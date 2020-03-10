Your March Warren Buffett Update: 52 Equities And 33 Pay Dividends

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five top yield Buffett-held dividend dogs showed 10.77% more net gain than from $5k invested in all 10. Little low-priced Buffett-collected dogs ruled his March portfolio.

10 top Buffett-held dividend stocks ranged from 10.09% to 42.63% in net gains calculated from broker targets, plus dividends, less broker fees.

35 of 52 Berkshire Hathaway-owned stocks pay dividends. As of 3/6/20, the top 10 ranged from 3.96%-11.76% by annual yield and ranged 46.3%-141.76% per broker-estimated price target upsides but just 6 upsiders paid dividends.

This Buffett holdings list from Dan Burrows first appeared on 2/18/20 in Kiplinger Investing. YCharts also tracks this Buffett/Berkshire Batch. Here is your update as of 3/6/20.

Foreword

James Brumley says in Kiplinger Investing:

"Rich people often get perpetually richer for a reason, so it could be worthwhile to study what billionaires and high-asset hedge funds are plowing their long-term capital into."

As any collection of stocks is more clearly understood when subjected to yield-based (dog catcher) analysis, this Buffett/Berkshire (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) batch is perfect for the dogcatcher process. Here is the March 6 data for 33 dividend-paying stocks in the Kiplinger-documented collection of 52 owned by Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway firm.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 41.43% To 99.99% Net Gains For The 10 Top Buffett-Held Dividend Stocks Come March 2021

Five of 10 Buffett-held dividend stocks by yield were also among the top 10 gainers for the coming year based on analyst one-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below.) Thus, this yield-based forecast for these Buffett dogs was graded by Wall St. Wizards as 50% accurate.

Source: YCharts.com

Projections were based on estimated dividends from $1k invested in each of the highest-yielding stocks and their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts. Note: One-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. 10 probable profit-generating trades projected to March 6, 2021 were:

American Airlines Group (AAL) was projected to net $999.97, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from 19 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 85% over the market as a whole.

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) was projected to net $931.87, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from 25 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 6% more than the market as a whole.

Phillips 66 (PSX) was projected to net $692.69, based on a median of target price estimate from 21 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 18% over the market as a whole.

General Motors Co. (GM) netted $684.69 based on a median of estimates from 19 analysts, plus dividends. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 28% more than the market as a whole.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) was projected to net $523.14 based on a median of target price estimate from 27 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 13% more than the market as a whole.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) was projected to net $515.62, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from 19 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 28% more than the market as a whole.

Bank of America Corp. (BAC) was projected to net $441.57, based on the median of target price estimates from 27 analysts plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 63% above the market as a whole.

M&T Bank Corp. (MTB) was projected to net $435.73, based on a median of target price estimate from 22 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 15% more than the market as a whole.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) was projected to net $426.61, based on the median of target estimates from 26 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 19% more than the market as a whole.

Restaurant Brands International (QSR) was projected to net $414.32, based on the median of target price estimates from 29 analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 6% more than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 60.66% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these 10 stocks. These gain estimates were subject to average risks 28% above the market as a whole.

Source: voyagevirtuel.co.uk

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest-yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

52 Buffett Holdings By Target Gains

Source: YCharts.com

52 Buffett Picks By Yield

Source: YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions (12-21): 10 Top Buffett-Held Stocks By Yield

Top 10 Buffett-held stocks selected 3/6/20 by yield represented six of 11 Morningstar sectors. Three dogs from the energy sector placed first, third and sixth. Top dog, Occidental Petroleum Corp. [1], was followed by Suncor Energy Inc. [3], and another in sixth, Phillips 66 [6].

In second place was the lone consumer defensive sector representative, The Kraft Heinz Co. (KHC) [2]. Fourth, ninth and tenth places were claimed by three financial services representatives, Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) [4], PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [9], and U.S. Bancorp (USB) [10].

One representative from the consumer cyclical sector placed fifth, General Motors Co. [5]. Then, the lone real estate sector representative in the top ten placed seventh, STORE Capital Corp. (STOR) [7].

Finally, the remaining eighth slot was claimed by lone industrials representative, United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) [8], to complete the March Buffett/Berkshire top ten batch of dividend dogs, by yield.

Actionable Conclusions: (22-31) Top 10 March Buffett/Berkshire Batch Dogs Showed 38.65%-98.5% Upsides While (32) No Downsiders Emerged In March

Source: YCharts.com

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst median price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 10.77% Advantage For Five Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Of 10 Top Buffett-Collected Dividend Stocks To 2021

10 top Buffett/Berkshire Batch dogs were culled by yield for this update. Yield (dividend/price) results provided by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts.com

As noted above, top 10 Buffet-chosen dividend dogs screened 3/6/20 showing the highest dividend yields represented six of 11 Morningstar sectors.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted Five Lowest-Priced Of The Top 10 Highest-Yield Buffett-Held Dogs (32) Delivering 53.17% Vs. (33 ) 48.00% Average Net Gains by All 10 Come March 2021

Source: YCharts.com

$5k invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top 10 dividend Buffett-selected kennel by yield were predicted by analyst one-year targets to deliver 10.77% more gain than $5k invested as $.5k in all 10. The third lowest-priced selection, Occidental Petroleum Corp. was projected to deliver the best estimated net gain of 93.19%.

Source: YCharts.com

The five lowest-priced top-yield Buffett-Picked dividend dogs as of March 6 were: Suncor Energy Inc., The Kraft Heinz Co., Occidental Petroleum Corp., General Motors Co., STORE Capital Corp., with prices ranging from $25.04 to $32.10.

Five higher-priced Buffett-picked dividend dogs as of March 6 were: Wells Fargo & Co., US Bancorp, Phillips 66, Restaurant Brands International, United Parcel Service Inc., PNC Financial Services Group Inc., whose prices ranged from $37.09 to $114.23.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of 10 reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Buffett/Berkshire Batch stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb, YCharts, finance.yahoo, analyst mean target price by YCharts. Dog photo source: voyagevirtuel.co.uk

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.