2 Indicators That May Predict The Next Big Move In Stocks

The equity market seems to be getting dragged lower and has been unable to escape from a powerful gravitational pull of this recent downdraft. What's pulling the market lower appears to be a rush into US Treasuries in a giant flight to safety. More interesting about this flight to safety is how it seems to be more about a frantic scramble for positive yields as investors fear additional Fed rate cuts at the March meeting.

Spreads between US rates and global rates have collapsed in recent days, and that has sent the dollar plunging. It means that the direction of the equity market may be on a preset course, and that course seems dependent on the direction of the bond market, something I have reviewed in my Marketplace service Reading the Markets in a video and my week ahead column.

Spreads Collapse

In the chart below, we can see how the spread between the US 10-year and German 10-year Bunds have collapsed from a spread of roughly 1.95% on Feb. 21 to 1.4% as of March 10. It means that the yield for the 10-year Treasury has fallen at a dramatically faster pace than the Germany Bund.

We can see that the same thing has happened between the US 2-year and the German 2-year.

It has also happened with the French 10-Year and the Spanish 10-year bonds.

It seems that the flight to safety has been from international investors looking for a safe haven with positive yields. The move for a flight to safety during times of uncertainty does make sense and is nothing unusual. However, it has been dramatic in this case.

This has resulted in equity prices collapsing as well and investors ditching equities for bonds. We can see in the chart below that the spread started contracting around Feb. 14 and then fell more steeply on Feb. 19, two days before the equity market. The S&P 500 fell dramatically along with the spread.

Dollar's Steep Drop

While it could be the rate spread the equity market is following lower, it also could be the dollar index the equity market is tracking. The dollar is typically seen as a safe haven or flight to safety trade, but this time it has not been the case. The dollar index is falling as a result of the spreads collapsing, as our yields become less attractive relative to global peers. One can see the similarities between the S&P 500 and the dollar index in the chart below as well.

Fear of The Fed

So the bigger question is the stock market even thinking for itself or merely reacting to what is taking place in the bond and currency market. It seems quite possible that the pull of the equity market and how far it falls will largely depend on how much further yields fall and the dollar weakens.

Spreads are getting back to levels that pre-date 2017, and that means they are returning to a time when the Fed had a zero-interest policy in 2015, which also was around the time that the ECB started its Quantitative Easing measure in March 2015.

It could be that the markets are re-calibrating for a Fed that may continue to cut interest rates in the future, as it faces lower inflation due to falling commodity prices and the potential for the economic impact from the coronavirus taking place around the world. According to the CME Group, Fed Fund Futures are now pricing in about a 72% chance for a rate cut of 50 basis points by the March 18 meeting, taking the Fed Funds rate to a range of 25 to 50 bps from its current 75 to 100 bps.

It means that watching the spreads between bonds and the dollar could be the most important thing to follow over the near term, as the equity market continues to trade frantically.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.