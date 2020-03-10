JD.Com: Quality At A Compelling Price

Current price does not assign adequate value to JD's assets, offering strong upside on relatively conservative assumptions.

JD's strong 1Q20 guidance highlights the resilience of its business model at a time when peer Alibaba is guiding toward negative growth.

JD.com's (JD) improved 1Q20 guidance stood in stark contrast to its peers, with top-line set to grow at over 10% YoY in 1Q20 (vs. Alibaba's (NYSE:BABA) guide for commission revenue to decline on a YoY basis). JD's resilience serves as a testament to the value of a self-operated logistic network, which differentiates JD from its e-commerce peers amid the COVID-19 outbreak. The adverse impact from most e-commerce platforms' reliance on third-party couriers, presents a rare opportunity for JD Logistics to gain market share across merchants and customers.

While the stock has re-rated on the strong 1Q outlook, I would argue JD is still among the best COVID-19 plays today. Not only is it well-positioned to weather a prolonged coronavirus-driven downcycle, but it is also well-positioned for further share gains in the e-commerce space over the medium to long term. In addition, I do not think the market is assigning adequate value to JD's attractive mix of assets; at current prices, I believe JD trades at a compelling discount to fair value.

4Q19 Outperforms Across the Top and Bottom-Lines

4Q19 revenue growth registered above consensus at 26.6% YoY, on strength across net product and service revenues, driven mainly by 1P general merchandise, which grew by 37% YoY - the fastest growth rate in the last eight quarters.

User growth has similarly been impressive - annual active customers (AAC) rose 28 mn sequentially, reaching 362 mn. 4Q19 represented a growth acceleration at 18.6% YoY (vs. 4.4% YoY in 4Q18; 9.6% YoY in 3Q19).

Part of the increase was attributable to JD's traction in lower-tier cities - per the 4Q19 press release, sales on JD's Daojia platform surged by 5.7x in third and fourth-tier cities. The 4Q19 analyst call offered further color, citing 70% of new users in Q4 coming from lower-tier cities.

"We continued to make progress in lower-tier regions across China through innovative marketing activities, more diverse product offerings, and improved logistics services. Similar to Q3, over 70% of new customers in Q4 came from lower-tier cities." - 4Q19 transcript

Though GAAP marketing expenses rose 29% YoY, on a non-GAAP basis, marketing expenses (adjusted for amortization of intangibles and share-based comp) rose by a further 34% YoY on the back of a more aggressive Double-11 campaign.

Notably, the one-off gain posted in 2Q was entirely re-invested in the back-half of the year to drive growth across the top line and the user base, with top-line results thus far, proving to be rewarding.

Yes, we have mentioned in the prior earnings call that we had a one-time gain in the first half. We also have mentioned in our last earnings call that we have spent part of it in Q3. And basically, we have spent the remaining balance in the fourth quarter. - 4Q Transcript

Margins have also been resilient despite the seasonally unfavorable 4Q19 period - despite the reinvestment of non-recurring gains, 4Q19 gross margin only fell by ~0.1%pts to 14.1%, suggesting improved monetization at JD retail. The gross margin outperformance filtered through to operating profit margins, which reversed by ~1.1%pts YoY to 1.5% in 2019.

Within JD Retail, management sees large-sized items and discretionary categories weighing on results in the near-term. However, strength across consumer staple goods/fresh and healthcare-related categories should offset any weakness.

As a result, while large ticket durable goods and discretionary products have been negatively affected by the outbreak, the consumer staple categories, such as groceries, fresh produce, health care, and household products, are in greater online demand during the past five weeks. - 4Q19 transcript

The various customer subsidies and free logistics services being provided amid the COVID-19 epidemic will undoubtedly weigh on near-term margins. However, I think the key point here is that JD's in-house logistics unit allows management to tap into various margin levers, driving a more resilient margin profile through the cycles.

