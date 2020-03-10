Opportunities In Open M&A

In this article, I want to take a look at some of the deals in motion to see if there are opportunities for investors to benefit.

The same is true for announced but not yet completed merger & acquisition (M&A) deals and that could be a way to benefit for savvy investors/traders.

Background

According to a recent study by Gartner, average duration to finalize a merger or acquisition from the time of public announcement has risen more than 30 percent in the last decade. Gartner analyzed more than 23000 deals among S&P1200 companies since 2010 to come up with their numbers.

Here is the quick summary:

It takes an average of 38 days to close an M&A from when it is publicly announced. It used to take just 29 days in the 2000's. Please note that majority of the work on an M&A deal is completed way before the announcement is made public. To get a quick overview of the steps involved in M&A process, you can refer to this article on corporate finance institute website. It takes even longer as deal sizes increase: For midsize deals ($500M to $5B) - Avg. of 106 days For large deals (>$5B to $25B) - Avg. of 169 days For huge deals (>$25B) - Avg. of 279 days

There are some universal trends that are driving M&A deal closing times higher.

Ballooning Size and Complexity - Free money effect! Increased Government and Regulator Scrutiny, especially on International Offers Higher Presence of Digital and IP Driven Uncertainties Unclear Jurisdictional Authority and Corporate Tax Considerations etc.

Net effect of increasing closing times is more short-term opportunities for savvy investors. When a new M&A deal is announced, investors try to assess any pricing inefficiencies in the acquirer's stock and the shares of the company being purchased. You naturally also have to weigh the chances of the transaction getting tripped up on the way to the altar.

An all-cash transaction is the easiest to size up once it's assured that a bidding war is not going to happen (generally the window to shop around closes after about 30-40 days from announcement).

There are three questions to answer in order to ascertain the risk vs. reward equation of any deal:

How big is the discount to the offer price of company being acquired? When will the deal close? Quicker the better. How likely is the deal to close?

Let's take a look at a few recently announced open deals and associated financial information in the table below:

Announce Date Days Since Target Ticker Target Name Acquirer Offer Price Price on 3/6 % Spread Deal Type 6/3/2019 277 (CY) Cypress Semiconductor Infineon (OTCQX:IFNNY) $23.85 $16.37 45.69% Cash 11/1/2019 126 (FIT) Fitbit Google (GOOGL) $7.35 $6.22 18.17% Cash 11/12/2019 115 (KEM) Kemet Corp Yageo (OTCPK:YGEQF) $27.20 $24.43 11.34% Cash 12/16/2019 81 (TGE) Tallgrass Energy Blackstone (BX) $22.45 $20.61 8.93% Cash 2/20/2020 15 (IOTS) Adesto Technologies Dialog Semi (OTCPK:DLGNF) $12.55 $11.64 7.82% Cash 3/11/2019 361 (MLNX) Mellanox nVidia (NVDA) $125.00 $116.15 7.62% Cash 7/9/2019 241 (ACIA) Acacia Communications Cisco (CSCO) $70.00 $65.14 7.46% Cash 11/12/2019 115 (BREW) Craft Brew Alliance Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) $16.50 $15.63 5.57% Cash 1/30/2020 36 (NAV) Navistar Traton SE (8TRA) $35.00 $33.20 5.42% Cash 11/25/2019 102 (AMTD) TD Ameritrade Charles Schwab (SCHW) $36.99 $35.16 5.20% Stock 10/10/2019 148 (RARX) Ra Pharmaceuticals UCB S.A. (OTCPK:UCBJF) $48.00 $46.35 3.56% Cash 2/20/2020 15 (ETFC) E-Trade Morgan Stanley (MS) $43.65 $42.20 3.43% Stock 11/13/2019 114 (TECD) Tech Data Corporation Apollo Global (APO) $145.00 $140.51 3.20% Cash 2/6/2020 29 (FSCT) Forescout Technologies Advent International $33.00 $32.00 3.13% Cash 11/4/2019 123 (WMGI) Wright Medical Stryker (SYK) $30.75 $29.91 2.81% Cash 12/17/2019 80 (LOGM) LogMeln Francisco Partners $86.05 $84.22 2.17% Cash 3/28/2019 344 (WBC) WABCO Holdings ZF Friedrichshafen AG $136.50 $133.80 2.02% Cash 10/28/2019 130 (TIF) Tiffany Louis Vuitton (OTCPK:LVMUY) $135.00 $132.70 1.73% Cash 3/5/2020 1 (MEET) Meet Group ProSieben (OTCPK:PBSFY) $6.30 $6.20 1.61% Cash 3/2/2020 4 (FTSV) Forty Seven Inc Gilead (GILD) $95.50 $94.35 1.22% Cash 11/6/2019 121 (AYR) Aircastle Limited Marubeni/Mizhuo $32.00 $31.78 0.69% Cash 12/6/2019 91 (INST) Instructure Thoma Bravo LLC $49.00 $48.69 0.64% Cash 2/18/2020 17 (LM) Legg Mason Franklin Resources (BEN) $50.00 $49.72 0.56% Cash 2/27/2020 8 (GCAP) Gain Capital INTL FC Stone $6.00 $5.97 0.50% Cash 6/3/2019 277 (EE) El Paso Electric Infrastructure Investments Fund $68.25 $68.08 0.25% Cash 10/30/2019 128 (AXE) Anixter International Wesco International (WCC) $94.00 $93.86 0.15% Cash+Stock 2/18/2020 17 (RESI) Frontyard Residential Amherst Residential $12.50 $12.49 0.08% Cash 11/4/2019 123 (PEGI) Pattern Energy Group CPPIB $26.75 $27.18 -1.58% Cash

Source: Author created table with publicly sourced info

First column has the date when the deal was officially announced by one or both parties to the market. Please note that there could be multiple months of planning and negotiations before the deal is agreed so the market may already know something is up before the official announcement. In those cases, it is entirely possible that share prices have already adjusted in anticipation.

