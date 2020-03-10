Assessing When To Add To Our Present GLD Position

Its intermediate cycle is 17 weeks which may mean we may get some profit-taking here in GLD in the near-term.

As I write (March 10th), the price of gold is down about $24 an ounce, meaning the price of the yellow metal is resting around $1,655 an ounce. This means that the price of the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD), which essentially reflects the price of gold bullion, has dropped to approximately the $155.80 mark. In this article, we will go through where GLD is trading (cycle-wise) both from a long-term perspective as well as more a short-term one.

As we can see from the long-term chart of GLD below, gold's multiyear cycle usually spans about eight years.

This means the next multi-year cycle low in GLD should not be seen until around 2024. The 10-month moving average is a great ally when investing in something like GLD for the long haul. Why? Because now that this multi-year cycle is well over 50 months old, any convincing dip below this average would increase the odds that price is dropping into its 4-year cycle low. However, we would remind investors not to take too much notice of the overbought conditions we currently have on the RSI momentum indicator. Price remained overbought for a good two years between 2009 and 2011 and the price of GLD rallied hard out of its 2008 bottom.

When we go to the yearly cycles in GLD since that multi-year 2015 bottom, we can see that we are currently 10 months into the existing cycle which means we are in the timing band for a decline into a yearly cycle low. Furthermore, the RSI momentum indicator has stated to diverge against price which usually is a warning sign. When the decline happens, the price of GLD must stay above last Summer's lows to ensure price is not declining into a 4-year cycle low. We believe that there will be another yearly cycle within this broader multi-year cycle due to really strong support GLD now has (due to years of consolidation) at around $130 a share.

When we go to the weekly chart, we can see that GLD appears to be in week 17 of its intermediate cycle. Intermediate cycles in gold usually last anything from 20 to 30 weeks. The key signs (which we do not have yet) of an intermediate decline are:

A drop below the 10-week moving average A weekly swing high

However, since GLD topped $159 a share last week, we may have the possibility that we get our weekly swing high at the end of this week. This would significantly increase the possibilities that an intermediate decline has begun.

We have our doubts, though. Buying volume remains very strong in GLD which is why we advise investors to hold a core position and then add at clear bottoms.

We were very fortunate to exit the majority of our equity positions just before the elevated volatility began to take place. We did not see the adverse consequences of the coronavirus or the price war in crude oil coming at all. We were just very fortunate to get out of our equity-based positions right before the volatility really picked up.

At present, the majority of our portfolio is in cash. We hold a few select precious metals positions and a few dividend paying value plays (which now obviously are much cheaper). We remain bullish on stocks and the precious metals sector but more bullish on the latter, hence our recent rebalancing.

Therefore, to sum up, GLD looks like it may be setting itself up for a drop into both an intermediate cycle low which should also mark its next yearly cycle low. When this happens, though, is another matter altogether. GLD may continue to act as a safe haven until present volatility dies down somewhat. At the moment, we continue to stand pat on our present positions.

---------------------- Elevation Code's blueprint is simple. To relentlessly be on the hunt for attractive setups through value plays, swing plays or volatility plays. Trading a wide range of strategies gives us massive diversification, which is key. We started with $100k. The portfolio will not not stop until it reaches $1 million. Join Us here -----------------------

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.