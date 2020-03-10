Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 3/9/20

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 3/9/20, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are on the rise and will stay strong through the end of March.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

Tivity Health (TVTY)

Newell Brands (NWL)

Nielsen (NLSN)

Freeport-McMoran (FCX)

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF)

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Qurate Retail (QRTEA)

Lincoln National (LNC)

LCI Industries (LCII)

Zoom Video Communications (ZM)

Xcel Energy (XEL)

Slack Technologies (WORK)

QuinStreet (QNST)

Cloudflare (NET)

Getty Realty (GTY)

Fastly (FSLY)

First American Financial (FAF)

BlackLine (BL)

Alarm.com (ALRM)

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Upwork (UPWK)

TriNet (TNET)

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Winder Investment Pte BO International Flavors & Fragrances IFF B $12,664,244 2 Attwood James A Jr DIR Nielsen NLSN B $4,082,500 3 George Michael A CEO, DIR Qurate Retail QRTEA B $2,994,575 4 Tully Daniel DIR Tivity Health TVTY B $2,904,000 5 Agi T DIR, BO TriNet TNET AB $2,779,331 6 Adkerson Richard C VCB, CEO, DIR Freeport-McMoran FCX B $2,505,725 7 Icahn Brett DIR Newell Brands NWL B $1,447,300 8 Gretsch Gregory C DIR Upwork UPWK B $1,205,610 9 Glass Dennis R CEO, DIR Lincoln National LNC B $992,029 10 Gero James DIR LCI Industries LCII B $914,000

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Uv Partners Iv BO Cloudflare NET S $136,800,000 2 Eschenbach Carl M DIR Zoom Video Communications ZM AS $14,718,641 3 Braccia Andrew DIR Slack Technologies WORK AS $9,385,678 4 Spanicciati Mario DIR BlackLine BL S $6,468,179 5 Reynolds Jon Q Jr PT, BO Alarm.com ALRM S $5,062,254 6 Dhaliwal Sunil DIR Fastly FSLY S $3,184,361 7 Liebowitz Leo DIR Getty Realty GTY S $2,085,915 8 Degiorgio Kenneth D VP First American Financial FAF S $1,977,000 9 Valenti Douglas CEO, DIR QuinStreet QNST AS $1,441,028 10 Larson Kent T VP, PR, OO Xcel Energy XEL S $1,386,094

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