2nd column shows the time that has passed since the formal announcement in number of days (from 3/6/2020 market close). As you can see, there are a few deals here that have been open for close to a year now. One rule of thumb that I follow: "the longer it takes, the less likely it is."

Column 3, 4 and 5 show the target company (being acquired) symbol, name and acquirer company name respectively.

Column 6 shows the final offer price of the deal. This is the per share effective price that the acquirer agreed to pay the shareholders of the target company if and when the deal is closed. Typically, the offer price would be a 0%-100% premium to the target company share price on the day the deal is announced. I have rarely seen offer prices at a discount or at higher than 100% premium, but it is certainly possible.

Column 7 shows the target company share price as of market close on 3/6/2020. This is the variable you want to track closely in order to take advantage of price dislocations for whichever ticker interests you.

Column 8 shows the spread (also called arbitrage, fancy term for the % difference between current price and offer price). As you can imagine, spread is what provides you the opportunity to benefit from the uncertainty. The higher the spread, the bigger the opportunity. Please note that share prices are likely to show a little bit of discount to the offer price to account for the uncertainty or risk of transaction not closing. As we get closer to the conclusion of a deal, current share price should start to touch the offer price. In most cases, the difference between the share price and the offer price is less than 1% when the deal is a sure bet or is about to close.

Column 9 shows the offer type from the acquirer company. A "Cash" deal means that existing shareholders of the target company are to be paid the offer price completely in cash. "Cash+Stock" means that payment is partially in cash and partially in share of acquirer's stock. "Stock" deal means that existing shareholders receive acquirer's stock in exchange for target company stock and no cash. As you can figure out, "Cash" deals are generally a lot more attractive to target company investors compared to the other two types as the offer price is fixed.

I have sorted the table by highest to lowest spread. There are 3 opportunities that seem to provide >10% return on investment. Let's look at them one by one.

Cypress Semiconductor

Cypress Semiconductor (CY) has a hugely attractive 45% spread with an all "Cash" offer on the table from Infineon Technologies (OTCQX:IFNNY). This means you can buy the company's shares today for around $16, wait for the deal to close and cash out for nearly $24 offer price in less than a year. That is as close to a surefire return as you can get, right? Let's dig a bit deeper into the details to see what is going on. Here is the daily chart for CY going back to when the deal was first announced:

Source: FinViz

As you can see, when the deal was announced in June 2019, the stock price shot up by about 40% to $22 immediately. Share price then drifted up to within 2% of the offer price over the next few months. That is the typical route taken as the transaction matures and the uncertainties are removed/mitigated with time. If the markets are working efficiently, the share price should be the same as the offer price by the close date.

In this case, something happened recently that made the CY share price crater close to what it was when the offer was first announced. A quick Google search reveals that there is a significant new roadblock to the deal. Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) is recommending to the trump administration to block the deal on account of national security. The acquirer, Infineon, is a German company with significant presence in China and that is leading to national security concerns. Market is now pricing-in a rejection and hence the 45% spread between the offer price and current price. Now, if you believe (as I do) that the deal can still go through albeit delayed, with perhaps some modified terms and conditions, this would be a very attractive opportunity.

Fitbit

Fitbit Inc (FIT) has a very attractive 18% spread with an all "Cash" offer from Google (GOOGL). Unlike the Cypress case above, this is a US based company acquiring another US based company so there should be no government and national security concerns. There is, however, data privacy concerns where antitrust officials in the U.S., Europe and Australia are concerned with how Google will use the activity-monitoring data that Fitbit has collected over the years and continues to amass. 18% spread indicates that the deal closure is not a sure thing and market has its doubts. One thing in favor of this deal is that Fitbit is a small fish competing directly with a behemoth like Apple (AAPL) in the wearables space. Backing from Google would allow a more even competition.

Let's take a look at the daily chart for Fitbit:

Source: FinViz

As you can see, Fitbit stock traded as high as $7.26 the day that the $2.1 billion deal was announced more than four months ago, within touching distance of the $7.35 all-cash offer, but it has been drifting lower ever since.

Kemet Corporation

Kemet Corp (KEM) has a spread in excess of 11% with an all "Cash" offer from a Taiwanese Company called Yageo (TPE: 2327).

Let's take a quick look at the daily chart for Kemet:

Source: FinViz

Kemet designs and manufactures discrete electronic components for many industries including high tech and automotive. Both Yageo and Kemet do not have market dominating positions either individually or collectively and there are little to no IP concerns. Since Yageo is a foreign company, there is probably some scrutiny from CFIUS. However, based on past transactions of this type, I do not expect any regulatory issues. This deal is currently scheduled to close in 3rd quarter of 2020.

There are 7 other deals for which there is more than 5% spread between the current share price and the offer price. Adesto Technologies (IOTS) acquisition by Dialog Semi (OTCPK:DLGNF) and Acacia Communications (ACIA) acquisition by Cisco (CSCO) are the other deals that I like. Obviously, Coronavirus gyration risk is lower for all cash deals compared to the deals that involve acquirer's stocks so that may be a direction to look into as well.

Conclusion

In my opinion, Cypress Semiconductor, Kemet Corp and Fitbit represent attractive opportunities for investors to benefit from the spread between current share prices and cash offers on the table. As is always the case, there are known and unknown risk factors (as evident in the case of Cypress where the spread went from 2% to 40% on a dime) that can put even the best-laid plans to dust. Therefore, this investment strategy requires an assessment of personal risk tolerance and individual due diligence from any investor wishing to benefit from short-term price dislocations.

