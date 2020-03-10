Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 3/9/20

Seeking Alpha

Includes: FCX, IFF, NLSN, NWL, TVTY
by: InsiderInsights
InsiderInsights
Long/short equity, research analyst, insider ownership, behavioral finance
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 3/9/20, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are on the rise and will stay strong through the end of March.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Tivity Health (TVTY)
  • Newell Brands (NWL)
  • Nielsen (NLSN)
  • Freeport-McMoran (FCX)

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF)

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Qurate Retail (QRTEA)
  • Lincoln National (LNC)
  • LCI Industries (LCII)
  • Zoom Video Communications (ZM)
  • Xcel Energy (XEL)
  • Slack Technologies (WORK)
  • QuinStreet (QNST)
  • Cloudflare (NET)
  • Getty Realty (GTY)
  • Fastly (FSLY)
  • First American Financial (FAF)
  • BlackLine (BL)
  • Alarm.com (ALRM)

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Winder Investment Pte

BO

International Flavors & Fragrances

IFF

B

$12,664,244

2

Attwood James A Jr

DIR

Nielsen

NLSN

B

$4,082,500

3

George Michael A

CEO, DIR

Qurate Retail

QRTEA

B

$2,994,575

4

Tully Daniel

DIR

Tivity Health

TVTY

B

$2,904,000

5

Agi T

DIR, BO

TriNet

TNET

AB

$2,779,331

6

Adkerson Richard C

VCB, CEO, DIR

Freeport-McMoran

FCX

B

$2,505,725

7

Icahn Brett

DIR

Newell Brands

NWL

B

$1,447,300

8

Gretsch Gregory C

DIR

Upwork

UPWK

B

$1,205,610

9

Glass Dennis R

CEO, DIR

Lincoln National

LNC

B

$992,029

10

Gero James

DIR

LCI Industries

LCII

B

$914,000

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Uv Partners Iv

BO

Cloudflare

NET

S

$136,800,000

2

Eschenbach Carl M

DIR

Zoom Video Communications

ZM

AS

$14,718,641

3

Braccia Andrew

DIR

Slack Technologies

WORK

AS

$9,385,678

4

Spanicciati Mario

DIR

BlackLine

BL

S

$6,468,179

5

Reynolds Jon Q Jr

PT, BO

Alarm.com

ALRM

S

$5,062,254

6

Dhaliwal Sunil

DIR

Fastly

FSLY

S

$3,184,361

7

Liebowitz Leo

DIR

Getty Realty

GTY

S

$2,085,915

8

Degiorgio Kenneth D

VP

First American Financial

FAF

S

$1,977,000

9

Valenti Douglas

CEO, DIR

QuinStreet

QNST

AS

$1,441,028

10

Larson Kent T

VP, PR, OO

Xcel Energy

XEL

S

$1,386,094

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.