And as we communicated in the past that with the scale and customer base, that we can have more creative ways to enhance margin, most likely from our better relationship with the suppliers, with customized products. - 4Q19 transcript

Further, potential share gains throughout the year could drive economies of scale within JD Logistics, driving further margin expansion potential, given its unchanged positioning as a supply chain-driven comprehensive logistics service provider. I would point out that while JD Logistics remains loss-making at the gross margin level, 4Q19 saw a notable 9% pts narrowing in GPM despite the ongoing headwinds.

Strong 1Q20 Guide Outshines Peers

Though most had expected JD to show much better resilience than peers amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the 10% or higher revenue growth guide for 1Q20, was a positive surprise. For context, Alibaba had guided toward negative growth in the retail marketplace business, while Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) guided for a 5-13% revenue decline for 1Q20 (-10-18% YoY for Baidu Core).

1Q20 Guidance Commentary Alibaba "It is possible that the growth rate will come down significantly… China retail marketplace, which means Taobao and Tmall, which means CMR and commissions, as well as the local consumer service, would likely experience negative revenue growth." Baidu "Turning to first-quarter guidance. We expect total revenues to be between RMB21 billion and RMB22.9 billion, representing a decrease of 5% to 13% year-over-year. Our guidance assumes Baidu Core will decline between 10% to 18% year-over-year." JD.com "However, based on the past two months' preliminary results, we do expect our net revenues to continue growing in double digits in the first quarter."

A major surprise with JD's guidance was on the electronics-related revenue - in line with the double-digit overall growth for 1Q20, management is also confident in delivering positive YoY growth in electronics for 1Q20.

And also, another bright spot is the computers and laptops because now, students are all staying home and studying remotely, and we actually saw a pretty healthy demand for computers and laptops. So I do not see the electronics, as a whole category, would be negative in Q1. In fact, we should still see positive growth even for electronics during the first quarter. - 4Q19 transcript

This discrepancy, in my view, highlights the resilience of JD's business model as its in-house logistics capabilities allow it to gain meaningful market share at the expense of other 3P platforms without an in-house logistic network (e.g., Alibaba and Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD)). Nonetheless, the COVID-19 risk remains a factor, and management will only provide full-year guidance later in May (i.e., at the 1Q20 results).

The lack of a full-year guidance disclosure paves the way for a positive surprise heading into 2Q20, in my view. As 2Q typically represents the peak season for e-commerce, JD's growth could re-accelerate from here should it continue to gain share. Additional upside catalysts include a diminishing of the COVID-19 impact heading into the summer, as well as pent-up demand for discretionary categories.

That said, the increasing investment needs in Jingxi and logistics services, as JD targets lower-tier penetration, could squeeze margins in the interim as fulfillment and marketing expenses increase amid intensifying competition from peers in lower-tier cities.

Sum-of-Parts Highlights the Case for Further Upside

Valuing the core JD Retail business at ~1.5x fwd PEG based on an FY21 normalization scenario and a return to 20% growth rates, I value JD Retail at ~$66bn. Based on their respective 2018 financing rounds, the attributable valuation from JD Logistics and JD Finance stands at ~11bn and ~7bn, respectively. The rest of the investment portfolio is valued at current trading levels (if listed) or based on prior financing rounds (if private). I would point out, however, that a JD Logistics IPO has been floated at much higher valuations (>$30bn per Bloomberg), while JD Cloud also has the potential to command much higher valuations if it can achieve growth rates on par with Alicloud, in my view. Bringing it all together, I think JD's fair value lies at ~$63/share, though I see plenty of room for the valuation to flex further upward.

Attributable Valuation Comments JD Retail (100% stake) 65,568 ~1.5x fwd PEG JD Logistics (81% stake) 10,935 Based on 2018 financing round JD Finance (36% stake) 7,128 Based on 2018 financing round JD Cloud 953 4x revenue Investments 7,679 Market cap and latest financing rounds (where available) Holdco Discount 10% Net Cash (FY20E) 10,780 NAV 93,817 Weighted average ADS, diluted 1,484 Fair Value per ADS 63.22

