 km2 leased area) which means that once GPL expands its exploration activities outside the 20 km2 base radius of Tucano, it could hope to discover new mineral deposits. It's encouraging that GPL is pursuing a 27,000 meters drilling program for Tucano this year and its exploration program in the area revolves around 13 in-soil anomalies (Figure-3).

Figure-3 (Source: March Presentation)

Silver: In terms of silver production, GPL's Topia mine (a primary silver mine) has been firing on all cylinders for nearly the past 7 years. Topia has consistently delivered stronger y/y performance on multiple operational metrics including ore tonnage, grading, plant recovery rates, silver equivalent production, per ounce cash costs etc. Have a look at Figure-4 for details.

Figure-4 (Source: GPL-Topia Operations)

Interestingly, Topia is expected to contain ~14.77 Moz of AgEq (read: silver equivalent) resource in Measured & Indicated (higher certainty) category, and ~10.72 Moz in Inferred category (less certain). GPL will provide an updated MRMR (read: Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve) estimate for the mine in July 2020 which would provide more detail on the underlying resource type and quantity. At current AgEq production levels, I believe Topia can support production for the next 12-15 years. Plus, Topia's highest-grade silver resource (compared with GPL's other assets, check Figure-5) implies that increasing y/y mine production would favor the company's overall mining profile through lower-cost production, which will further be aided by higher silver prices.

Figure-5 (Source: March Presentation)

Finally, the Coricancha mine is another interesting project in GPL's portfolio that's capable of producing ~3.1 Moz of AgEq production (or ~40 Koz of AuEq production) annually. As shown in Figure-5, Coricancha has the highest resource of AgEq ounces in all three categories, however, GPL has yet to make a production decision for the mine for which, a tentative time frame has not been provided by the company (Figure-6).

Figure-6 (Source: News Release)

Nevertheless, GPL's operational performance and growth opportunities should be considered keeping in mind the following aspects:

1. Exploration programs: GPL would need to provide for exploration costs to convert those resources into reserves. The company's balance sheet indicates that liquidity still remains a significant concern for GPL. The reported cash amounting to $27.3 MM almost equaled the $25 MM outstanding current debt obligations that are due for payment within the next 12 months (Figure-7). Once this loan is repaid, GPL's liquidity profile will witness worthwhile improvement. In my view, an increase in average realized gold and silver prices would support GPL's liquidity during Q4 2019 and in FY 2020.

Figure-7 (Source: Financials)

2. PM prices: Gold and silver prices are significantly higher in 2020, compared with 2019. Mounting fears of a global economic slowdown following the prevailing corona virus outbreak has resulted in precious metals becoming investors' safe haven once again. Consequently, PM prices are on a gradual uptrend. The price trends for both gold and silver reveal one common characteristic; they tend to form a long-term upward trajectory although they do witness intervals of correction (which I believe, actually represent profit-taking by investors). Have a look at Figure-8.

Figure-8 (Source: Finviz)

The current price charts show that gold and silver may actually consolidate within the range of $1,650-$1,700/oz and $16.8-17.4/oz respectively, possible due to another wave of profit taking. In that case, the impact on GPL might be greater since the share price has failed to fully benefit from this gold and silver rally and also couldn't follow the footsteps of its benchmark index namely, VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ). On that note, we can see that GPL's share price has largely consolidated (Figure-9) within the range of $0.45 -$0.58 despite the solid gains recently posted in gold and silver prices (Figure-8), and GDXJ (Figure-10).

Figure-9 (Source: Finviz)

Figure-10 (Source: Finviz)

(Author's Note: My long-term target prices are $1,800/oz for gold and $20/oz for silver. The way these PM bulls are running, I guess those targets could be reached in the near-to-medium term, at least for gold).

Market Expectations and Investor Takeaway

Over the past few weeks we have observed that as soon as prominent indices including S&P 500 (SP500), Dow Jones (DJI), and NASDAQ (COMP) take a nose-dive (be it the outbreak of the epidemic in more countries, or the recent oil price turmoil etc.), gold and silver prices follow suit (with silver falling more than gold). However, a re-balancing of the PM prices indicates that the correction was largely due to a wave of profit-taking rather than a poor long-term price outlook. Since GPL faces a couple of operational issues (despite the promising resource potential at its key mining assets), the stock has under-performed in a bullish PM market and vice versa. That said, the prevailing virus fears could push gold towards the $1,800/oz mark in the near term.

In my view, markets will be plagued with recession fears until there is a definitive vaccine for the epidemic. According to Melanie Saville, director of Vaccine Research and Development at CEPI (read: Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations), vaccine development for the new epidemic might take 16 weeks. While this volatility in global markets is likely to continue during the next quarter, PM bulls will gradually maintain an upward toll. GPL fails to fully leverage from rising PM prices, thanks to the unwelcome resource estimate for one of its key mining asset. Although at current prices the downside to the share price is limited, it's best to avoid initiating new positions in the stock at this time of volatility.

