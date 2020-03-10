Kinder Morgan: Stable And Growing Cash Flow Creates Dividend Opportunity

On Friday, March 6, 2020, midstream energy giant Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) gave a presentation to its investors. As is usually the case with presentations like this, the company devotes most of the time to making an investment case in itself by showing where it is currently and where it is headed in the future. The company also spent a bit of time discussing the overall fundamentals in the industry. The market is certainly not fond of energy companies right now and the recent failure of OPEC+ to agree to any production cuts has exacerbated this problem, but Kinder Morgan is not like energy producers as it enjoys much more stable cash flows that are insulated from fluctuations in resource prices. This may therefore make the company a solid high-yield play at today's levels.

Kinder Morgan owns and operates the largest system of natural gas pipelines in the United States with more than 70,000 miles of pipelines that move approximately 40% of all natural gas consumption and exports. The company also owns the largest independent network of refined product pipelines with more than 6,800 miles of refined product and 3,100 miles of crude oil pipelines capable of transporting approximately 1.7 million barrels of refined products per day. The company is also the largest independent terminal operator in the nation with 147 terminals and sixteen Jones Act vessels.

As we can see here, the company's size allows its infrastructure to extend to every major producing basin in the nation. This is advantageous for the company as each of these basins has different fundamentals. For example, it is much more expensive to produce in an area like the Bakken shale than it is in the Permian basin. As a result, upstream companies operating in high-cost areas will likely drop their production more than companies in low-cost areas will during times of low energy prices like what we have seen over the past year and currently. As a result, the volume of resources being transported by Kinder Morgan will decline, directly affecting revenues. While Kinder Morgan does have minimum volume guarantees in the contracts that it has with its customers to protect itself against this situation, this obviously does not help if the company goes bankrupt.

As just mentioned, Kinder Morgan is somewhat insulated from fluctuations in energy prices. This is because the majority of its cash flows come from either take-or-pay or fee-based contracts with high-quality customers boasting investment-grade credit ratings. We can see this here:

A take-or-pay contract is a contract in which the customer must take the product from the seller or pay a penalty. Essentially, the way this works is that Kinder Morgan purchases the resources at one end of the pipeline and then sells them at the other end at a markup. While both the buying and selling price of the resources is based on the prevailing market price, causing revenues to fluctuate with energy prices, the markup does not, so cash flow remains steady. In the case of fee-based contracts, Kinder Morgan's customers simply pay it a fee for every unit of resources that they move through the pipeline. In this case, Kinder Morgan acts much like a toll road. While we would think that this would cause Kinder Morgan's revenues and cash flow to fall if upstream companies cut back on production, these contracts include minimum volume guarantees that ensure that Kinder Morgan still gets paid even if the upstream company cuts back production in response to energy prices.

These contracts naturally do not mean very much if the counterparty cannot remain solvent and able to pay. This could be something that will present a problem if energy prices remain suppressed. As I discussed in a recent article, it is very expensive to produce energy in North America's various shale plays and the shale producers in aggregate were not cash flow positive even with energy prices at much higher levels than today's. Many of these companies have been financing their operations with high-yield (junk) bonds and could very easily be forced into bankruptcy as a result of today's low energy prices. Thus, it is nice to see that approximately 78% of Kinder Morgan's contracts are with financially secure investment-grade companies that should be better able to weather the current conditions. Thus, these companies are probably going to be able to keep paying out on their contracts with Kinder Morgan. This should position Kinder Morgan well to handle the current environment.

It is likely no surprise to anyone reading this that the energy industry never recovered from the market weakness in the fourth quarter of 2018 to the same extent as other industries. The sector has also been adversely affected this year by fears of an oversupply and a coronavirus-driven economic slowdown. The long-term outlook is somewhat more optimistic, though, as the demand for energy, particularly natural gas and renewables, is expected to increase over the coming years:

The United States has some of the largest natural gas reserves in the world so it is well-positioned to feed this growing demand. The nation is currently expected to increase its natural gas production by 28 billion cubic feet per day, or a 30% increase over today's levels, by 2030. Naturally though, this production growth would be pointless if there is no way to get it to the market where it can be sold. This is where Kinder Morgan comes in as this is exactly what the company does. As we can see here, Kinder Morgan's pipeline network extends to all of the basins that are expected to drive this growth:

There are very few other midstream companies whose networks extend to all four of these areas. This makes Kinder Morgan one of the only companies that will be able to fully take advantage of this coming growth. The company is already moving to do exactly this. As we can see here, the company is currently working on $3.6 billion in new growth projects, all of which are scheduled to be online by 2022:

These projects should result in revenue and cash flow growth as they come online. One of the nice things about these projects is that Kinder Morgan has already secured contracts from its customers for the use of this new infrastructure. This is a good thing because it ensures that Kinder Morgan is not spending a great deal of money to construct infrastructure that nobody wants to use and also guarantees that the projects will generate a positive return on investment for the company. As we can see above too, the majority of these projects will generate an attractive return for the company as they will pay for themselves in just over five years based on the contracts that Kinder Morgan already has.

Despite the company's stable cash flow and forward growth prospects, the market has turned very sour on the company, with Kinder Morgan's stock price falling 16.71% on Monday alone:

This could present a very attractive opportunity for a long-term income-seeking investor. At the current price, the stock boasts a very attractive 6.21% dividend yield.

In conclusion, Kinder Morgan is a very large midstream company with stable and growing cash flows. Despite this though, the market has turned sour on the name in response to both recession fears and plunging energy prices. This may be an opportunity for a long-term investor to buy into a high-yielding company at an attractive price.

